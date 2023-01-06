SVM area roundup: Sterling girls fall on road to No. 9 Galesburg

The Sterling girls basketball team dropped a Western Big 6 road game Thursday night, falling 65-40 to Galesburg.
The Golden Warriors trailed just 9-7 after the opening quarter, but were outscored 19-8 in the second and 20-11 in the third as the Silver Streaks – ranked No. 9 with Geneseo in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll – took control.
Olivia Melcher scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half for Sterling (2-17, 0-7 WB6), Madison Austin had 13, and Olivia Turner added seven.
Kiarra Kilgore hit five 3-pointers and poured in 33 points for Galesburg. Alexis Edgerson hit three 3s and scored 11 points, and Capre Ferguson added 10 points for the Streaks.
Oregon 61, Harvard 24: The Hawks rolled past the Hornets in a nonconference game at the Blackhawk Center.
Morrison 58, Rockridge 34: The Fillies led 26-15 by halftime, then outscored the Rockets 22-13 in the third quarter in a Three Rivers West road win.
Shelby Veltrop hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Morrison with 18 points, and Camryn Veltrop scored 17. Jordan Eads nailed three 3s and finished with 14 points, and Diana Robbins added nine for the Fillies.
Chloe Strachman hit three 3s and led Rockridge with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Milledgeville 59, AFC 36: The Missiles outscored the Raiders 20-4 in the second quarter to take control in an NUIC South game in Milledgeville.
Kacen Johnson had a game-high 16 points for Milledgeville, while Connor Nye and Khrystiyan Dunn scored 11 points apiece; Dunn hit three 3-pointers. Bryce Aude added nine points for the Missiles.
Carson Rueff finished with 15 points for AFC, and Kaleb Goldman added eight.
Eastland 50, Polo 46: After the Marcos took a 33-31 lead through three quarters, the Cougars outscored them 19-13 in the fourth to pull out an NUIC South win in Polo.
Parker Krogman scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for Eastland, including 10 in the fourth-quarter comeback. Trevor Janssen had 13 points, and Peyton Spears scored 12; Spears and Krogman each hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Brock Soltow scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first three quarters for Polo, and Carter Merdian hit two 3s in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points. Carson Jones nailed three 3s for nine points.
Fulton 54, Amboy 11: The Steamers outscored the Clippers 16-0 in the second quarter and 20-2 in the third in an NUIC South game in Amboy.
Ethan Price led Fulton with 19 points, and Baylen Damhoff scored 13.
Garrett Pertell’s four points paced Amboy.
Faith Christian 52, Rockford Christian Life 49: The Falcons pulled out a close win in a nonconference road game.
Levi Schuler led Faith with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Isaiah Schuler hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, five rebounds and a team-high seven steals. Caleb Rydzynski had 14 points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals, Micah Wehler added in two points, six rebounds, four blocks and two assists, and Tyler Kibble chipped in two points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Falcons.
Boys bowling
Oregon 3,381, Dixon 3,103: The Hawks won all three games in a dual win over the Dukes at Plum Hollow.
Roberto Hernandez had games of 213, 217 and 256 in his 686 series to lead Oregon. Brady Davis opened his 574 series with games of 210 and 216, Stylar Klapp added a 551 series, and Brandon Rowe rolled a 547. Bryan Immel had a 512, and Gavvin Surmo chipped in a 511 for the Hawks.
Clark Bonnewell bowled a match-high 691 series, with games of 237, 227 and 227 to lead Dixon. Cody Geil finished his 613 series with a 251 third game, David Laird had a 510 series, and Wyatt Miller added a 438. Sam Gingras had a 398, Oliver Haverland had 346 in two games, and Owen Haverland had a 107 game for the Dukes.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,863, Oregon 2,732: The Duchesses won all three games against the Hawks in a dual at Plum Hollow, but none was by more than 61 pins.
Grace DeBord closed her 607 series with games of 220 and 217, and Allison Coss rolled a 201 second game in her 596 series for Dixon. Autumn Swift rolled a 454 series, Olivia Gingras added a 452, and Leslie Pettorini (391) and Addison Cox (363) also bowled for the Duchesses.
Ava Wight led Orgon with a 592 series, including a 238 second game, and Mackenzie Alford closed her 542 series with a 224 third game. Kendra Ehrler bowled a 488 series, Trinity Hultquist added a 396, Ahren Howey rolled a 387, and Kylie Krug chipped in a 327.
Sterling def. Geneseo: The Maple Leafs didn’t show up at Blackhawk Lanes for their scheduled Western Big 6 dual against the Golden Warriors, who bowled anyway after taking the forfeit.
Hannah Conderman opened her 581 series with a 212 first game, Olivia Barton rolled a 471 series, and Katelynn Garcia-Redmond had a 470 for Sterling. Hailey Conderman (424), Loralei Michels (380) and Emily Doss (317) also bowled for the Warriors.
Boys swimming
Sterling 103, United Township 63: The Water Warriors won 10 of the 12 events in a Western Big 6 dual victory in East Moline.
Skylar Drolema, Conner Porter and Evan Scott all had a hand in three wins for Sterling. Drolema won the 200 freestyle (1:59.06) and the 100 butterfly (56.91 seconds), Porter took the 200 IM (2:13.52) and 100 freestyle (55.51), and Scott won the 500 freestyle (5:50.13) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.60). That trio teamed up with Peter Garland to take the 200 medley relay (1:50.98).
Garland also won the 50 freestyle (24.58), and Patrick Riley won the 100 backstroke (1:08.30) and joined Dale Johnson, Jack Graves and Connor Pham to take the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.67).
Wrestling
Dixon 48, Princeton 28: The Dukes won seven contested matches and picked up a pair of forfeits in a nonconference dual win at Prouty Gym.
Gavin Kramer (120 pounds), James Simpson (126), Steven Kitzman (170), William Howell (182) and Owen Brooks (195) all won by pin for Dixon, while Jayce Kastner (160) won a 5-1 decision and Ethan Mick (220) won a 5-4 decision.
Polo splits in Stockton: The Marcos received eight forfeits to beat Winnebago 48-24, but lost to host Lena-Winslow/Stockton 64-18 in their other dual.
Josiah Perez (106 pounds), Lucas Nelson (126) and Wyatt Doty (132) all recorded pins to stake Polo to an early 18-12 lead over Le-Win/Stockton, but the PantherHawks won the next nine bouts.
Fulton splits in Savanna: The Steamers defeated host West Carroll 48-21, but lost to Orion 54-20 in a triangular.
Broden VenHuizen (132 pounds) won by pin and technical fall as the only double-winner for Fulton. Jeff Kane (160) added a first-period pin against West Carroll, and the Steamers also received six forfeits. Zane Pannell (195) won by pin against Orion, while Ben Fosdick (4-3 at 145), Mason Kuebel (9-5 at 182) and Braiden Damhoff (3-1 at 285) all won by decision.
Connor Knop (113) and Noah Rannow (126) both won by pin in less than a minute for the Thunder against Fulton, and Dallas Bunn (220) added an 8-4 decision.
College basketball
Skyhawks split in Oglesby: The Sauk Valley C.C. women defeated Illinois Valley 72-63 in an Arrowhead Conference road game, while the men lost to IVCC 61-54.