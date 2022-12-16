SVM area roundup: Dixon boys bounce back in second half to win sixth straight game

The Dixon boys basketball team turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 62-49 win over Stillman Valley on Thursday night in their Big Northern Conference opener on the road.
The Dukes trailed 28-24 at halftime, but rallied with a 38-21 second-half scoring advantage to top the Cardinals for their sixth straight victory.
Darius Harrington led Dixon (6-3, 1-0 BNC) with 23 points. Wyatt Wetzell scored nine points, and Austin Hicks added eight for the Dukes.
Owen Dunseth paced Stillman Valley with 19 points.
Scales Mound 69, Polo 39: The Marcos were outscored 21-13 in the second quarter and 23-11 in the third in an NUIC crossover loss on the road.
Carson Jones hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points for Polo, while Carter Merdian added eight and Brock Soltow scored six.
Thomas Hereau’s 20 points paced Scales Mound, while Jacob Duerr finished with 15 and Charlie Wiegel chipped in 11.
Girls basketball
Rock Island 51, Sterling 42: The Golden Warriors led 22-21 at halftime, but were outscored 30-20 in the second half of a Western Big 6 game at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Kathryn Rowzee finished with 15 points to pace Sterling (1-10, 0-6 WB6), while Olivia Melcher scored six, Maggie Rowzee had five, and Delali Amankwa, Taah Liberty and Madison Austin added four points each.
Kayla Rice scored 16 points, and Tamiah Jamison had 12 to lead the Rocks.
Morrison 53, Lena-Winslow 45: Sisters Camryn and Shelby Veltrop combined for 38 points as the Fillies edged the Panthers in the Pearl City Holiday Invite championship.
Camryn Veltrop went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and led all scorers with 26 points, while Shelby Veltrop chipped in 12 points and Jordan Eads added seven points for Morrison.
Camryn Veltrop was named to the all-tournament team.
Alyssa Daughenbaugh paced Lena-Winslow with 10 points.
Polo 37, Riverdale 32: The Marcos used a 14-7 fourth-quarter run to pull out a nonconference win at home.
Courtney Grobe poured in 19 points and nabbed four steals for Polo, while Lindee Poper added a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Bekah Zeigler chipped in six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Madison Glawe also nabbed three steals for the Marcos.
Crystal Craigmiles’ eight points paced the Rams.
Stockton 51, Milledgeville 36: The Blackhawks rolled to a 28-18 halftime lead before claiming an NUIC crossover win over the Missiles.
Olivia Schurman scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, and Lily Smith added seven points for Milledgeville.
Whittney Sullivan and Morgan Blair led Stockton with 17 and 15 points.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 62, Eastland 42: The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 40-18 in the second half to pull away for an NUIC crossover win.
Quinc Haverland scored 10 points, snagged 10 rebounds and dished three assists for Eastland. Mallory Misiewicz and Ella Gunderson scored nine points each, and Trixie Carroll added eight points; Misiewicz nabbed five steals and dished three assists, and Carroll grabbed six boards.
Ava Wiederholt and Sydney Driscoll paced RR/SM with 17 and 16 points.
Aquin 45, Forreston 35: The Bulldogs built a 19-11 halftime lead and cruised to an NUIC crossover win over the Cardinals.
Leading Forreston were Ericka Alexander with 11 points, Keeli Larson with nine points, and Rylee Broshous and Brooke Boettner with six points apiece.
Aquin was led by Megan Holder’s 20 points and Hanna Broge’s 11 points.
Wrestling
Dixon sweeps at The Pit: The Dukes defeated Stillman Valley 42-36 and North Boone 69-6 in a pair of Big Northern Conference duals in Dixon.
Cade Hey capped a wild comeback for Dixon against Stillman, pinning his opponent in the final bout of the match at 138 pounds to secure the victory.
The dual started at 145 pounds, and the Dukes found themselves in a 39-6 hole halfway through. Ethan Mick’s pin at 195 was the only win in those first seven matches, but then Dixon got rolling. Shaun DeVries (285), Jacob Renkes (106), Ayden Rowley (113), Gavin Kramer (120) and James Simpson (126) recorded consecutive pins to put Dixon ahead 36-30, before a Stillman pin at 132 tied the score and set up Hey’s finale.
Simpson (126), Austin Hey (145) and Paxton MacRunnels (220) all won by pin against North Boone, and DeVries (285) won an overtime decision. The Dukes also received eight forfeits.
Sterling 45, Byron 36: The Golden Warriors dropped three of the first four bouts in a dual against the Tigers, but then won seven of the next eight to post a nonconference victory.
Zyan Westbrook (120 pounds) won a major decision to start the surge, then Karson Strohmayer (132) won by tech fall. Christopher Wellman (152) later added a pin, and Sterling received five forfeits.
Newman sweeps in Morrison: The Comets notched a pair of tight wins in a triangular, topping Polo 32-30 and downing the host Mustangs 31-30 on a tiebreaker.
Zhyler Hansen (120 pounds) and Carter Rude (138) both recorded two pins, and Briar Ivey (126) won by pin and tech fall for Newman. Daniel Kelly (145) and Leo Francis (160) added pins against Polo, and Liam Schmall (152) won a 10-8 decision.
In the match against Morrison, both teams won three pins and received two forfeits to tie 30-30, and the Comets won on tiebreaker criteria J for scoring more points on near-falls in the dual.
Morrison also fell to Polo 45-28. Logan Baker (160) won twice with pins, and Brady Anderson (152) won by pin and major decision. Camden Pruis (138) added a pin against Polo, and Zach Milder (132) won by pin against Newman.
Wyatt Doty was the lone winner of two contested matches for the Marcos, winning two first-period pins at 132 pounds. Wyatt Meiners (120) and Lucas Nelson (126) had pins against Morrison, and Kainyn McCarren (145) won a 6-1 decision. Maddux Hayden (195) won by pin against Newman.
Dakota 37, Oregon 30: The Hawks lost a nonconference dual on the road despite winning half of the bouts.
Preston LaBay (126 pounds) recorded the only pin for Oregon, which also received a pair of forfeits. Seth Stevens (145), Grant Stender (152), Gabe Eckerd (170) and Briggs Sellers (285) all won decisions, while Dakota notched five pins and a major decision to take the victory.
Fulton sweeps in Aledo: The Steamers defeated Erie-Prophetstown 40-39 on tiebreaker criteria, and topped host Mercer County 45-26 in a triangular. The Panthers fell to Mercer County 38-35 in the other dual.
Both Fulton and E-P won three pins, three forfeits and a decision in their dual, and the Steamers were awarded the win on criteria I due to having the grater number (total match points) of first-points scored.
Skylier Crooks (152 pounds) and Braiden Damhoff (285) recorded two pins each; both of Damhoff’s were in less than a minute, as was one of Crooks’. Broden VenHuizen (138) added a pin and a decision, while Mason Kuebel (170) had a pin against Erie-Prophetstown, and Camryn Lippens (113), Ben Fosdick (145) and Zane Pannell (182) all won by pin against Mercer County.
Connor Johnson (113) and Luke Otten (220) notched two first-period pins each for E-P. Sophia Wheeler (106) added a pin and Samual Kilker (126) won a decision against Fulton, while Aiden Jepson (138) and Jase Grunder (160) won first-period pins against Mercer County.
Boys bowling
Dixon 3,061, Dakota 3,000: The Dukes edged the conference-leading Trojans in a home dual at Plum Hollow.
Cody Geil led the way for the Dukes with a 644 series and 257 high game, Clark Bonnewell chipped in a 557 series, Sam Gingras rolled a 468 with a personal-best 202 high game, and Wyatt Miller added a 505 for Dixon. David Laird and Owen Haverland recorded 463 and 424 series to round out the Dukes’ lineup.
Caden Elmer’s 602 series paced Dakota.
Oregon 3,170, Rockford Christian 2,962: The Hawks claimed a road win over the Royal Lions at The Cherry Bowl, improving to 11-2 on the season.
Stylar Klapp paced Oregon with a 601 series and 219 high game, while Brandon Rowe bowled a 565, and Gavvin Surmo added a 554. Bryan Immel rolled a 515, while Roberto Hernandez and Brady Davis added a 492 and 443 for the Hawks.
Mats Tuneberg paced Rockford Christian with a 575.
Rock Island 3,285, Erie-Prophetstown 2,652: The Panthers lost all three games in a nonconference dual at Triple Play in Fulton.
Bryce VanDeWostine had a 514 series and 1 80 high game, and Ethan Otten added a 500 series and team-high 191 game for Erie-Prophetstown. Keith Goodson rolled a 475 series, Shawn Chandler had a 447, Robert Winters added a 401, and Dom Bray chipped in a 315 for the Panthers.
David Axnix bowled games of 223, 222 and 224 for a 669 series, and Kaden Witt finished off his 653 series with games of 201 and 257 for Rock Island.