SVM area roundup: Rock Falls wins at Colmone Classic; Polo boys, Morrison girls win at home

The Rock Falls boys basketball team rallied to defeat St. Bede 69-61 on Wednesday night at the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, taking second place in its pool.
Trailing 57-53 with four minutes to play, Aydan Goff hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 57-55, then after a St. Bede turnover, Ryken Howard drove in from the left wing for a layup to tie the game 57-57 with 2:30 to play.
The Rockets (3-4) called timeout after another St. Bede turnover with 2:14 remaining, and on the ensuing possession, Gavin Sands got the ball in the high post and threaded a perfect pass to Devin Tanton cutting along the baseline for a layup and a 59-57 lead with 1:53 to play.
Tanton then put back a miss on the next trip down the floor to push the lead to four, and Goff hit a pair of free throws after being fouled in transition to ice it.
Goff finished with a game-high 22 points to go with four rebounds and two assists, while Kuitim Heald had 14 points and four boards, and Howard scored 11 for the Rockets, who closed the game with an 18-6 run. Tanton and Sands added eight points each – Sands had four rebounds and Tanton pulled down three, all on the offensive glass – and Chevy Bates chipped in six points, nine rebounds and three assists for Rock Falls.
Isaiah Hart had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bruins, while Callan Hueneburg scored 14 points and dished two assists, and Connor Brown added 11 points and six rebounds. Landon Jackson chipped in eight points and six rebounds for St. Bede.
Polo 58, West Carroll 38: The Marcos built a 29-16 halftime lead with a 15-5 scoring edge in the second quarter, then outscored the Thunder 23-12 in the fourth period to pull away for an NUIC crossover victory at home.
Carson Jones hit three 3-pointers and poured in 27 points to pace Polo. Carter Merdian added eight points, and Brady Wolber scored six.
AJ Boardman’s 18 points led West Carroll, and Caleb Good chipped in 10.
Annawan 52, AFC 42: The Raiders were forced to play catch-up the entire game after falling behind 18-2 through the first quarter.
Lane Koning hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for AFC (5-3), which got back within 30-22 by halftime and 40-36 through three quarters before being outscored 12-6 in the fourth. Carson Rueff and Jordan Harris added eight points apiece.
Tyler Palanos hit three 3s and led Annawan with 14 points, and Mason Heitzler scored 13 points.
Girls basketball
Morrison 68, Milledgeville 22: The Fillies led 24-6 after the first quarter and never looked back in a nonconference win over the visiting Missiles.
Shelby Veltrop scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half for Morrison, while Camryn Veltrop scored 13 of her 15 before halftime. Diana Robbins scored 10 points, and Jordan Eads and Sarah Weston added eight points each; Weston scored all eight in the second half.
Olivia Schurman led Milledgeville with eight points, and Marissa Sturrup and Lilianna Smith both finished with four.
Wrestling
Sterling splits in Rochelle: The Golden Warriors defeated Marengo 49-25, but fell to the host Hubs 42-28 in a nonconference triangular on the road.
Tommy Tate (160 pounds) and Gage Tate (170) both won a pair of pins for Sterling, and Landon Kenney (132) won by pin and decision.
Cael Lyons (106) added a pin against Rochelle, and Diego Leal (220) won a major decision. Chase Ullrich (182) added a major decision against Marengo, which also gave the Warriors five forfeits.
Morrison swept on the road: The Mustangs dropped a pair of Three Rivers duals in Sherrard, falling 42-21 to Monmouth-Roseville and 48-29 to the host Tigers.
Camden Pruis recorded a pair of pins at 138 pounds for Morrison, while Carson White (126/132) and Logan Baker (170) both won twice, by pin and major decision. Evan McDonnell (220) added a decision against Monmouth-Roseville, and Brady Anderson (152) won by decision against Sherrard.