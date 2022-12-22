SVM area roundup: Milledgeville boys advance to consolation championship at Forreston tournament

The Milledgeville boys basketball team built a first-quarter lead, then held off an Eastland rally in the second half to pick up a 55-54 win in a consolation semifinal Wednesday night at the Forreston Holiday Tournament.
The Missiles built a 35-19 lead by halftime, then Kacen Johnson scored 12 of his team’s 15 points in the fourth quarter after the Cougars had cut their deficit to 40-37 heading into the fourth.
Johnson finished with a game-high 25 points, while Bryce Aude and Connor Nye added eight points apiece for Milledgeville, which will play in the consolation championship against River Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Eastland was led by Trevor Janssen’s 21 points, while Parker Krogman and Peyton Spears added 12 points each.
River Ridge 52, Forreston 38: The Cardinals played the Wildcats to a four-point halftime deficit, but were outscored 22-12 in the second half in a consolation semifinal loss at their own tournament.
Forreston was led by Nikolas Valenzuela with 21 points. Owen Greenfield scored seven points, and Brock Smith chipped in five points for the Cardinals.
Leading River Ridge were George Winter with 19 points and Dylan Diehl with 11 points.
Polo 54, Aquin 42: The Marcos built a four-point halftime lead, then pulled away from the Bulldogs with a 29-21 second-half scoring run at the Forreston Holiday Tournament.
Brock Soltow paced Polo with 16 points, Nolan Hahn scored 12 points, and John Mummert added 10 points. Brady Wolber scored seven points, and Carson Jones chipped in six points for the Marcos.
Adam Awender scored 17 points to lead Aquin.
Stockton 40, Oregon 30: The Hawks led 9-5 after the first quarter, but the Blackhawks rallied for a two-point halftime lead, then sealed the Forreston Holiday Tournament win with a 13-8 fourth-quarter run.
Jordan Croegaert led Oregon with nine points, while Jacob Vegliando added seven points.
Ryley Schultz and Spencer Luke led Stockton with 20 and 12 points.
The tournament has been postponed until Monday, when they will play the semifinals (Newman vs. Byron and Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow) at 5 p.m., the consolation championship and fifth-place game (Winnebago vs. Stockton) at 6:30, and the third-place and championship games at 8 p.m. in the high school and junior high gyms.
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 27: The Royals rolled to a 36-11 halftime lead en route to a nonconference win over the visiting Raiders.
Lane Koning and Noah Danielson paced AFC with eight points each, and Carson Rueff added six points.
Martin Ledbetter led Hinckley-Big Rock with 14 points.
Wrestling
Kewanee 63, Amboy 15: The Clippers dropped a dual at home, notching two pins and a decision while giving up seven forfeits.
Landon Blanton (113 pounds) and Chase Montavon (120) won by pin for Amboy, and Josh McKendry (138) won a 12-5 decision.