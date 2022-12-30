SVM area roundup: Sterling takes Taylorville tournament title

The Sterling boys basketball team won the championship at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament, defeating Mt. Zion 62-56 in the title game Thursday night to avenge last season’s loss to the Braves in the final.
The Golden Warriors (13-3) trailed 35-34 after a tight first half, then outscored Mt. Zion 16-13 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth to secure the victory. JP Schilling had 21 points and three rebounds for Sterling, while Lucas Austin had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Andre Klaver chipped in 12 points and five boards. Carter Chance added eight points.
Lyncoln Koester paced the Braves with 22 points.
In the semifinals earlier Thursday, Sterling downed Dunlap 56-50, using a 33-17 surge in the second and third quarters to take control. Austin had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Schilling finished with 16 points and three rebounds, and Klaver added 12 points and four boards. Schilling and Austin were named to the all-tournament team.
Austin Schaumburg led the Eagles with 20 points.
Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic
Dixon splits on Day 2: The Dukes lost their consolation game 60-55 to Charleston, but bounced back to beat Belvidere 50-28 to earn a spot in Friday’s 13th-place game in Effingham.
Dixon (9-5) led its consolation quarterfinal 29-19 at halftime, but Charleston trimmed the deficit to six by the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Dukes 22-11 in the fourth to rally for the win. Wyatt Wetzell led Dixon with 15 points, and Darius Harrington added 14 points and five rebounds. Austin Hicks and Matt Warkins both scored seven points.
Luke Bonnstetter scored 14 points, and Will Applegate added 13 for Charleston.
The Dukes recovered nicely in their second game of the day, outscoring Belvidere 10-2 in the second quarter to take a 24-11 halftime lead, then stretching the margin to 44-26 through three quarters. Hicks had 11 points and seven rebounds, Grant Boss added 10 points, and Harrington chipped in seven points and five rebounds. Warkins and Jason Zinke also grabbed seven rebounds each; Zinke scored four points, as did Wetzell.
David Guerrero had 11 points, and Ryan Beaudet added 10 for Belvidere.
The Dukes will face Newton for 13th place at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Effingham High School.
State Farm Classic
Rockets split on final day: After a 44-40 loss to Winnebago in the consolation semifinals, the Rockets rebounded to defeat Stanford Olympia 64-38 in the consolation third-place game in Normal.
Rock Falls (6-7) led Olympia 24-16 after the first quarter, then pulled away with a 23-3 scoring edge in the second period. Timmy Heald hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while Gavin Sands and Diego Hernandez both had 13 points.
Elijah Smith’s nine points paced Olympia.
In their first game of the day, the Rockets led Big Northern rival Winnebago 19-13 at halftime, but were outscored 31-21 in the second half by the Indians. Ryken Howard hit two 3s and had 11 points, and Chevy Bates scored 10.
Ray Maurchie led all scorers with 16 points to pace ‘Bago.
Warkins Cardinal Classic
Newman 52, Riverdale 51: The Comets rallied to take the lead late, then held on to top the Rams in a semifinal in Erie.
Newman (11-3) led 14-6 after the first quarter, but trailed 25-23 at halftime before the teams entered the fourth quarter tied 37-37. Lucas Simpson’s 19 points paced the Comets, while Nolan Britt scored 11, Ayden Batten hit two 3-pointers and added eight points, George Jungerman scored six, and Gabe Padilla chipped in five.
Trent Doty led Riverdale with 13 points, Jake Willems scored 12, and Jacob Watson and Ethan Kiddoo each added nine.
Newman will take on Beecher in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Riverdale will face Morrison for third place, also at 7:30.
Beecher 72, Morrison 50: The Mustangs trailed 35-12 after the opening quarter and never recovered in the other Erie semifinal.
Chase Newman had 18 points for Morrison, while Brenden Martin added eight and Carson Strating scored seven.
Adyn McGinley hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 22 points for Beecher, and Zackary Johnson added 19.
Fulton 54, Alleman 29: The Steamers jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a fifth-place semifinal.
Ethan Price led all scorers with 20 points, and Baylen Damhoff scored 19 for Fulton, which will face Mercer County in the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Lincoln Dorsey led Alleman with 13 points.
Mercer County 59, Erie-Prophetstown 40: The Panthers fell behind 18-11 in the first quarter, then the Golden Eagles put the game away with an 18-7 run in the fourth period.
Caleb Naftzger had 11 points, and Michael Collins scored 10 for Erie-Prophetstown, which will face Alleman in the seventh-place game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Owen Relander’s 18 points paced Mercer County, with Colby Cox scoring 14 and Chase Olson adding 13; Olson hit three 3-pointers.
Eastland Holiday Tournament
Eastland 56, Forreston 40: The host Cougars topped the Cardinals in the fifth-place game in Lanark.
Eastland rallied from a 25-19 halftime deficit with a 21-10 third-quarter run. Carsen Heeren and Parker Krogman scored 11 points apiece to lead the Cougars, with Heeren hitting three 3-pointers. Ethan Kessler and Trevor Janssen both had 10 points, while Max McCullough added eight and Peyton Spears scored six for the Cougars.
Brendan Greenfield led Forreston (4-9) with a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Nikolas Valenzuela scored nine points, and Brock Smith added eight.
Amboy 42, West Carroll 34: The Clippers claimed seventh place in Lanark, outscoring the Thunder 17-9 in the fourth quarter after the teams were tied 5-5 after one quarter, 11-11 at halftime, and 25-25 through three periods.
Troy Anderson had 18 points, and Eddie Jones scored 11 for Amboy, which also got eight points from Kyler McNinch.
AJ Boardman scored 14 points to pace West Carroll, and Caleb Good added 12; both players hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
State Farm Classic
Rock Falls places 8th: The Rockets lost their last two games in Normal, falling 38-23 to Sacred Heart-Griffin, then 54-45 to Rockford Lutheran in the seventh-place game at the State Farm Classic.
In the seventh-place game, Rock Falls (9-9) fell behind 32-21 by halftime and couldn’t catch up. Brooke Howard and Emily Lego both scored 12 points for the Rockets, with Howard hitting a pair of 3-pointers, and Rylee Johnson added nine points.
Grace Burmeister had 18 points, and Soraya Parker scored 16 for the Crusaders.
Against SHG, Rock Falls trailed just 20-16 at halftime, but was then outscored 18-7 in the second half. Jacee Sigel hit a pair of 3s and led the Rockets with nine points, and Claire Bickett chipped in six.
Izzy Hassebrock had nine points for SHG, with Reese Watson and Callie Huston each adding eight.
Dixon KSB Holiday Classic
Sterling 51, Rockford Christian 50: The Golden Warriors picked up their second win of the season, closing the Dixon tournament with a one-point win over the Royal Lions.
Eastland 53, Rockford Jefferson 41: The Cougars built a three-point halftime lead against the J-Hawks, then pulled away for the win with a 35-26 second-half scoring run.
Paige Joiner led Eastland scorers with 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals, Quinc Haverland recorded her third straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Adi Rush added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Sarah Kempel chipped in seven points, six rebounds and two steals for the Cougars.
Tamya Sago paced Jefferson with 12 points.
Warkins Cardinal Classic
Morrison 54, Stockton 23: The Fillies raced to a 32-10 halftime lead over the Blackhawks, then put them away with a 17-7 third-quarter run.
Camryn Veltrop and Jordan Eads led Morrison with 20 and 13 points. Shelby Veltrop and Diana Robbins added eight points each for the Fillies.
Morgan Blair scored seven points to lead Stockton.
Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38: The Storm rolled past the Chargers thanks to a 21-2 third-quarter run in Erie.
Kate Stoller scored 18 points, Lesleigh Maynard had 13, and Alaina Wasilewski finished with 11 for Bureau Valley. Taylor Neuhalfen added eight points in the win.
Kamryn Brown’s 10 points paced Orion.
Peoria Heights 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27: The Panthers led 18-10 at halftime and 25-20 through three quarters, but were outscored 15-2 in the fourth in a loss at their own tournament.
Olivia Purvis hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead Erie-Prophetstown. Reagan Sibley and Kennedy Buck both added six points.
Emily Dana finished with 15 points for Peoria Heights.
Boys bowling
Dixon Toughman Tournament: Oregon placed fourth with 5,837, Sterling took seventh with 5,698, and Dixon came in ninth with 5,589 at its home tournament at Plum Hollow.
Geneseo was the team champion with 6,210, and Rock Island was the runner-up with 6,005. Rochelle’s Andrew Powell won the individual title with an 879 four-game series, defeating runner-up Gabe Durnell of Geneseo (875) by four pins. Oregon’s Roberto Hernandez took third with an 871, and Dixon’s Clark Bonnewelkl finished fourth with an 869.
Bonnewell also rolled a 245 high game to lead the Dukes. Cody Geil had a 693 series, and David Laird and Wyatt Miller chipped in a pair of 672s. Sam Gingras bowled a 297 two-game series, and Oliver Haverland and Owen Haverland added 163 and 103 in single games.
Leading the Golden Warriors were Tristan Oelrichs with a 801 (227 high game), Mikah Hernandez with a 741 and Dylan Doss with a 725, Shea Hanson chipped in a 689, Mason Near had a 497 three-game series and Brenden Stanley added a 151 in a single game.
Gavvin Surmo had an 823 series for Oregon, while Brady Davis tallied a 742 and Brandon Rowe added a 731. Stylar Klapp rolled a 520 three-game series, and Matthew Stahl bowled a 165 in a single game.
Wrestling
Sterling 45, Fulton 36: The Golden Warriors won six contested matches and picked up a pair of forfeits to top the Steamers in a dual postponed from Dec. 22 due to inclement weather.
Cael Lyons (106 pounds), Zyan Westbrook (120), Tommy Tate (160), Gage Tate (170) and Oswaldo Navarro (220) all posted first-period pins for Sterling; Lyons’ came in just 26 seconds. Tatum Allen added a 10-6 decision at 152 pounds.
Camryn Lippens (113), Broden VenHuizen (132), Ben Fosdick (145), Mason Kuebel (182), Zane Pannell (195) and Braiden Damhoff (285) all won by pin for Fulton; Kuebel stuck his opponent in 54 seconds.