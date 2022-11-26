SVM area roundup: Rock Falls boys win pair of games at Geneseo; Dixon, Sterling boys drop tournament games

The Rock Falls Rockets outscored the Geneseo Maple Leafs 36-9 in the second half on their way to a 70-39 win at the Geneseo Tournament on Friday.
Aydan Goff scored 13 points, with three made 3-pointers, as the leading Rockets’ scorer. Gavin Sands chipped in 12 points, and Diego Hernandez and Austin Castaneda added eight points each.
In their first game of the day, the Rockets lost to Rockridge 63-39 after falling behind 16-3 after one quarter. Aydan Goff and Gavin Sands both hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.
Jase Whiteman hit five 3s and finished with 19 points for Rockridge, which pulled away with a 22-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. Mike Wilson hit four 3s and added 14 points.
Burlington Central 65, Sterling 42: The Golden Warriors played the Rockets within seven points at halftime, but were outscored 33-17 in the second half.
Andre Klaver paced Sterling with 10 points, and JP Schilling and Kyle Billings added eight points apiece.
Andrew Scharnowski led Burlington with 24 point, Nicholas Gouriotis scored 16 points, and Matthew Lemon chipped in 13 points.
Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament
Lanphier 67, Dixon 41: The Dukes fell behind 17-8 in the first quarter and never recovered.
Austin Robinson scored a game-high 23 points to lead Lanphier.
Darius Harrington paced Dixon with 12 points, while Jath St. Pier added nine points.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
Durand 50, Amboy 42: A second-quarter surge put Durand ahead 30-17 after a tied first quarter, and Amboy never recovered.
Troy Anderson paced the Clippers with 18 points, Eddie Jones scored 15 points, and Kyler McNinch added eight points.
Ashton-Franklin Center 66, West Carroll 30: The Raiders rolled to a 43-14 halftime lead and won a lopsided affair against the Thunder.
Four players scored in double figures to lead AFC. Kaleb Goldman led the Raiders with 14 points, Carson Rueff scored 12 points, Lane Koning scored 11 points, and Noah Danielson added 10 points.
West Carroll was led by AJ Boardman’s 15 points. Tanner Diestelmeier added six points for the Thunder.
Polo 47, Hiawatha 27: The Marcos raced to a 26-8 halftime lead and never relented, downing the Hawks by 20 points.
Brock Soltow paced Polo with 14 points, Cayden Webster scored 12 points, and Carson Jones added nine points.
Orion Tip-Off Tournament
Sherrard 42, Fulton 36: The Steamers held a 19-14 halftime lead, but the Tigers came roaring back using a 28-17 second-half run to earn the comeback win.
Baylen Damhoff paced Fulton with a game-high 20 points; Ryan Eads scored seven points, and Ethan Price added six.
Boys bowling
The Oregon boys bowling team tallied 5,535 points for a seventh-place finish at the 11-team Northern Illinois Bowling Proprietors Invite against the NIC-10 and NIBC Schools at The 4 Seasons in Freeport.
Stylar Klapp led the way for the Hawks with a 1229 series (high game of 247) and a 15th-place finish individually. Brandon Rowe rolled a 1127 series, Roberto Hernandez bowled an 1102, Brady Davis chipped in an 1087, and Gavvin Surmo added a 990 for Oregon.
Thursday’s late results
Quincy tournament
Quincy 65, Dixon 29: The Dukes had plenty of balance, but couldn’t keep up with the host team in their season opener at the Quincy tournament.
Mason Weigle and Matt Warkins led Dixon with five points each, and Wyatt Wetzell and Darius Harrington both added four as nine different Dukes scored in the game.
Camden Brown scored 17 points for the Blue Devils, while Bradley Longcor scored 14, and Tyler Sprick and Isiah Talton both chipped in 10.