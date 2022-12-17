SVM area roundup: Rock Falls girls basketball loses close one to Naperville; Newman, E-P wrestling fall in triangular matches

Daniel Kelly (145) defeated Max Kelly by technical fall, and Liam Schmall (152) beat Parker DeBord 6-3 by decision for Newman’s two contested wins in a 60-20 loss to Kewanee at the Kewanee Triangular on Friday.
The Comets earned two wins by forfeit.
Wrestling
Illini Buffs 45, Erie-Prophetstown 24: The Panthers dropped both matches at their home triangular.
Erie-Prophetstown won four contested matches against Illini Bluffs, with one win coming by forfeit.
Wyatt Goossens (126) defeated Avery Speck 5-0 by decision, Jase Grunder (160) pinned Nathan Henkle in 3:21, Jordae Crow (170) defeated Calvin Crowder 2-0 by decision, and Luke Otten (182) pinned Sederick Bragdon in 1:36 for the Panthers’ contested wins.
Alleman 42, Erie-Prophetstown 36: The Panthers won four contested matches and picked up two wins by forfeit against the Pioneers.
Grayden Church (120) pinned Tony Garcia in 3:28, Goossens (126) pinned Gabriel Aguilera in 1:24, Aiden Jepson (138) pinned Carlos Ramirez in 3:39, and Otten (182) pinned Andrew Torres in 5:05 for the E-P contested wins.
Girls basketball
Naperville 58, Rock Falls 56: The Rockets built a 26-20 halftime lead, but Trinity Jones would not be denied, as she scored 30 points to fuel a Redhawks’ comeback win at the Sterling Shootout.
Rock Falls was led by Taylor Reyna with 22 points, Brooke Howard with 13 points and Emily Lego with 11 points; Claire Bickett chipped in seven points and Jacee Sigel added three points.
Boys basketball
Somonauk 57, Amboy 42: The Bobcats rolled to a 32-19 halftime lead over the Clippers, then sealed the win with a 19-6 fourth-quarter scoring run.
Amboy was led by Wes Wilson’s 14 points and four 3-pointers; Kyler McNinch scored 12 points and Troy Anderson added 10 points.
Coleton Eade paced Somonauk with 19 points, while Carson Bahrey chipped in 16 points.