SVM area roundup: Dixon boys roll on road, while Newman boys stay unbeaten in TRAC East

The Dixon boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead and never looked back on Tuesday night, defeating Geneseo 55-34 on the road.
The Dukes (10-6) led 18-6 after one quarter and 32-16 by halftime. Wyatt Wetzell led the way with 12 points, Mason Weigle added 10, and Grant Boss and Bryce Feit both scored nine; Boss hit three 3-pointers for Dixon.
Landon Nordstrom and Owen Parker both finished with nine points for the Maple Leafs.
Newman 68, St. Bede 56: The Comets led 17-11 after one quarter and 40-29 by halftime in a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.
Lucas Simpson poured in 32 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot for Newman (12-4, 3-0 TRAC East), while Nolan Britt had 13 points and two assists. Ayden Batten added seven points and two assists, and Sam Francque hit two 3-pointers for six points. George Jungerman had four points and four rebounds, Kenny Boesen added three points and four boards, and Gabe Padilla dished three assists and nabbed two steals for the Comets.
Isaiah Hart hit three 3s and scored 29 points to pace the Bruins.
Polo 45, AFC 43: The Marcos rallied in the second half and held off the Raiders for an NUIC South win in Ashton.
Brock Soltow scored 20 of his game-high 22 points after the first quarter, and Carson Jones hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Polo, which trailed 12-5 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime before taking a 36-33 lead into the fourth period.
Carson Rueff scored 14 points, Lane Koning added 10, and Jordan Harris chipped in nine for AFC.
Milledgeville 44, Forreston 41: The Missiles took the lead with a 14-9 scoring edge in the second quarter, then held on after a 15-11 fourth-quarter rally by the visiting Cardinals in an NUIC South win.
Connor Nye had 13 points to lead Milledgeville, and Khrystiyan Dunn hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Nine different Missiles scored in the game.
Brendan Greenfield finished with 15 points for Forreston, and Nikolas Valenzuela added seven as eight different Cardinals scored.
Eastland 61, Amboy 36: The Cougars outscored the Clippers 20-9 in the second quarter to pull out to a 36-19 lead by halftime in an NUIC South win in Lanark.
Max McCullough hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 19 points for Eastland, and Parker Krogman scored 16. Carsen Heeren chipped in nine for the Cougars.
Eddie Jones’ 11 points paced Amboy, while Troy Anderson had 10 and Brody Christoffersen added eight.
Fulton 60, Bureau Valley 41: The Steamers won at home over the Storm in a battle of former Three Rivers rivals.
Ethan Price scored 21 points to pace Fulton (8-6), while Baylen Damhoff had 15 and Ryan Eads added 10.
Girls basketball
Amboy 33, Somonauk 18: The Clippers defense shut down the Bobcats again in a rematch of last week’s Amboy tournament championship game.
Addison Pertell’s 11 points led a balanced Amboy attack, as Maeve Larson and Emily Sachs both scored six points, and Elly Jones and Courtney Ortgiesen both finished with four. Tyrah Vaessen rounded out the scoring with a basket for the Clippers, who defeated Somonauk 56-22 in the title game of their own tournament last Friday.
Haley McCoy had 10 points for the Bobcats.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,873, Rock Island 2,575: The Duchesses won all three games by at least 67 pins in a nonconference dual at Plum Hollow.
Grace DeBord rolled a match-high 619 series, opening with games of 225 and 216 for Dixon. Autumn Swift had a 203 second game in her 524 series, and Olivia Gringras added a 201 third game in her 499 series. Allison Coss had a 440 series, Leslie Pettorini added a 439, and Addison Cox chipped in a 352 for the Duchesses.
Ryleigh Terry led the Rocks with a 471 series.
Sterling 2,819, Galesburg 2,653: Every game was close, but the Golden Warriors won all three in a Western Big 6 dual at Blackhawk Lanes.
Olivia Barton led the way with a 538 series and 211 second game for Sterling, while Hannah Conderman rolled a 491 series and Emily Doss added a 489. Katelynn Garcia-Redmond (465), Loralei Michels (428) and Hailey Conderman (408) also bowled for the Warriors.
Maddie Fowler led Galesburg with a 547 series and a 202 high game.
Boys bowling
Erie-Prophetstown 2,344, St. Bede 2,344: The Panthers and Bruins tied in a Three Rivers dual in Peru, with E-P winning the second and third games.
Robert Winters led Erie-Prophetstown with a 484 series and 190 high game, while Bryce VanDeWostine rolled a 432 series and Keith Goodson added a 403. Shawn Chandler (393), Billy Boggs-Chavez (347) and Ethan Otten (285) also bowled for the Panthers.
Haiden Ator rolled a 658 series, with games of 238 and 236, to lead St. Bede, which had only five bowlers.
Boys swimming
Sterling 96, Rock Island 63: The Water Warriors won five individual events and two relay races to defeat the Rocks in a Western Big 6 dual at the Duis Center.
Skylar Drolema was part of four wins, taking the 50 freestyle (24.08 seconds) and 100 free (51.95), and also swimming on the winning 200 medley (1:52.91) and 200 freestyle (1:37.50) relays.
Peter Garland and Conner Porter also swam on both relays, while Garland won the 200 freestyle (2:00.26) and Porter took the 100 butterfly (1:01.08). Evan Scott was the fourth swimmer in the 200 medley relay, and Connor Pham rounded out the 200 free relay lineup.
Patrick Riley added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:07.81).
Wrestling
Galesburg 59, Sterling 18: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 dual on the road, notching three pins against the Silver Streaks.
Landon Kenney (132 pounds) led the way with a first-period pin in 1:57 for Sterling, while Tommy Tate (160) won by pin in 3:10, and Zyan Westbrook (120) stuck his opponent in 3:14.
Fulton spilts in Lena: The Steamers defeated Rock Falls 48-33, but fell to host Lena-Winslow/Stockton 67-10 in a triangular. The Rockets lost to Le-Win/Stockton 65-7 in the other dual.
Zane Pannell (182 pounds) won a pair of first-period pins for Fulton, while Ben Fosdick (145) won by pin and major decision. Broden VenHuizen (132), Jeff Kane (160) and Mason Kuebel (182) added pins against Rock Falls, with Kuebel winning in 36 seconds.
The Rockets got pins from Josiah Tarbill (106), Adan Oquendo (126) and Jacob Hosler (285), and Ryan McCord (152) won an 8-4 decision against Fulton. Tarbill stuck his opponent in 18 seconds, while Hosler won in 21 seconds.
Against the PantherHawks, Aaron Meenen (120) won a 9-0 major decision, and Oquendo (126) added a 7-4 decision for Rock Falls.