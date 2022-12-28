SVM area girls roundup: Rock Falls, Dixon win tournament openers

The Rock Falls girls basketball team defeated Bloomington Central Catholic 47-44 in its first-round game Tuesday at the State Farm Classic in Normal.
The 11th-seeded Rockets led 25-23 at halftime, but trailed 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying to knock off the sixth-seeded Saints.
Emily Lego scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half, and Rylee Johnson had 10 points for Rock Falls (9-6). Brooke Howard scored nine, and Claire Bickett added eight for the Rockets, who advance to face Brimfield in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bloomington High School.
Dixon KSB Holiday Classic
Dixon 71, Rockford East 15: The Duchesses led 15-2 after one quarter and 37-7 by halftime in a first-round win at their own tournament.
Ella Govig had a game-high 17 points, and Nora Fordham hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Dixon, which posted a 28-3 scoring edge in the third quarter. Harvest Day had 12 points, and Layni Lappin and Jessie Pitman both chipped in six.
Byron 63, Sterling 40: The Golden Warriors scored 16 first-quarter points, but managed just three in the second quarter as the Tigers pulled away for a first-round win at the Dixon tournament.
Olivia Turner had eight points, Kirra Gibson scored seven, and Aubri Menchaca chipped in six for Sterling.
Quincy 63, Eastland 46: The Cougars trailed 34-26 at halftime and 48-40 through three quarters before the Blue Devils pulled away with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter in their tournament opener.
Trixie Carroll finished with 14 points and two assists, and Quinc Haverland had nine points and six rebounds for Eastland. Paige Joiner hit a pair of 3s and added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
Amboy Holiday Tournament
Amboy 35, Hall 31: The Clippers won their opener at their own tournament, pulling out a close win after leading 18-16 at halftime and 29-25 through three quarters.
Addison Pertell nailed a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 18 points for Amboy, while Maeve Larson scored seven and Courtney Ortgiesen chipped in five.
Toni Newton had 13 points, and Promise Giacometti added 12 for the Red Devils.
Warkins Cardinal Classic
Morrison splits on Day 1: The Fillies defeated Wethersfield 51-44 and fell to Lena-Winslow 58-54 on the first day at the Erie tournament.
A 20-7 second-quarter surge led Morrison to a win over the Flying Geese. Shelby Veltrop scored 24 points, and Camryn Veltrop had 12 for the Fillies.
Morrison was outscored in three of the four quarters in a tight game against Le-Win. Shelby Veltrop’s 22 led the Fillies, while Camryn Veltrop scored 11, and BayLeigh Brewer added nine.
Erie-Prophetstown 1-1 on Day 1: The Panthers opened their own tournament with a 38-28 win over Stockton and a 41-24 loss to Wethersfield.
Kennedy Buck hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Erie-Prophetstown against Stockton, and Hannah Huisman added eight points. The Panthers pulled away with a 13-2 fourth-quarter run.
E-P fell behind 16-0 after the opening quarter and never recovered against the Flying Geese. Buck had 11 points, and Sydney Schwartz scored seven for the Panthers.
BV drops first two games: The Storm lost 57-51 to Mercer County and 52-12 to Monmouth-Roseville on the first day of the Erie tournament.
Bureau Valley fell behind 34-27 by halftime against Mercer County and couldn’t catch up. Kate Salisbury hit three 3-pointers and had 18 points, Kate Stoller made a pair of 3s and finished with 14 points, and Lynzie Cady added 10.
The Storm trailed 22-2 after the opening quarter against Mon-Rose and never recovered. Cady and Taylor Neuhalfen both scored four points for BV.
Girls bowling
Sterling 6th at Geneseo: The Golden Warriors rolled a 4,162 to finish sixth at the 10-team Geneseo Holiday Invite.
Geneseo won the title with a 4,631, while Kewanee was second (4,548) and Rock Island took third (4,495). Hall-Putnam County’s Sarah Beier was the overall champion, rolling a 1,170 six-game series; she also had the high three-game series (649) and the high game (229).
Hannah Conderman led Sterling with a 956 series, good for 10th place overall. Her 525 three-game series was tied for sixth, and her 199 high game was tied for seventh-best at the tournament.