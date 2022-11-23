SVM area roundup: Rock Falls wins, Sterling falls at home in girls basketball

The Rock Falls girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 51-25 win over Sandwich on Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Tabor Gym.
Claire Bickett led all scorers with 16 points for the Rockets (3-2), while Brooke Howard scored seven, Emily Lego and Taylor Reyna each added six, and Jacee Sigel finished with five.
Rock Falls led 14-6 after one quarter, 26-13 by halftime, and 41-20 through three periods.
Hannah Treptow led Sandwich with nine points.
Alleman 52, Sterling 23: The Golden Warriors dropped their Western Big 6 opener at Musgrove Fieldhouse, falling behind 13-5 after one quarter and 24-14 by halftime before the Pioneers put it away with a 19-5 third-quarter surge.
Madison Austin led Sterling (1-4, 0-1 WB6) with eight points, and Kathryn Rowzee scored seven.
Clair Hulke poured in 30 points to pace Alleman; she was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. Audrey Erickson added 14 points.
West Carroll 55, Milledgeville 22: The Thunder rolled to an 18-6 first-quarter lead, then stretched it to 37-10 by halftime in an NUIC crossover contest over the Missiles in Savanna.
Kendal Asay had 12 points, Tori Moshure scored 11, and Emma Randecker and Karissa Andrews both added 10 points in a balanced West Carroll attack.
Olivia Schurman’s 11 points led Milledgeville, and Lily Smith scored seven.
Forreston tournament
Eastland 52, Stockton 22: The Cougars led 17-2 after the opening quarter and never looked back to close the Forreston tournament with a win.
Sarah Kempel had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, and she also dished a pair of assists for Eastland (4-2). Paige Joiner had eight points and two steals, and earned all-tournament honors. Jenica Stoner finished with seven points and two assists, Quinc Haverland added six points, five rebounds and two assists, and Lily Mullen chipped in five points for the Cougars.
Whittney Sullivan scored six points and Morgan Blair added five for the Blackhawks.
Winnebago 59, Forreston 25: The Cardinals fell behind 20-9 after the first quarter and trailed 35-15 by halftime in a loss in the finale of their own tournament.
Jenna Greenfield hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points, while Brooke Boettner scored six and Ericka Alexander added four for Forreston (2-3).
Campbell Schrank’s 14 points paced the Indians, as 11 different players scored for Winnebago.
Boys basketball
AFC tournament
Amboy 47, Hiawatha 33: The Clippers controlled their tournament game against the Hawks in Ashton, leading 12-2 after the first quarter, 20-14 at halftime, and 34-20 through three periods.
Troy Anderson poured in 24 points for Amboy (1-1), Eddie Jones added 12, and Kyler McNinch scored seven.
Zach Edwards led Hiawatha with 14 points.
AFC 68, LaMoille 48: The Raiders led 21-8 after the opening quarter, then outscored the Lions 18-10 in the second quarter to take control.
Carson Rueff finished with 17 points, Jordan Harris scored 14, and Lane Koning added 11 for AFC (2-0), as nine different Raiders scored.
Logan Dober’s 13 points and Tyler Billhorn’s 12 led LaMoille.
Durand 64, Polo 45: The Marcos trailed 25-20 at halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 25-11 scoring edge in the third quarter in Ashton.
Brady Wolber scored 16 points, and Ryelan Lindaas added 13 for Polo (1-1).
Nathan Folk finished with a game-high 25 points to lead Durand.
West Carroll 55, Leland 48: The Thunder trailed 20-17 at halftime, but outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the third quarter at the AFC tournament.
AJ Boardman’s 13 points paced West Carroll (1-1), and Garrett Law scored 10.
Evin Hensley had 18 points to lead Leland, and Gunnar Nelson added 13.
Orion tournament
Fulton 44, Alleman 33: The Steamers pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Pioneers 11-7 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth for a win at the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic.
Baylen Damhoff hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Ethan Price added 14 points for Fulton.
Ethan Goerlett scored 14 points for Alleman, and Lincoln Dorsey had 12.
Wethersfield tournament
Elmwood 66, Bureau Valley 56: The Storm lost at the Wally Keller Invitational.
Cooper Balensiefen scored 15 points to pace Bureau Valley, while Landon Hulsing had 13 points and Corban Chhim added 12.
Wrestling
Sterling 69, Erie-Prophetstown 12: The Golden Warriors won five contested matches and received seven forfeits from the Panthers in a season-opening win in Erie.
Landon Kenney (132 pounds), Austin Clemens (145), Isaiah Mendoza (152) and Benjamin Boze (182) all won by pin for Sterling, and Dylan Ottens won a 4-1 decision at 138 pounds.
Grayden Church (120) and Wyatt Goossens (126) won by pin for Erie-Prophetstown.
Polo sweeps in Genoa: The Marcos defeated Genoa-Kingston 45-34, then beat Wheaton Academy on fifth criteria tiebreaker after they tied 42-42 in a season-opening triangular on the road.
Josiah Perez won a pair of contested bouts for Polo at 113 pounds, winning by pin and decision. Shawn Pattan added a pin at 220 against G-K, and Wyatt Doty (138), Draven Zier (152) and Delo Fernandez (160) added pins against Wheaton Academy.
Boys bowling
Geneseo 3,581, Sterling 3,324: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 dual at Blackhawk Lanes.
Brenden Stanley rolled games of 213, 201 and 215 for a 629 series to lead Sterling, while Dylan Doss finished his 605 series with games of 207 and 221. Tristan Oelrichs added a 575 series, and Mikah Hernandez bowled a 573.
Landon Pruett led the Maple Leafs with games of 289, 224 and 246 for a 759 series, while Gabe Durnell rolled a 670 series, opening with a 244 and closing with a 236.
LaSalle-Peru 3,472, Dixon 2,889: The Dukes dropped a nonconference dual on the road.
Clark Bonnewell had the high series of the day with a 725 for Dixon, rolling games of 223, 255 and 247. Wyatt Miller added a 553 series, with opening games of 200 and 207.
Chance Hank led the Cavaliers with a 716 series that included games of 256, 259 and 201.