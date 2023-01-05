SVM area roundup: Sterling wrestlers top Ottawa on the road

The Sterling wrestling team defeated Ottawa 49-27 in a nonconference dual meet on the road Wednesday night, winning the battle between former NCIC rivals.
Tatum Allen (152 pounds), Tommy Tate (160), Gage Tate (170) and Chase Ullrich (182) notched consecutive pins for the Golden Warriors, and Diego Leal (195) followed with a 7-5 decision to stake Sterling to a 27-6 lead just six matches into the dual.
Javier Luna (285), Zyan Westbrook (113) and Dylan Ottens (138) also won by pin for the Warriors, and Karson Strohmayer (126) added a 12-0 major decision.
Panthers split in Sterling: Erie-Prophetstown defeated host Newman 40-30, but lost to Dakota 58-10 in a pair of duals in Sterling.
Luke Otten (195) won a first-period pin against Newman, and Wyatt Goossens (126) won a 12-2 major decision; the Panthers also received five forfeits from the Comets. Jase Grunder (152) had E-P’s only contested win against Dakota with an 11-2 major decision.
Colin Messer (132), Seamus McDonnell (138) and Daniel Kelly (145) all won by pin for the Comets, who also received a pair of forfeits.
Morrison splits in Port Byron: The Mustangs beat Putnam County 42-24, but lost to host Riverdale 65-15 in a triangular on the road.
Cameron McDonnell (220/285) won a pair of first-period pins for Morrison, and Evan McDonnell (220) added a 6-5 decision against Riverdale. The Mustangs received six forfeits from Putnam County.
Girls basketball
Amboy 50, Polo 37: The Clippers got 25 points from Elly Jones in an NUIC South win over the host Marcos.
Jones hit four 3-pointers, and Addison Pertell added a pair of 3s and 11 points for Amboy (14-1, 2-0 NUIC South). Tyrah Vaessen also hit two 3s and added eight points for the Clippers, with Maeve Larson scoring four and Emily Sachs hitting a pair of free throws.
Lindee Poper led Polo with 12 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Courtney Grobe and Camrynn Jones both added nine points and two assists, and Jones also nabbed two steals and blocked a shot. Madison Glawe scored five points, and Sydnei Rahn chipped in two points, five rebounds and two assists for the Marcos.
Galena 57, West Carroll 17: The Thunder trailed 27-3 after one quarter and 42-7 by halftime in an NUIC West loss on the road.
Karissa Andrews and Kendal Asay both scored six points for West Carroll, with Andrews hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Gracie Furlong led Galena with 18 points, and Addie Hefel added 14.
Boys bowling
Sterling 3,404, Ottawa 2,993: The Golden Warriors cruised to a home win against the Pirates, led by senior Dylan Doss’ 651 series.
Doss had a 234 high game, while Senior Shea Hansen rolled a 631 series with a 222 high game, and senior Tristan Oelrichs added a 630 series with a meet-high 256 game for Sterling. Also competing for the Warriors were Mikah Hernandez (588) and Mason Near (480).
Nelson Brandt led Ottawa with a 638 series (220 high game).
Erie-Prophetstown 2,402, Hall 2,390: The Panthers edged the Red Devils in Spring Valley, led by a 515 series from Bryce VanDeWostine.
Keith Goodson was the second-highest roller for Erie-Prophetstown with a 484, Robert Winters bowled a 421, and Ethan Otten chipped in a 371. Shawn Chandler and Billy Boggs-Chavez added a 334 and 277 for the Panthers.