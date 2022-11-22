SVM Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Madison Austin

Sterling’s Madison Austin poses with her medal after winning the 100-yard freestyle race at the Byron Sectional on Nov. 5. She qualified for state in a school-record time of 52.24 seconds, and also broke the school record with a 1:55.98 in the 200 freestyle. After placing 18th at the state meet in 52.35 seconds, Austin has been named the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)