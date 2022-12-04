SVM area roundup: Amboy, AFC girls notch wins at Amboy Shootout

The Amboy girls basketball team notched a victory at its own tournament on Saturday, defeating former Three Rivers rival Newman 40-16 in the final game of the Amboy Shootout.
Maeve Larson poured in 20 points for the Clippers (6-1), who led 9-0 after the first quarter, 15-4 by halftime, and 32-10 through three periods. Courtney Ortgiesen scored seven for Amboy.
Jess Johns had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Newman (0-7).
AFC 48, Somonauk 37: The Raiders built a lead thanks to a 26-13 scoring edge in the second and third quarters, then held off a Somonauk comeback attempt at the Amboy Shootout.
Taylor Jahn hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for AFC, and Brianna Gonnerman scored 12 points.
Katelyn Curtis had 14 points, and Josie Rader added 11 for the Bobcats; both hit three 3s.
Aquin 34, Bureau Valley 29: The Storm were outscored 24-11 in the second half after taking an 18-10 lead into the break at the Amboy Shootout.
Lynzie Cady scored all of her team-high 12 points in the first half for Bureau Valley. Taylor Neuhalfen and Alaina Wasilewski led the Storm with six rebounds each.
Orion 51, West Carroll 29: The Thunder trailed 26-12 after the first quarter and never recovered in a loss at the Amboy Shootout.
Tori Moshure and Kendal Asay had eight points each for West Carroll.
Kamryn Brown paced the Chargers with 15 points, and Jennie Abbott hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Polo 45, Warren 34: The Marcos won an NUIC crossover contest on the road, rallying from a 19-15 halftime deficit with a 30-15 scoring edge in the second half.
Lindee Poper scored 10 of her game-high 18 points after the break and also grabbed nine rebounds, and Camrynn Jones hit three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to spark a 19-10 closing surge for Polo (3-3). Jones finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Sydnei Rahn added seven points, three assists and two steals.
Courtney Grobe had four points, four rebounds and three assists, and Bekah Zeigler chipped in two points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Marcos. Madison Glawe added five rebounds and three steals.
Quincy 53, Sterling 34: The Blue Devils stretched a 10-point halftime lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter, then finished off the visiting Golden Warriors with a 13-11 closing run.
Delali Amankwa and Olivia Melcher scored nine points each to pace Sterling. Olivia Turner scored six points, and Kaydence Weeks chipped in five points for the Warriors.
Taylor Fohey scored 17 points to lead Quincy, while Leila Dade and Asia Seangmany added 12 points apiece.
Boys basketball
Sterling 52, Harlem 43: The Golden Warriors built a 29-20 halftime lead against the Huskies, then sealed the deal with a 14-point fourth quarter in Machesney Park.
JP Schilling scored 13 points, Andre Klaver scored 11, and Lucas Austin added 10 points for Sterling. Kael Ryan scored seven points, and Kyle Billings chipped in six for the Warriors.
Caden Cline paced Harlem with 10 points.
Warren 54, Eastland 48: The Cougars rallied from a nine-point first-quarter deficit and tied the game 23-23 by halftime, but Reed McNutt’s 12 fourth-quarter points shifted the momentum and sealed the Eastland Shootout win for the Warriors.
Max McCullough and Parker Krogman scored 15 and 13 points as the leading Eastland scorers. Carsen Heeren and Trevor Janssen added seven points apiece.
McNutt finished with 18 points for Warren.
Fieldcrest 63, Bureau Valley 34: The Knights raced to an 18-1 first-quarter lead and never relented, downing the Storm by 29 points in a pool play game at the Colmone Classic game.
Landon Hulsing led Bureau Valley with 10 points and six rebounds, while Cooper Balensiefen added five points.
Connor Reichman and Parker Sidebottom paced Fieldcrest with 17 and 10 points.
Forreston 46, Shullsburg (Wis.) 44: Niko Valenzuela hit a go-ahead 3 in the final seconds to lift the Cardinals past the Miners at the Stateline Shootout in Lena.
Valenzuela finished with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Owen Greenfield scored 13 points, and Brock Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Forreston.
JJ Berendes scored 12 points to lead Shullsburg.