SVM area roundup: Morrison boys pull away to top Milledgeville in nonconference game

The Morrison boys basketball team led by 10 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter for a 63-48 victory over Milledgeville in a nonconference game Monday night in Morrison.
Danny Mouw hit five of his eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs, who led 18-9 after one quarter and 35-25 at halftime before outscoring the Missiles 18-9 in the third quarter.
Chase Newman had 11 points, Brenden Martin scored 10, and DaeShaun McQueen added eight for Morrison.
Connor Nye’s nine points led a balanced effort for Milledgeville, as 10 different Missiles scored in the game. Konner Johnson added eight points, and Byce Aude scored seven.
Pontiac 89, Bureau Valley 62: The Storm trailed just 36-29 at halftime, but were outscored 27-14 in the third quarter and 26-19 in the fourth in their final Colmone Classic pool-play game in Spring Valley.
Elijah Endress scored 17 points to pace Bureau Valley, and Parker Stier had 11. Corban Chhim added eight points, Landon Hulsing finished with seven points and eight rebounds, and Cooper Balensiefen and Carter Wagner both chipped in five points; Balensiefen also dished four assists for the Storm.
Riley Weber poured in 34 points and Henry Brummel scored 24 for Pontiac; both players hit four 3-pointers, and Brummel finished off a double-double with 12 rebounds. Seth Branscum hit three 3s and chipped in 13 points for the Indians.
Girls basketball
River Ridge-Scales Mound 59, Milledgeville 15: The Missiles fell behind 16-2 after one quarter and trailed 38-5 by halftime in an NUIC crossover loss at home.
Lilianna Smith had five points, and Olivia Schurman and Olivia Wooden both scored four for Milledgeville.
Addison Albrecht’s 11 points led a balanced effort by RRSM, as 11 different players scored.
Boys bowling
Sterling 3,271, DeKalb 2,852: Tristan Oelrichs nearly bowled a perfect game to lead the Golden Warriors past the visiting Barbs at Blackhawk Lanes.
Oelrichs opened his first game with 10 straight strikes before he finished with a 283; he had a match-high 645 series. Shea Hanson (556 series, 213 high game), Dylan Doss (551 series) and Mikah Hernandez (536) all cleared the 500-pin mark, and Ross Eden (495) and Bryce Kooy (488) almost got there for Sterling.
Vojtech Cisar led DeKalb with a 612 series and a 237 high game. Talen Tate added a 504 series and games of 202 and 204.
Rochelle 3,026, Dixon 2,806: The Dukes dropped a dual at Plum Hollow by 220 pins, losing the first two games by less than 60 pins each before a 101-pin loss in the finale.
David Laird opened his 593 series with games of 202 and 220 for Dixon, and Cody Geil rolled a 546 series. Owen Haverland had a 457, Wyatt Miller finished with a 422, Oliver Haverland added a 415, and Sam Gingras chipped in a 373 for the Dukes.
Logan Frye had a 571 series and a 203 high game to lead the Hubs, while Evin Odle added a 552 series.
Oregon 3,429, South Beloit 2,326: The Hawks won every game by more than 300 pins in a dual victory at Viking Lanes in South Beloit.
Gavvin Surmo rolled games of 200, 231 and 216 in a match-high 647 series, while Stylar Klapp closed his 634 series with games of 215 and 228, and Matthew Stahl opened his 631 series with a 248 game for Oregon (7-1, 2-0 NIBC). Brady Davis had a 214 opening game in his 569 series, and Brandon Rowe matched that in the first game of his 561 series. Roberto Hernandez added a 387 series for the Hawks.
Reece Binder led the Sobos with a 597 series and games of 201 and 205.
Girls bowling
Sterling 2,742, Moline 2,646: The Golden Warriors rallied from a 13-pin deficit after the first game to win a Western Big 6 dual on the road.
Emily Doss closed her 525 series with a 201 game, while Katelyn Garcia had a 479 series and Olivia Barton added a 474 for Sterling. Loralei Michels (428), Hailey Conderman (425) and Hanna Conderman (411) also bowled for the Warriors.
Skylar Houseman led Moline with a 579 series and a 216 high game.
Dixon 2,255, Rochelle 2,245: Bowling short-handed because of the flu, the Duchesses pulled out a tight win over the Hubs at Plum Hollow.
Grace DeBord’s 504 series led Dixon, which trailed 773-723 after the first game before coming back to take a 1,538-1,522 lead through two games. Autumn Swift rolled a 482 series, Leslie Pettorini had a 456 series, and Olivia Gingras added a 424 series and a team-high 192 game. Evert Tate added a 190 series for the Duchesses.
Cassidy Vincent led Rochelle with a 553 series and a match-high 236 game.