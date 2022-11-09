SVM area roundup: Sterling boys bowlers top Dixon by three pins in home opener

The Sterling boys bowling team eked out a win in its home opener on Tuesday afternoon, defeating rival Dixon by just three pins, 3,264-3,261, at Blackhawk Lanes.
Tristan Oelrichs led the Golden Warriors with a 651 series and a 256 opening game, while Brenden Stanley finished off his 625 series with games of 219 and 213. Dylan Doss added a 525 series for Sterling.
David Laird led all bowlers with a 669 series for the Dukes, rolling games of 229, 212 and 228. Clark Bonnewell had games of 239 and 213 in his 601 series, while Wyatt Miller added a 552 series, and Cody Geil chipped in a 551.
St. Bede 2,725, Erie-Prophetstown 2,460: The Panthers lost a Three Rivers Conference dual at Triple Play Bowling in Fulton.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 511 series, while Shawn Chandler added a 506 series and a 194 high game.
Dominic Fonderoli led all bowlers with a 610 series and a 221 opening game.
Women’s basketball
Sauk Valley 74, Wilbur Wright 50: The Skyhawks led throughout in a win at home, pulling away with a 24-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Walters hit three 3-pointers and led Sauk with 19 points, while Rachel Barrett scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half. Ainsleigh Hendrix hit two 3s and finished with 10 points, while Jenna Johnson scored nine, and Skylar Savage and Nakiya Rascon added eight points each.
The Skyhawks led 17-11 after one quarter, 33-23 at halftime, and 50-43 through three periods before pulling away.
Monday’s late results
Boys bowling
Rochelle 3,116, Oregon 3,111: The Hawks dropped a close dual to open their season at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris.
Oregon led by 45 points after the first game, but fell behind and couldn’t catch up after Rochelle won the second game by 106 pins.
Brandon Rowe opened his dual-high 604 series with games of 203 and 204, while Gavvin Surmo finished off his 566 series with a dual-best 249 game, and Stylar Klapp added a 532 series.
Logan Frye led the Hubs with a 575 series and a 197 high game, while Jon Alanis added a 557 series and a 198 high game. Evin Odle added a 548 series and a 199 high game.