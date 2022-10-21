SVM area roundup: Dixon duo moves on to Day 2 at state tennis meet

The Dixon doubles team of Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson won three matches in the consolation bracket Thursday to advance to Day 2 of the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament in the Chicago suburbs.
After a tough 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 first-round loss to Claire Uhl and Evie Potter of Richland County, Kuehl and Ferguson bounced back with an equally hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 win over Diana Anos and McCahey Hardy of Nazareth Academy in their first consolation match at Schaumburg High School.
The Duchesses duo then defeated Aleena Ciezak and Megan Clark of Prairie Ridge 6-4, 6-1 in the consolation second round, and finished Day 1 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Carly Edwards and Brianna Bessert of Metamora in the consolation third round.
Kuehl and Ferguson will take on Danville’s Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis in the consolation fourth round Friday at Palatine High School.
Sterling sophomore Ellie Aitken dropped her first two state matches for the second straight year, falling 6-0, 6-0 to top-8 seed Savannah Webb of Richmond-Burton in the first round, then losing 6-2, 6-1 to Ottawa’s Emma Cushing in her first consolation match at Hoffman Estates High School.
Volleyball
Fulton def. Milledgeville 25-18, 25-22: The Steamers won an NUIC South road match in straight sets.
Annaka Hackett had nine kills, three aces and three digs for Fulton, while Ava Bowen added seven kills, four digs and a block. Brooklyn Brennan stuffed the stat sheet with 11 assists, seven kills, seven digs and two aces, Miraya Pessman added 13 assists, six digs and an ace, and Resse Germann chipped in 15 digs and two assists. Reese Dykstra had two kills, two digs, an ace and a block, and Kamryn Sikkema added a kill, a block and a dig for the Steamers.
Lily Smith led Milledgeville with six kills and four digs, and Emma Foster finished with eight digs, six assists, five kills and three aces. Kendra Kingsby had four kills and a block, Maliah Grenoble added 11 assists and eight digs, Lydia Faulkner finished with six digs and two kills, and Marissa Sturrup chipped in seven digs for the Missiles.
Eastland def. Amboy 25-16, 25-13: The Cougars cruised past the Clippers in an NUIC south match in Amboy.
Trixie Carroll spiked six kills, and Quinc Haverland had two blocks and two aces for Eastland (17-17, 6-6). Jocelyn Green had nine digs and two aces, and Jenica Stoner dished 14 assists.
Forreston def. Polo 25-12, 25-19: The Cardinals finished off an undefeated run through the NUIC South with a win on the road in their league finale.
Jaiden Schneiderman spiked 12 kills, and Rylee Broshous finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces for Forreston (25-9-1, 12-0). Brooke Boettner had 27 assists and four kills, Madyson Schoonhoven spiked five kills, and Alaina Miller chipped in 11 digs.
Sydnei Rahn spiked two kills, Teah Almasy had two blocks and a kill, and Lindee Poper had two aces and a kill for Polo.
Girls swimming
Sterling 122, Rock Island 55: The Water Warriors rolled to a Western Big 6 dual victory at the Duis Center.
Wednesday’s late result
College volleyball
Rock Valley def. Sauk Valley 3-1: The Skyhawks traveled to Rockford and dropped a nonconference match to No. 18 Rock Valley in four sets Wednesday night, falling 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
Jaelyn Fitzgerald had 14 kills, Nicole Boelens added seven kills and 15 digs, and Tiana Tichler spiked seven kills and stuffed three blocks for Sauk Valley (17-17). Addyson Kinn had 19 digs, Reagan Oster chipped in 13 digs, and Kara Stoecker and Kierra Collins both stuffed two blocks. Gabby Jones finished with 13 assists and six digs, and Cadence Stonitsch added 11 assists and 10 digs for the Skyhawks.