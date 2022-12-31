SVM area roundup: Dixon boys drop tournament finale; Morrison girls win final tournament game in Erie

The Dixon boys basketball team finished 14th at the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, falling to Newton 59-53 in the 13th-place game Friday morning in Effingham.
The Dukes (9-6) were outscored 14-8 in the third quarter after the teams were tied 28-28 at halftime.
Darius Harrington had 14 points and five rebounds for Dixon, while Wyatt Wetzell hit four 3-pointers for 12 points, to go with four boards. Austin Hicks hit three 3s and added 11 points, while Cullen Shaner scored seven points and Bryce Feit chipped in six points and nine rebounds.
Kye Bergbower led Newton with 21 points, hitting four 3s. Dylan Gier had 17 points and four rebounds, and Caden Nichols finished with 14 points.
Warkins Cardinal Classic
Riverdale 61, Morrison 36: The Mustangs trailed 24-10 after one quarter and 41-18 by halftime in a loss in the third-place game at Erie.
Danny Mouw hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Morrison, while Chase Newman and Brenden Martin both scored seven. Martin was named to the all-tournament team.
Jake Willems had 28 points to pace the Rams, and Brody Clark added 14. Both were all-tournament selections.
Fulton 64, Mercer County 51: The Steamers pulled away in the second half of the fifth-place game in Erie, outscoring the Golden Eagles 36-26 in the second half after leading 28-25 at halftime.
Ethan Price poured in 24 points for Fulton (7-6), with Baylen Damhoff adding 13; both were named to the all-tournament team. Kole Schipper hit three 3-pointers and chipped in 12 points for the Steamers.
All-tournament selection Owen Relander led all scorers with 29 points for Mercer County.
Alleman 32, Erie-Prophetstown 31: The Panthers were outscored 9-2 in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Pioneers in the seventh-place game in Erie.
Michael Collins scored 14 points for Erie-Prophetstown, and all-tournament selection Caleb Naftzger had nine.
Lincoln Dorsey led Alleman with 10 points, and Daniel VanDeHeede added nine.
Girls basketball
Warkins Cardinal Classic
Morrison 65, Bureau Valley 34: The Fillies led 15-6 after one quarter, 30-13 by halftime, and 55-21 through three periods to win their finale in Erie.
Camryn Veltrop led Morrison with 22 points, Shelby Veltrop had 19, and Jordan Eads scored 16. Shelby Veltrop was named the tournament’s MVP.
Taylor Neuhalfen and Izabella Birkey both scored 10 points to lead Bureau Valley, and Kate Stoller added nine.
Mercer County 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25: The host Panthers dropped their final game at their own tournament, as the Golden Eagles pulled away from a 20-17 halftime lead with a 15-1 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Kennedy Buck’s 10 points paced Erie-Prophetstown; she was named to the all-tournament team. Sydney Lamkin, also an all-tournament selection, finished with 15 points for Mercer County.
Wrestling
Oregon 9th at Abe’s Rumble: The Hawks went 7-2 in Springfield, taking second place in Pool E before beating Westville 41-40 to advance to the Gold Bracket. After a 59-9 loss to Coal City, Oregon defeated Illini Bluffs 45-29, Canton 39-36, and Roxana 46-34 in the ninth-place match; the win over Roxana avenged the Hawks’ only pool loss.
Gabe Eckerd (180/182 pounds) won eight contested bouts in the nine matches, while Grant Stender (152) won seven bouts, and Lane Halverson (138), Seth Stevens (145) and Anthony Bauer (160) all won six bouts. Landyn Windham (182) and Evan Flaharty (285) won three bouts each, while Andrew Young (195) and Jonathon Alaniz (220) both won two bouts. Owen Wynn (106), Jackson Messenger (113), Preston LaBay (126), Ethan Mowry (132), Jackson Glendenning (160), Seth Rote (182) and Quentin Berry (195) also notched wins for Oregon.
Erie-Prophetstown finished 5-4 and placed 13th, defeating Chicago Hope 51-30 in the the finale. After finishing second in Pool H, the Panthers lost to Tolono Unity to fall into the Silver Bracket, then lost to Shelbyville and Macomb before bouncing back to beat Newman 42-28, then Hope.
Wyatt Goossens (126/132) won eight contested bouts, while Aidan Jepson (138), Jase Grunder (152/160) and Luke Otten (182/195) all won six bouts. Grayden Church (120/126) won four times, Connor Johnson (113) won three times, and Michelle Naftzger (120/126), Dante Pels (145) and Jordae Crow (170) all won twice. Aedan Thompson (152) and Jeffrey Chastain (285) also won bouts for the Panthers.
Morrison placed 15th, beating Newman 42-24 in the finale. The Mustangs went 3-6 at the two-day tournament, notching a pair of pool wins before the victory over the Comets. They took third in Pool B, then lost to Auburn, Robinson, Benton and Chicago Hope in the bracket portion of the meet.
Logan Baker (160) won seven contested bouts, and Levi Milder (126/132) and Brady Anderson (152) both won six times. Camden Pruis (132/138) notched four wins, Warren Riffle (120) won three times, and Carson White (126) won twice. Gavin Arians (182), Cameron McDonnell (220) and Evan McDonnell (285) also won bouts for Morrison.
Newman also went 3-6, winning its first three pool duals before losing the rest of its matches, falling to West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Monticello, E-P and Morrison in the bracket portion of the meet.
Carter Rude (138/145) won eight contested bouts, while Zhyler Hansen (113) and Briar Ivey (120/126) won seven bouts each. Daniel Kelly (145/152) notched six wins, while Collin Messer (132) and Leo Francis (160) both won three times. Seamus McDonell (138/145) won twice, and Harrison Webb also won a bout for the Comets.