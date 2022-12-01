SVM area roundup: Rock Falls girls roll past Rochelle on the road

The Rock Falls girls basketball team took control early and never looked back Wednesday night, racing past Rochelle 56-35 in a nonconference game on the road.
The Rockets (5-3) led 15-9 after the opening quarter, stretched the margin to 33-23 by halftime, then pulled away with a 16-8 scoring edge in the third period.
Brooke Howard had 16 points, and Taylor Reyna scored 10 in a balanced Rock Falls attack. Claire Bickett added eight points, Rylee Johnson scored seven, Emily Lego had six, Jacee Sigel finished with five, and Kacie Witherow chipped in four.
Torrin Nantz hit three 3-pointers for nine points to pace the Hubs, and Kendyl Darby added two 3s and eight points.
Polo 51, Durand 14: The Marcos outscored the visiting Bulldogs 16-5 in the first quarter, 17-4 in the second, and 12-4 in the third to roll to victory in an NUIC crossover contest.
Camrynn Jones had nine points, seven steals and three assists, Lindee Poper had nine points and three rebounds, and Sydnei Rahn had nine points and two assists in a balanced effort by Polo (2-3). Courtney Grobe hit two 3-pointers for six points to go with five rebounds, Bekah Zeigler finished with five points, four rebounds and two steals, and Annalise Stamm scored five points. Karlea Frey had four points, Madison Glawe finished with two points and five rebounds, and Carlee Grobe chipped in four steals and two assists for the Marcos.
Vaida Lahey and Caitlind Maines both scored seven points for Durand.
Warren 48, Milledgeville 30: The Warriors outpaced the Missiles 29-16 in the first half, then used a 10-3 third-quarter scoring advantage to put the game out of reach.
Milledgeville was led by Loren Meiners with seven points. Addison Janssen, Olivia Schurman and Lilianna Smith added five points apiece for the Missiles.
Forreston 48, Pearl City 24: The Cardinals rolled to a 28-11 halftime lead before finishing off a 24-point NUIC crossover win.
Hailey Greenfield scored a game-high 16 points, and Jenna Greenfield poured in 13 to pace Forreston scorers. Brooke Boettner added eight points for the Cardinals.
Boys basketball
AFC 65, Leland 28: The Raiders rolled to a nonconference win in Ashton, taking control with a 22-6 scoring edge in the second quarter and a 24-7 margin in the third period.
Carson Rueff’s 11 points paced AFC (5-1), while Lane Koning and Kaleb Goldman had 10 points apiece, Noah Danielson scored nine, Griffin Bushman added eight, and Jordan Harris chipped in seven.
Dalton Hannel hit three 3-pointers and led Leland with 13 points, while Geno Schwager scored nine.
Indian Creek 58, Amboy 36: The Clippers fell behind 27-8 by halftime and never recovered in a nonconference loss at home.
Wes Wilson had 11 points to lead Amboy, and Troy Anderson and Eddie Jones both scored nine.
Jeffrey Probst led the Timberwolves with 17 points.
Eastland 51, Stockton 36: The Cougars built a four-point halftime lead, then outscored the Blackhawks 32-21 in the second half to seal the win.
Parker Krogman led the way for Eastland with 17 points, while Max McCullough scored eight points and Carsen Heeren chipped in seven points.
Dakota 54, Forreston 43: With a pair of 27-point halves, the Trojans beat the Cardinals in an NUIC matchup.
Owen Greenfield poured in 12 points to lead Forreston, and Nikolas Valenzuela added 11 points.
Wrestling
Panthers split, Rockets 0-2 in Rochelle: Erie-Prophetstown defeated Rock Falls 47-30 in their dual in Rochelle, while the Hubs downed E-P 60-18 and Rock Falls 84-0.
Aiden Jepson had a pair of pins at 132 pounds for the Panthers, and Jase Grunder had a pin and a technical fall at 152. Wyatt Goossens (126) and Luke Otten (195/220) both won by pin and decision. Victor Bonnell (145) added a pin against Rock Falls.
Aaron Meenen (120), Alex Espinoza (138), Peighton Ahlstrand (160) and Emmanuel Jamison (170) all won by pin for Rock Falls against Erie-Prophetstown. The Rockets did not win a bout against Rochelle.