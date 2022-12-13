SVM area roundup: Morrison girls win pool in Pearl City, advance to title game

The Morrison girls basketball team defeated host Pearl City 44-31 to win their pool Monday at the Pearl City Holiday Invite and advance to Thursday’s championship game.
Shelby Veltrop and Diana Robbins both finished with 14 points to pace the Fillies, while Jordan Eads scored seven and Emery Brewer added six. Morrison outscored the Wolves 25-10 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Fallyn Endress had 13 points, and Kenzee Evans scored 10 for Pearl City.
Warren 50, AFC 32: The Raiders fell behind 18-7 through the first quarter and couldn’t catch back up in a loss to the Warriors and the Pearl City Holiday Invite.
Taylor Jahn hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to lead AFC, which got within 23-17 by halftime before being outscored 27-15 in the second half. Brianna Gonnerman added eight points, and Audree Dorn scored six.
Addy Bohnsack finished with 15 points for Warren, and Elaina Martin scored 11.
Erie-Prophetstown 47, Bureau Valley 37: The Panthers hit 13 of their 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal a Three Rivers crossover win over the Storm in Prophetstown.
Kate Stoller and Taylor Neuhalfen scored 12 points apiece for Bureau Valley, which had a chance to tie the score at 39 with just under three minutes to play and couldn’t convert.
Boys bowling
Dixon 2,991, Rock Island 2,989: The Dukes won the second game 1,047-999 to eke out a two-pin victory over the Rocks on the road.
Clark Bonnewell rolled games of 204, 225 and 204 to lead Dixon with a 633 series, and Cody Geil opened his 616 series with games of 201 and 232. David Laird added a 516 series, while Wyatt Miller (427), Owen Haverland (400) and Sam Gingras (399) also bowled for the Dukes.
Dakota 3,410, Oregon 3,389: The Hawks led 1,186-1,112 after the first game, but the Indians rallied for a 21-pin victory at The 4 Seasons in Freeport.
Brandon Rowe rolled games of 208 and 217 in his 619 series, and Stylar Klapp opened his 608 series with a 226 and closed it with a 200 for Oregon (9-2). Roberto Hernandez started his 551 series with a 223 game, and Bryan Immel added a 550 series. Brady Davis had a 219 second game in his 533 series, and Gavvin Surmo chipped in a 528 series for the Hawks.
Jacob Holste had games of 279, 247 and 211 to lead Dakota with a 737 series, and Caden Emmer rolled games of 224, 230 and 236 for a 690 series. Hunter Dieken (546 series, 210 third game) and Nolan Knox (540 series, 233 second game) also surpassed the 500-pin mark for the Indians.
Girls bowling
Oregon 2,841, Dakota 2,058: The Hawks won every game easily in a dual victory at The 4 Seasons in Freeport.
Ava Wight opened her match-high 639 series with games a 224 and 234, and Mackenzie Alford’s 585 series included a 218 second game for Oregon (4-1). Kendra Ehrler (471 series), Kylie Krug (390), Trinity Hultquist (384), and Ahren Howey (372) also competed for the Hawks.
Mia Dauphin led the Indians with a 377 series, and Anna Banderet added a 372.