SVM area roundup: Rock Falls wraps up second place in BNC with road win

The Rock Falls volleyball team wrapped up second place in the Big Northern Conference with a 25-17, 25-19 win on the road over Rockford Lutheran on Tuesday night.
The Rockets (31-3, 8-1 BNC) finish behind Genoa-Kington (31-4), which wrapped up a 9-0 run through the conference with a 25-8, 25-12 win over Winnebago.
Claire Bickett and Nicolette Udell both spiked 10 kills, and Denali Stonitsch finished with 19 assists and 10 digs. Carli Kobbeman led the way with 14 digs, Sophia Moeller chipped in eight digs, and Emily Lego had five kills and four blocks for Rock Falls.
Geneseo def. Sterling 25-20, 25-16: The Golden Warriors dropped their Western Big 6 finale, falling to the Maple Leafs at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Kathryn Rowzee finished with four kills, two aces and a block for Sterling (12-19-2, 5-9 WB6), and Katie Dittmar also spiked four kills. Delali Amankwa dished 13 assists, Ellie Leigh served a pair of aces, and Aubri Menchaca chipped in eight digs.
The Warriors will host rival Rock Falls in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday at Musgrove Fieldhouse, where the teams will play in a Volley for Veterans match. All money raised will go to the Quad City Honor Flight, and Sterling will erect an Honors Wall of veterans from around the area. Players are getting sponsors for veterans, with a minimum $10 donation. There will also be a bake sale, and general donations at the match will also be accepted.
All three levels will play on the main Musgrove court, with start times at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
Dixon def. North Boone 25-9, 25-14: The Duchesses rolled past the Vikings to close out the regular season on Senior Night at Lancaster Gym.
Madyson Tichler had six kills, Olivia Cox spiked five more, and Ella Govig finished with four kills, three digs, two aces and a block for Dixon (21-11, 5-4 BNC). Joey Brumbly had three kills, 10 digs and five aces, Morgan Hargrave had three kills, three digs and a block, and libero Natalie Davidson added nine digs, two aces and a kill. Sydney Hargrave had 14 assists, four digs and two aces, and Hanna Lengquist dished four assists for the Duchesses.
Newman def. Erie-Prophetstown 29-27, 25-19: After a wild nip-and-tuck first set, the Comets topped the Panthers in straight sets in a Three Rivers crossover match in Erie.
Jess Johns had 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Kennedy Rowzee spiked eight kills, and Katie Grennan finished with 13 assists, four digs and three kills for Newman (24-6-1). Sophia Ely had four kills, four digs and an ace, Molly Olson finished with 15 assists, six digs, two kills and a block, Sam Ackman added 11 digs, two aces and a kill, and Addison Foster chipped in nine digs.
Oregon def. Byron 25-20, 25-21: The Hawks closed out their Big Northern Conference slate with a straight-sets win over the rival Tigers at the Blackhawk Center.
Ava Wight had 13 digs, four kills and an ace, Liz Mois added four kills and three blocks, and Sophie Stender chipped in 11 digs and an ace for Oregon (18-10, 7-2), which finished third in the BNC standings.
Polo def. AFC 25-17, 29-27: The Marcos won an NUIC match in Ashton, holding off the Raiders in the second set.
Lindee Poper had five kills, three aces and two blocks, Ali Danekas added five kills and an ace, and Teah Almasy finished with seven assists, four kills and an ace for Polo. Bekah Zeigler spiked three kills, and Ellie Wells chipped in 11 assists, two kills and two aces.
Mallory Coffman had four blocks and three kills, Rhylee McCaslin also stuffed four blocks, and Reilly Schafer spiked three kills for AFC. Brianna Gonnerman served six points and three aces and also dished three assists, while Lillian Searing added eight points and two aces. Cailin Boyle had five digs, Elena Refatllari chipped in four digs, and Audree Dorn dished a pair of assists.
Fulton def. Amboy 25-9, 25-9: The Steamers cruised to an NUIC South win at home against the Clippers.
Forreston def. Milledgeville 25-20, 25-17: The Cardinals remained unbeaten in NUIC South play with a 25-20, 25-17 road win over the Missiles.
Jaiden Schneiderman slammed 13 kills, and Rylee Broshous added 12 digs, five kills and an ace for Forreston (24-9-1, 11-0). Brooke Boettner finished with 19 assists, three aces and two blocks, and Alaina Miller chipped in 12 digs.
Lily Smith spiked five kills, and Lydia Faulkner added three kills and two digs for Milledgeville. Emma Foster had four assists and two aces, Maliah Grenoble also dished four assists, and Olivia Schurman chipped in two assists and a kill.
Lena-Winslow def. Eastland 25-21, 25-18: The Cougars dropped an NUIC crossover match to the Panthers in Lena.
Trixie Carroll spiked nine kills, and Jocelyn Green had seven digs and two aces for Eastland (16-17). Jenica Stoner dished 14 assists, and Quinc Haverland stuffed two blocks.