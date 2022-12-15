SVM area roundup: AFC girls finish fifth at Pearl City tournament

The AFC girls basketball team earned a fifth-place finish at the Pearl City Holiday Invite on Wednesday night, defeating Oregon 45-39.
The Raiders trailed 13-6 after the first quarter, but pitched a shutout in the second to take a 14-13 lead into halftime. They then got some breathing room with a 17-13 edge in the third period.
Taylor Jahn hit three 3-pointers and led AFC with 18 points, while Brianna Gonnerman scored 10. Reese Polk added seven, and Alexis Schwarz chipped in five for the Raiders. Jahn was named to the all-tournament team.
Hadley Lutz led Oregon with 12 points, Mariah Drake added eight, Teagan Champley scored seven, and Ella Dannhorn finished with five.
Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30: The Storm lost a nonconference road game, as they were doubled-up by the Bravettes.
Boys basketball
Winnebago 40, Forreston 38: The Cardinals lost in a close game throughout, as they trailed 28-25 at halftime but led 34-33 through three quarters at home.
Nikolas Valenzuela and Owen Greenfield each scored 13 points to pace Forreston (2-4), and Brendan Greenfield added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Myles Smith finished with 14 points, and Ray Maurchie had 11 for Winnebago.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,599, Rochelle 2,518: The Golden Warriors won the first and third games in a nonconference dual at Blackhawk Lanes.
Olivia Barton led Sterling with a 503 series and 188 high game, while Hailey Conderman rolled a 472 series, and Hannah Conderman had a 445. Emily Doss bowled a 419, Katelyn Garcia-Redmond added a 418, and Loralei Michels chipped in a 342 for the Warriors.
Kylie McCulloch led the Hubs with a 518 series, and Cassidy Vincent added a 513.
Wrestling
Rock Island 44, Sterling 33: The Golden Warriors dropped a Western Big 6 dual at home against the Rocks.
Dylan Ottens (138 pounds) and Gage Tate (170) both notched first-period pins, and Cael Lyons (106) also won by pin for Sterling. Landon Kenney (132) added a 7-6 decision, and the Warriors received a pair of forfeits.