SVM area roundup: Sterling, Newman pick up league wins in boys basketball; Dixon girls stay unbeaten with road victory

The Sterling boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-42 win over Galesburg in a Western Big 6 road game Tuesday night.
The Golden Warriors (5-1, 2-0 WB6) led 25-8 after the opening quarter, and stretched it to 47-18 by halftime and 69-34 through three periods. Sterling scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters.
JP Schilling hit three 3-pointers and led the Warriors with a game-high 26 points, while Andre Klaver hit a pair of 3s and scored 21 points. Lucas Austin chipped in 13 for Sterling.
Jace Keith and Carter Clary both scored nine points fo lead the Silver Streaks.
Newman 66, Kewanee 59: Lucas Simpson, Nolan Britt and Ayden Batten combined for 53 points as the Comets edged the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference game in Sterling.
Simpson tied Kewanee’s Blaise Lewis for a game-high 21 points, and Britt hit four 3-pointers and poured in 17 points for Newman, which led 42-26 at the half. Batten scored 15 points, also hitting four 3s.
Brady Clark chipped in 14 points for the Boilermakers, who got a game-high five 3s from Lewis. Kewanee outscored Newman 33-24 in the second half.
Morrison 57, Sherrard 34: Danny Mouw and Chase Newman combined for 34 points to lift the Mustangs past the visiting Tigers in a Three Rivers West game.
Mouw scored a game-high 19 points with three 3-pointers, and Newman added 15 points for Morrison. DaeShaun McQueen chipped in eight points for the Mustangs.
Leading Sherrard were Holland Anderson with 12 points and Jack Hatlestad with 11 points.
River Ridge 51, Milledgeville 40: The Wildcats used a 26-15 second-half scoring run to pull away for an NUIC crossover win in Milledgeville.
Connor Nye paced Milledgeville with 12 points, while Kacen Johnson and Khrystiyan Dunn added nine points apiece.
George Winter and Ethan Walters scored nine points each to lead River Ridge.
Eastland 56, Forreston 41: With a strong second quarter and a 20-13 fourth-quarter scoring run, the visiting Cougars topped the Cardinals in NUIC South play.
Carsen Heeren paced Eastland with 14 points, Parker Krogman scored 10, and Peyton Spears added eight.
Brock Smith scored 13 points to lead Forreston, while Brendan Greenfield chipped in 10.
Lena-Winslow 44, Fulton 41: Gunar Lobdell hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to send the Panthers past the Steamers in an NUIC crossover contest in Lena.
Ethan Price hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for Fulton, while Baylen Damhoff added eight points, and Ryan Eads scored seven.
Jake Zeal’s 11 points paced Le-Win, with Lobdell adding 10 and Rowen Schulz chipping in nine.
Girls basketball
Dixon 44, Marengo 21: The Duchesses took control of a nonconference road game with a 16-4 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Kait Knipple hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as Dixon (7-0) remained undefeated. Ella Govig had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Harvest Day finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jessie Pitman chipped in seven points for the Duchesses.
Addie Johnson’s six points paced the Indians, and Michaela Almeida added five.
Oregon 51, West Carroll 20: The Hawks raced to a 16-0 first-quarter lead and never relented, downing the Thunder by 31 points in a nonconference clash at the Blackhawk Center.
Hadley Lutz scored a game-high 17 points, and Liz Mois chipped in 13 for Oregon. Mariah Drake scored seven for the Hawks.
Tori Moshure had five points, and Kendal Asay and Emma Randecker each scored four for West Carroll.
Amboy 35, Forreston 31: The Clippers used an 11-4 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 17-11 lead into halftime, then held on for an NUIC South win despite the Cardinals’ 20-18 scoring edge in the second half.
Maeve Larson had 11 points and five rebounds, and Emily Sachs added eight points and five boards for Amboy (7-1, 1-0). Elly Jones scored seven points, Addison Pertell finished with five points and three steals, and Tyrah Vaessen stuffed the stat sheet with four points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Brooke Boettner and Hailey Greenfield scored 12 points apiece to lead Forreston, and Jenna Greenfield finished with five.
Eastland 46, Ashton-Franklin Center 37: The Cougars took the lead with a 14-3 second-quarter scoring run, then finished off the Raiders with a 13-point fourth quarter.
Leading Eastland were Sarah Kempel with 11 points, Trixie Carroll with 10, and Paige Joiner with nine.
Taylor Jahn paced AFC with 18 points, while Brianna Gonnerman scored nine, and Alexis Schwarz added eight.
Galva 40, Bureau Valley 29: The Storm suffered a cold spell from the field in a nonconference road loss.
Kate Salisbury scored 11 points, and Lynzie Cady grabbed seven rebounds for Bureau Valley.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,860, United Township 2,357: Loralei Michels bowled a 526 series with a 226 high game to lead the Golden Warriors past the Panthers in a dual meet in Moline.
Olivia Barton tallied a 501 series, Emily Doss rolled a 478, and Hailey Conderman totaled a 464 for Sterling. Katelynn Garcia-Redmond chipped in a 451, and Hannah Conderman added a 440 for the Warriors.
Kloe Miner rolled a 538 series to lead UT.
Wrestling
Oregon 44, Erie-Prophetstown 34: The Hawks secured four wins by forfeit, three by pin and one by decision on their way to a dual win over the Panthers in a triangular in Erie.
Jackson Messenger (113) pinned Connor Johnson in 1:18, Colton Flaharty (126) pinned Grayden Church in 1:23, and Grant Stender (152) pinned Alex Bomleny in 37 seconds for Oregon. Lane Halverson (138) won a 10-5 decision against Aiden Jepson for the Hawks’ other contested win.
Erie-Prophetstown won three matches by pin, one by major decision and two by forfeit. Wyatt Goossens (132) pinned Brantley Watts in 42 seconds, Jordae Crow (170) pinned Jack Tinsman in eight seconds, and Luke Otten (195) pinned Seth Rote in 1:18. Jase Grunder (160) won a 12-2 major decision against Anthony Bauer.
Oregon 43, Lena-Winslow 27: The Hawks won two matches by forfeit, four by pin, one by decision and one by major decision en route to a win over the host Panthers.
Messenger (113) pinned David Prater in 3:34, Colton Flaharty (120) pinned Tegan Arnold in 1:20, Halverson (138) pinned Carson McPeek in 41 seconds, and Gabe Eckerd (182) pinned Tanner Gile in 4:57. Evan Flaharty (285) won an 11-6 decision against Henry Engel, and Seth Stevens (145) won a 13-5 major decision against Karl Hubb.
Lena-Winslow 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25: Erie-Prophetstown won two matches by forfeit, one by major decision, one by decision and one by fall in a loss to host Lena-Winslow.
Connor Johnson (113) won a 6-4 decision against David Prater, Jase Grunder (160) won a 9-1 major decision against Jared Dvorak, and Samual Kilker (120) pinned Tegan Arnold in 1:02 for E-P’s three contested wins.
Newman swept on road: The Comets lost a pair of Three Rivers duals, falling 58-24 to Orion and 54-18 to host Rockridge.
Colin Messer (132 pounds), Carter Rude (138) and Liam Schmall (152) each won a pair of pins for Newman, with Rude sticking both of his opponents in the first period. Briar Ivey (126) added a pin against Orion.