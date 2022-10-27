SVM roundup: Amboy, Forreston fall in 1A volleyball regional semifinals

The Amboy volleyball team battled for three sets Wednesday night, but saw its season come to an end in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-18 loss to top-seeded Annawan in the semifinals of the Class 1A Annawan Regional
Tyrah Vaessen stuffed the stat sheet with nine digs, five kills, five blocks, five assists and three aces for the 10th-seeded Clippers, while Kiera Karlson had three kills and three blocks, and Elly Jones dished seven assists. Madison O’Malley served three aces, and Ellie McLaughlin (12 digs) and Courtney Ortgiesen (10 digs) led Amboy’s back-row defense.
River Ridge def. Forreston 25-23, 20-25, 25-22: The Cardinals fought through three nip-and-tuck sets before falling to the Wildcats in their 1A Annawan Regional semifinal.
College volleyball
Sauk Valley def. Elgin 31-29, 25-11, 25-8: After a tight opening set, the Skyhawks rolled to a win on the road Wednesday night.
Nicole Boelens had 11 kills and 15 digs, Tiana Tichler added 11 kills and two blocks, and Jaelyn Fitzgerald had 10 kills and two blocks for Sauk Valley (19-17). Cadence Stonitsch had 20 assists and seven digs, Gabby Jones added 18 assists and five digs, Maya Gartin spiked eight kills, and Reagan Oster chipped in 11 digs.
On Tuesday night, the Skyhawks closed out their Arrowhead Conference slate with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 win over Highland at home.
Boelens had 15 kills and 24 digs, Fitzgerald spiked 14 kills, and Tichler chipped in 10 kills for Sauk, which finished 6-2 in the league. Gartin had five kills, Kierra Collins added three kills and three aces, and Oster chipped in 16 digs and two kills. Addyson Kinn finished with six digs and three aces, Stonitsch led the way with 23 assists and seven aces, and Jones dished 21 assists for the Skyhawks.