SVM area roundup: Dixon boys notch first win on hardwood; Oregon boys edge past AFC

The Dixon boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night, rallying from an early deficit to defeat Kewanee 59-42 in a nonconference road game.
The Dukes (1-3) trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but turned things around with a 25-9 scoring edge in the second period to take a 35-25 lead into halftime. They stretched the margin to 51-36 by the end of the third quarter.
Bryce Feit scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second quarter to spark the comeback, and Mason Weigle had 11 points for Dixon. Cullen Shaner added eight points, and Grant Boss and Jason Zinke both finished with five.
Brady Clark poured in a game-high 25 points – including a 7-for-28 night at the free-throw line – to pace the Boilermakers.
Oregon 65, AFC 61: The Hawks pulled out a nonconference win over the Raiders in a game that was nip-and-tuck the entire way.
Oregon led 16-15 after one quarter, 32-29 at halftime, and 54-53 through three periods.
Anthony Bell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Jameson Caposey finished with 14 to lead the Hawks (3-2). Noah Johnson hit three 3s for nine points.
Lane Koning led AFC (4-1) with a game-high 22 points, while Kaleb Goldman scored 14 and Takota Hovious added 11.
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Bureau Valley 41: The Storm dropped their home and Three Rivers Conference opener, falling to the Panthers at the Storm Cellar.
After playing to a 16-15 lead at the half, the Panthers opened a 33-26 lead after three quarters; they outscored the Storm 33-25 in the second half for the road win.
Landon Hulsing led Bureau Valley with eight points, and Corban Chhim added seven.
Serena 58, Amboy 20: The Clippers trailed 17-4 after one quarter and 38-5 at halftime in a nonconference loss at home.
Troy Anderson and Joel Billhorn both scored six points to lead Amboy, with Billhorn hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Braxton Hart, Camden Figgins and Richie Armour finished with 13 points each for Serena.
River Ridge 56, Polo 48, OT: The Marcos rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime, but were outscored 10-2 in the extra period in an NUIC crossover loss at home.
Carson Jones hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Polo, which trailed 26-22 at halftime and 38-34 through the third before coming back with a 12-8 scoring edge in the fourth. Brock Soltow and Brady Wolber scored nine points apiece – Wolber also hit three 3s – and Carter Merdian added eight.
Jack Ketelsen led the Wildcats with 14 points, George Winter had 12, and Maddox Knauer chipped in 10.
Fulton 51, Aquin 39: The Steamers outscored the Bulldogs 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for an NUIC crossover win in Freeport.
Ethan Price poured in 22 points to lead Fulton (3-2), and Baylen Damhoff scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied at 19.
Adam Awender had 21 points to pace Aquin.
Forreston 57, Pearl City 48: The Cardinals won their season opener, taking control of an NUIC crossover contest against the visiting Wolves with a 17-6 scoring edge in the second quarter.
Nikolas Valenzeula hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Forreston (1-0), while Owen Greenfield hit a pair of 3s and finished with 15 points. Brendan Greenfield added 10 points for the Cardinals.
Ethan Petta’s 21 points paced Pearl City, and Nathan Brinkmeier chipped in 10 points.
Girls basketball
Orangeville 54, AFC 19: The Raiders trailed 29-11 by halftime and never recovered in an NUIC crossover contest in Ashton.
Taylor Jahn scored seven points, and Alexis Schwarz added six for AFC.
Whitney Sullivan had 22 points, and Laney Cahoon scored 19 for Orangeville.
Camanche (Iowa) 45, West Carroll 40: The Thunder lost at home to a team from across the Mississippi River, as the Indians led 25-19 at halftime and held on from there.
Tori Moshure’s 13 points paced West Carroll, and Kendal Asay added 12 points.
Emerson Crigger hit four 3-pointers and led Camanche with 18 points, while Celina Hermann had 13 and Zoie Vogel scored 12.
Boys bowling
Geneseo 3,390, Sterling 2,828: The Golden Warriors dropped a Western Big 6 dual on the road, as Geneseo’s Landon Pruitt led the way with a 700 series that included a perfect 300 in his second game.
Tristan Oelrichs rolled a 545 series, and Dylan Doss had a 537 series and a team-high 205 game for Sterling. Bryce Kooy (500 series), Mikah Hernandez (444), Shae Hanson (417) and Brenden Stanley (385) also bowled for the Warriors.
Wrestling
Rock Falls sweeps triangular at home: The Rockets defeated Amboy 52-17 and Durand-Pecatonica 64-12 in a pair of nonconference duals at Tabor Gym. Du-Pec downed Amboy 41-24 in the other dual.
Ryan McCord (152/160 pounds) recorded two pins in less than a minute for Rock Falls, and Aaron Meenen (120) won both of his matches by major decision.
Adan Oquendo (126) and Pablo Cid (220) won by pin against Amboy, while Jason Crandall (145), Ellisa Russell (160) and Jason McCord (285) added pins against Du-Pec. The Rockets received five forfeits from Amboy, and six forfeits from Du-Pec.
Levi Near (132), Josh McKendry (138) and Lucas Blanton (170) all won by pin against Rock Falls. All four of the Clippers’ wins against Du-Pec came via forfeit.
Lena-Winslow/Stockton 54, Dixon 24: The Dukes dropped their home opener, falling to the PantherHawks in a dual at The Pit.
Jacob Renkes (106 pounds), Jayden Weidman (132), Cade Hey (138) and Owen Brooks (182) all won by pin for Dixon, with Renkes sticking his opponent in 25 seconds.
Oregon sweeps in Morrison: The Hawks won a pair of nonconference duals on the road, defeating Mendota 84-0 and the host Mustangs 57-18. Morrison defeated Mendota 54-18 in the other dual.
Lane Halverson won a pair of pins at 138 pounds, and Grant Stender won by pin and decision and 152. Josh Crandall (220) added a pin against Morrison, and Leyton Kenney (160) and Jack Tinsman (182) won decisions; the Hawks received six forfeits from the Mustangs.
Against Mendota, Anna Marquardt (120), Seth Stevens (145), Gabe Eckerd (182), Collin Winterland (195) and Evan Flaharty (285) all won by pin. Oregon received seven forfeits, and recorded all seven pins in the first period.
Camden Pruis had a pair of pins for Morrison at 132 pounds, while Warren Riffle (106) and Levi Milder (120) both recorded pins against Oregon. Logan Baker (152), Ryan Peppers (160), Gavin Arians (182) and Cameron McDonnell (285) added pins against Mendota, and the Mustangs received four forfeits.
Polo splits in Dakota: The Marcos defeated Freeport 48-27, but fell to the host Indians 61-18.
Lucas Nelson pinned both of his opponents at 126 pounds as the only winner of two contested matches for Polo. Christian Ryia (120), Jaidynn McKinney (132), Wyatt Doty (138), Delo Fernandez (160) and Maddux Hayden (195) also won by pin against the Pretzels, and the Marcos received two forfeits in each dual.