SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Andre Klaver

Sterling junior guard Andre Klaver has been a key cog during the Golden Warriors’ strong start to the season. He led the Golden Warriors in scoring in their four games leading up to a strong performance this week at the Taylorville tournament. He had 15 points in a loss to DeKalb on Dec. 21; 27 points, 3 rebounds & 2 assists in a 70-53 win over Davenport Assumption on Dec. 17; 26 points (with 4 3-pointers), 8 rebounds, 5 assists & 3 steals in an 84-64 win over UT on Dec. 16; and 21 points in a 62-52 loss to Quincy on Dec. 9.
Klaver has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key to the success of you personally and your team so far this season?
Klaver: Personally, my success has come from hard work I put in during the off season, and our player chemistry has helped me play better throughout the early parts of the season. The leaders on our team do a very good job of keeping everybody together. And, our coaches know what position to put players in to make them the most successful.
What goals have you set the season for yourself? For the team?
Klaver: I have set a few goals for myself; one is to lead by example, but also vocally. Another is to be more aggressive and make more plays than I did last year. I have done a good job of that thus far. Our major team goal is to be a 20+ win team. To do that, we need progressively get better. We want to make it farther in the postseason than we did last year.
What’s your favorite thing about basketball?
Klaver: My favorite thing about basketball is the work that goes into being good. If you put the work in, it will show in a game – and vice versa.
What’s your favorite memory of Sterling basketball?
Klaver: Last year at the Taylorville tournament is my favorite memory of playing Sterling basketball. Being around the team builds chemistry, and to be a great team, that is what we need – and that helped us a lot last year.
What’s your favorite movie?
Klaver: My favorite movie is all of the Transformers series.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Klaver: I would want the ability to read minds, to know what people are thinking about me.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?
Klaver: I listen to Mistletoe by Justin Bieber to fire me up before games and track races.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Klaver: Boys a Lair by Pink Panthers, and So Gone by Monica.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Klaver: Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors
You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Klaver: I would talk to Kobe Bryant, to understand his mentality. Michael Jordan, because he is the best to ever do it. And LeBron James, to understand basketball at as high of a level as he does.