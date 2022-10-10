SVM Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Kennedy Buck

Already in her third year as a varsity starter on the Erie-Prophetstown volleyball team, junior setter Kennedy Buck not only runs the offense efficiently and effectively for the Panthers, but she’s also a bit of a jack-of-all-trades on the court: she can hit and block at the net, and also plays solid defense in the back row. Now a team leader for E-P, Buck and her teammates are finding their groove as the postseason draws near.
Buck has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to success for the Panthers this season?
Buck: This season, our biggest key to success has definitely been not giving up and playing to the final point. We had multiple matches this season where we have been down by a significant amount and ended up pulling out the win. We’ve been really focusing on never giving up, no matter the situation.
How has your past varsity experience made you a better player this season?
Buck: The past two years I was playing with upperclassmen on the team, and this allowed them to lead the team and help me watch and learn from their experiences. This year, being a true varsity player, and around my classmates, I can share what I’ve learned and feel more comfortable taking a leadership role on the team. Also, being the setter, the offense runs through me, and I have to be vocal and communicate with my teammates all the time.
What’s the secret to being such a strong all-around player all over the court?
Buck: I would have to say hard work and extra reps outside of practice.
What’s your favorite memory of Erie-Prophetstown volleyball?
Buck: My favorite memory so far would probably have to be from my sophomore year when we beat Riverdale on my birthday.
What’s your favorite rivalry match and why?
Buck: My favorite rivalry match would have to be either Riverdale or Morrison, because they’ve been the teams we have always gone back and forth with since middle school.
What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?
Buck: My favorite thing about volleyball is probably the friendships you form and the excitement and celebrations you share when you’re playing.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Buck: My favorite TV show is Criminal Minds.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Buck: If I could have any superpower, I would choose invisibility. I would choose this because it would allow me to disappear whenever I need or want to.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Buck: I always bring my speaker to games and let my teammate Avery Olinger connect to it – so whatever she’s playing, I’m listening to.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Buck: My go-to songs to relax to would be my country playlist.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Buck: My favorite class is definitely Foods, because Ms.Kelly teaches it and she’s the BEST.
Who is your favorite college or professional team and athlete?
Buck: My favorite team is the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team. My favorite athlete, as of right now, is Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors.
You get to have dinner and talk volleyball with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Buck: The three players I would pick would be Lexi Rodriguez, Dana Rettke, and Kerrie Walsh Jennings. Lexi and Dana because they were/are recognized as some of the best players in college volleyball. Lexi, also because she came from our area and that allowed me to watch her play at both the high school and now college level. And Kerrie because she had a very big impact on the game of volleyball; she played for many years and has also won 3 gold medals.