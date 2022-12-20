SVM area roundup: AFC boys and girls both pick up wins on hardwood

The Ashton-Franklin Center boys basketball team used a second-half surge to defeat Durand 56-42 in an NUIC crossover contest on Monday night in Ashton.
Lane Koning scored 14 points, Kaleb Goldman had 12, and Zane Murphy added 10 in a balanced effort by the Raiders. Jordan Harris had nine points, and Carson Rueff added eight as AFC won for the second time this season over the Bulldogs at home; they also defeated Durand in the title game at the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament last month.
Max Milbrath led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Roger Maines scored nine and Brayden Hughes added eight.
Forreston Holiday Tournament
Eastland 52, Aquin 29: The Cougars won a consolation-bracket game in Forreston, taking a 21-13 lead into halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 31-16 in the second half.
Parker Krogman scored 16 points, and Trevor Janssen finished with 14 for Eastland, which will play Milledgeville in a consolation semifinal Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Adam Awender had a game-high 17 points to pace Aquin.
Girls basketball
AFC 39, Durand 6: The Raiders held the Bulldogs to two points in each of the first three quarters, then pitched a shutout over the final eight minutes in an NUIC crossover win on the road.
Taylor Jahn led AFC with 12 points, while Reese Polk scored seven and Brianna Gonnerman added six. The Raiders led 12-2 after the first quarter, 22-4 by halftime, and 33-6 through three periods.
Polo Christmas Classic
River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Newman 13: The Comets scored just one point in the first quarter and were shut out in the fourth period of a Polo tournament loss.
Jess Johns had five points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Newman (3-11), while Lucy Oetting added five points and two steals. Madison Duhon chipped in three points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block for the Comets, who trailed 12-1 after the opening quarter and 30-7 by halftime. Newman will face Forreston for third place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Addison Albrecht finished with 15 points, and Sydney Driscoll scored 12 for RR/SM, which will play Pecatonica for the tournament title Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.
Forreston 60, Oregon 47: The Cardinals outscored the Hawks 21-9 in the second quarter to win at their own tournament and advance to the third-place game.
Hailey Greenfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Forreston, while Brooke Boettner and Jenna Greenfield both scored 16.
Hadley Lutz led Oregon with 17 points, and Mariah Drake added 11. The Hawks will play for fifth place Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Boys bowling
Dixon 3,293, South Beloit 2,475: The Dukes went on the road and rolled past the Sobos at Viking Lanes, winning all three games by at least 250 pins.
Clark Bonnewell led Dixon with a 618 series and a 234 high game, while Owen Haverland added personal bests of a 605 series and a 233 game. David Laird closed his 591 series with games of 209 and 211, and Wyatt Miller finished off his 544 series with a 202 third game. Cody Geil opened his 535 series with a 203 game, and Sam Gingras added a 400 series for the Dukes.
Reece Binder led South Beloit with a 599 series and a 209 high game.
Oregon 3,234, Hall-Putnam County 2,007: Gavvin Surmo rolled a 668 series as the Hawks improved to 12-2 with a win at Ladd Lanes.
Surmo had games of 224, 205 and 239 to lead Oregon, while Stylar Klapp had a 544 series, Brandon Rowe added a 538, and Brady Davis rolled a 532. Bryan Immel had a 498 series, while Roberto Hernandez (282 in 2 games) and Cody Dunbar (172 game) split the final series.
Girls bowling
Rock Island 2,776, Sterling 2,687: The Golden Warriors dropped each game by fewer than 50 pins in a close Western Big 6 loss to the Rocks in Milan.
Olivia Barton led the way with a 502 series for Sterling, and Hailey Conderman rolled a 486 series. Emily Doss had a 472 series and the team’s high game of 182, while Hannah Conderman added a 443 series. Loralei Michels had a 397, and Katelynn Garcia-Redmond added a 387 for the Warriors.
Ryleigh Terry (535 series), Bailey Hacker (503) and Makenzie Terry (501) all cleared the 500-pin mark for Rock Island.
Oregon 2,192, Hall-Putnam County 1,960: The Hawks won a five-person dual by more than 200 pins at Ladd Lanes.
Ava Wight had a 585 series and a 247 high game to lead Oregon (5-2), while Makenzie Alford rolled a 473 series and Kendra Ehrler added a 435. Trinity Hultquist had a 362, and Kylie Krug chipped in a 337.