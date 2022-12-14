SVM area roundup: Rock Falls boys, Dixon girls notch road wins; Oregon boys, Dixon girls win head-to-head bowling duals

The Rock Falls boys basketball team pulled away in the second and third quarters to defeat Stillman Valley 59-43 in their Big Northern Conference opener on the road.
The Rockets outscored the Cardinals 34-19 in the second and third periods to start league play with a win. Gavin Sands and Aydan Goff led a balanced scoring effort for Rock Falls (4-5, 1-0 BNC) with 14 points each, and Timmy Heald scored 13.
Owen Dunseth led the Cardinals with 13 points, Logan McKee scored 11, and Kale Rauman added 10.
Polo 62, Oregon 53: Brock Soltow poured in 35 points as the Marcos won a nonconference game at home.
Carson Jones scored 13 points, Nolan Hahn had eight, and Carter Merdian added six for Polo, which took the lead with a 26-11 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Nole Campos hit three 3-pointers and led Oregon with 11 points. Evan James had 10 points, Jordan Croegaert added eight, Jameson Caposey scored seven, and Noah Johnson hit two 3s for six points for the Hawks, who led 25-22 at halftime.
Bureau Valley 69, Amboy 35: The Storm led 14-5 after the first quarter, then outscored the Clippers 29-8 in the second period to take a 43-13 lead into halftime.
Cooper Balensiefen scored 18 points, hitting eight of 12 free throws, to lead Bureau Valley. Parker Stier hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Elijah Endress added eight.
Wes Wilson hit four 3s and led Amboy with 14 points, while Troy Anderson added 10 points, and Garrett Pertell scored seven.
Eastland 44, Erie-Prophetstown 43: The Cougars rallied from a 34-26 deficit after three quarters to top the Panthers in a nonconference game in Lanark.
Parker Krogman’s 18 points paced Eastland, and Carsen Heeren scored 10.
Jack Minssen scored 11 for Erie-Prophetstown, and Noah Wiseley and Michael Collins added eight points each.
Girls basketball
Dixon 43, Knoxville 25: The Duchesses remained unbeaten with a nonconference road win.
Ella Govig scored 11 points, and Harvest Day had nine to lead Dixon (10-0).
United Township 44, Rock Falls 35: The Rockets lost for just the second time in their last seven games, as UT pulled away with a 17-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter of a nonconference game in East Moline.
Brooke Howard hit three 3-pointers and led the way with 12 points for Rock Falls (7-4), which rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to get within 27-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Emily Lego scored 10 points for the Rockets.
Lorena Awou led the Panthers with 13 points, and Ciara Hull added 11.
Orion 52, Newman 24: The Chargers led 17-7 after the first quarter and 27-15 by halftime before outscoring the Comets 14-3 in the third and 11-6 in the fourth in a Three Rivers crossover game in Orion.
Jess Johns had 11 points for Newman (1-10), and Helen Papoccia scored six.
Jamie Abbott hit six 3-pointers and poured in 22 points to pace Orion, and Kamryn Brown added 11 points.
Orangeville 47, Oregon 19: The Hawks fell behind 19-4 through the first quarter and never recovered in a loss at the Pearl City Holiday Invite.
Hadley Lutz had eight points, and Mya Engelkes scored six for Oregon, which will play AFC in the fifth-place game Wednesday at 7 p.m. Morrison will take on Lena-Winslow for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Whitney Sullivan scored 17 points to pace Orangeville, while Ella Doyle had nine and Laney Cahoon added eight.
Pecatonica 47, Polo 36: The Marcos were outscored 32-12 in the second and third quarters of an NUIC crossover loss on the road.
Courtney Grobe hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and five rebounds for Polo, while Lindee Poper added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Sydnei Rahn had seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Allissa Marschang added four steals and three rebounds, and Bekah Zeigler chipped in three rebounds for the Marcos.
Lauren Mellentine made five 3s and scored 17 points to pace Pec.
Eastland 60, West Carroll 26: The Cougars pulled away by outscoring the Thunder 20-8 in the second quarter and 13-4 in the third for an NUIC crossover win in Savanna.
Sarah Kempel led Eastland (8-3) with 15 points and four rebounds, and she also nabbed a pair of steals. Trixie Carroll and Audrey Sunquist both had seven points and three rebounds, Keni Burkholder had seven points and two assists, Paige Joiner finished with seven points, four assists and three steals, and Adi Rush added seven points, three steals and two assists for the Cougars. Quinc Haverland had two points and four rebounds, Lily Mullen chipped in three points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Jenica Stoner dished three assists.
Caitlyn Stingley led West Carroll with seven points, Abbey Skiles scored six, Tori Moshure finished with five, and Haylee McGinnis added four.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,928, Oregon 2,541: The Duchesses rolled past the Hawks in a dual at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, led by freshman Allison Coss’ 553 series and personal-best high game of 245.
Olivia Gingras bowled a 541, Leslie Pettorini rolled a 539 with a 223 high game, and Autumn Swift tallied a 506. Grace DeBord chipped in a 442, and Addison Cox added a 347 for Dixon.
Ava Wight paced Oregon with a 592 series (223, 180, 189), while Kendra Ehrler totaled 528 in three games. Trinity Hultquist bowled a 453, Ahren Howey rolled a 352, Kylie Krug chipped in a 325, and Mirelle Cairillo added a 291 for the Hawks.
Boys bowling
Oregon 3,324, Dixon 3,295: The Hawks edged the Dukes in a dual at Town & Country Lanes, led by Brandon Rowe’s 606 series and 255 high game.
Roberto Hernandez tallied a 580, Gavvin Surmo totaled 579, and Bryan Immel rolled a 558 for Oregon. Stylar Klapp bowled a 519 and Brady Davis added a 482 for the Hawks.
Clark Bonnewell led the way for Dixon with a 750 series (279, 213, 258). Cody Geil bowled a 581 series, David Laird rolled a 548, and Wyatt Miller chipped in a 499. Owen Haverland and Sam Gingras added a 460 and 457 for the Dukes.
Wrestling
Morrison splits at home: The Mustangs defeated Winnebago 36-30 and lost to Alleman 46-20 in a pair of nonconference duals in Morrison.
Cameron McDonnell (220) was the only winner of a contested match in the win over ‘Bago, recording a pin in 1:18. The other five wins for Morrison were forfeits.
Levi Milder (126) and Logan Baker (170) had first-period pins against Alleman, while Camden Pruis (138) and Brady Anderson (152) won major decisions.
Fulton splits at home: The Steamers hosted a pair of teams from Iowa, defeating Camanche 65-24 but falling to DeWitt 57-24.
Broden VenHuizen (132/138), Mason Kuebel (170) and Zane Pannell (182) all recorded two pins; Pannell’s were in a combined 1:12. Ben Fosdick (145) added a pin and a tech fall, while Skylier Crooks (152) and Chris Carroll (220) added pins against Camanche.
On Monday, Fulton won a pair of duals, defeating Newman 46-30 and Durand-Pecatonica 64-6. VenHuizen (132/138) won by pin and decision, Fosdick (145/152) won by decision and tech fall, and Crooks (152/160) won by major decision and tech fall for the Steamers, who got six forfeits from Newman and five from Du-Pec. Kuebel (182), Pannell (195) and Carroll (220) all added first-period pins against Du-Pec.
Newman got pins from Briar Ivey (126), Leo Francis (160) and Jacob Newberry (195), as well as two forfeit wins against Fulton.