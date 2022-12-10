SVM area roundup: Dixon girls double up Stillman Valley in BNC road win

The Dixon girls basketball team doubled up Stillman Valley on Friday night, winning 50-24 in a Big Northern road game.
The Duchesses outscored the Cardinals 26-10 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Harvest Day scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half to lead Dixon to a 23-11 lead at halftime. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists.
Ella Govig scored nine points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Katie Drew scored eight points, and Kait Knipple added six points and four assists for Dixon. Abby Knipple dished five assists, and Hannah Steinmeyer guarded all-Big Northern point guard Taylor Davidson for the entire game, limiting her to 10 points; she also snagged six rebounds for the Duchesses.
Genoa-Kingston 44, Oregon 27: The Cogs amassed a 28-11 halftime lead on their way to a Big Northern Conference win over the Hawks.
Leading Oregon were Katelyn Bowers with 12 points and Hadley Lutz with six points.
Ally Poegel paced G-K with 11 points, while Bryce Boylen added 10 points.
Eastland 47, Polo 24: The Cougars used a 29-12 run through the second and third quarters to pull away from the Marcos for an NUIC South win in Lanark.
Sarah Kempel had a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to lead Eastland, and Paige Joiner finished with eight points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Quinc Haverland had seven points and eight rebounds, and Trixie Carroll added six points and four rebounds.
Camrynn Jones and Courtney Grobe scored seven points apiece for Polo, and Lindee Poper added five, all from the free-throw line.
Forreston 63, Hiawatha 16: The Cardinals built an 18-5 first-quarter lead, led by four Hailey Greenfield 3-pointers, and never relented in a 47-point victory over the Hawks.
Hailey Greenfield finished with a game-high 18 points, Keeli Larson scored 15 points, and Brooke Boettner recorded a double-double in points and rebounds; she had 13 points to go with nine assists and seven steals for Forreston. Jenna Greenfield chipped in eight points for the Cardinals.
Boys basketball
Dixon 55, Woodstock 34: The Dukes set the tone early, grabbing a 17-4 first-quarter lead before pulling away for a nonconference win over the Blue Streaks.
Wyatt Wetzell and Darius Harrington scored 12 and 10 points to lead Dixon, while Jath St. Pier and Bryce Feit chipped in eight points apiece. Jason Zinke added seven points for the Dukes.
LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48: The Cavaliers seized a 21-8 lead over the Rockets in the first quarter, led by Josh Senica’s 13 points, then maintained the double-digit margin over the next three quarters for a win at the Hall Colmone Classic.
Gavin Sands led Rock Falls with 22 points, scoring 17 of those in the second half, while teammate Timmy Heald added seven points. Rock Falls will face Fieldcrest in the seventh-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Senica led all scorers with 27 points, while Seth Adams chipped in 14 points for LaSalle-Peru.
Ashton-Franklin Center 57, West Carroll 32: Behind Kaleb Goldman’s 22 points and a 41-point second half, the Raiders rolled past the Thunder in an NUIC matchup.
Jordan Harris scored eight points, and Carson Rueff chipped in seven points for AFC.
West Carroll was led by Garrett Law with 11 points and AJ Boardman with seven points.
Warren 65, Milledgeville 56: The Missiles played the Warriors to within five points at halftime, but were outscored 22-17 in the fourth quarter of the NUIC loss.
Kacen Johnson scored 18 points and Connor Nye added 11 points as the leading Milledgeville scorers. Zach Pauley chipped in nine points for the Missiles.
Warren was led by Brady Stietz with 21 points and Reed McNutt with 17 points.
Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Amboy 12: The Royals built a 26-9 halftime lead en route to a 37-point win over the Clippers.
Kyler McNinch scored six points and Troy Anderson chipped in four points as the leading scorers for Amboy.
Martin Ledbetter and Ben Hintzsche scored 14 and 12 points to lead Hinckley-Big Rock.
Riverdale 78, Morrison 60: The Mustangs played the Rams to a 36-36 halftime tie, but were outscored 42-24 in the second half to lose the Three Rivers Conference game on their home court.
Brenden Martin and Chase Newman scored 19 points apiece, while Danny Mouw added 16 points for Morrison.
Ethan Kiddoo and Jake Willems led Riverdale with 26 and 21 points.
Orion 51, Erie-Prophetstown 37: The Panthers trailed 37-21 at halftime and never recovered in a Three Rivers Conference loss to the Chargers.
Noah Wiseley led Erie-Prophetstown with 13 points, Brody Naftzger scored eight points, Jeremiah Kochevar scored seven points, and Michael Collins added six points.
Trey Erdmann paced Orion with 16 points.
Faith Christian 79, Quad Cities Christian 56: Levi Schuler finished with 36 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Falcons to an NICC victory.
Schuler also had five steals and three assists, and Isaiah Schuler added 22 points, six steals and three assists for Faith Christian. Caleb Rydzynski finished with 11 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds, and Micah Wehler chipped in 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Tanner Garant scored 23 points to pace QC Christian, and Seth Karl added 18.
Boys bowling
Oregon 3,361, South Beloit 2,479: The Hawks improved to 9-1 on the season with a decisive win over the Sobos at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris.
With four varsity bowlers out of the lineup, freshman Aiden Currier stepped up, bowling a 638 series (215, 225, 198) to lead Oregon. Xander Garcia rolled a 596, Brady Davis tallied a 570, and Matthew Stahl totaled 561. Roberto Hernandez and Codey Dunbar added a 519 and 477 for the Hawks.