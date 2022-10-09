SVM area roundup: Dixon fares well at its own volleyball invite

The Dixon volleyball team finished 3-1 at its own tournament on Saturday, defeating Dunlap, Oak Forest and Woodstock before falling in the Dixon Invite finale against Belvidere at Lancaster Gym.
Ella Govig led the Duchesses with 18 kills and 16 blocks on the day, while Madyson Tichler also spiked 18 kills and stuffed 14 blocks. Joey Brumbly finished with 13 kills, 20 digs and two blocks, and Morgan Hargrave had 12 kills, 42 digs and three blocks. Sydney Hargrave had 41 assists and 23 digs, Hanna Lengquist added 32 assists and 28 digs, and Natalie Davidson led the way with 56 digs and seven aces for Dixon (19-9).
Boys cross country
Johnson 2nd at Sterling Invite: Golden Warriors junior Dale Johnson ran to second place at the 14-team Sterling Invite, clocking a 14:50.10 at Hoover Park.
DeKalb’s Riley Newport won in 14:45.00, and his Barbs teammate Jacob Barruza took third in 15:14.10. Hoffman Estates Conant won the team title with 50 points, 13 fewer than DeKalb; Sterling placed eighth (176), and Eastland finished 14th (388).
Parker Janssen was 30th (16:43.60) for the Warriors, and Thomas Holcomb took 39th (16:54.80). Jordan Britt (51st, 17:29.00), Owen Anderson (59th, 17:56.30), Conner Pham (60th, 17:57.20), and Brecken Peterson (62nd, 17:57.80) also ran for Sterling.
Hudson Groezinger led Eastland with a 57th-place finish in 17:49.10. JJ Prowant (83rd, 20:08.20), Trevor Janssen (88th, 21:02.70), Reid Witt (89th, 21:17.40), Jameson Pannkuk (92nd, 23:17.90), and Mayson Meinert (93rd, 23:28.60) also competed for the Cougars.
Girls cross country
Sterling 5th at own invite: The Golden Warriors scored 145 points to finish fifth at the Sterling Invite at Hoover Park.
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) won the team title with 35 points, and Chatham Glenwood was second with 49. Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn won the race in 17:45.30, while Zion-Benton’s Audrey Luell (17:47.10) was the only other runner to break 18 minutes.
Delia Block led Sterling in 24th place in 19:52.20, while Kylie Nicklaus took 29th (20:08.50), Rhylee Wade was 31st (20:15.00), Megan Gingrich placed 37th (20:48.90), and Laney Zuithoff finished 42nd (21:01.70). Connie Ibarra (50th, 21:42.10) and Emma Anderson (58th, 22:28.40) also ran for the Warriors.
Eastland did not field a full team. Leslie Mayne finished 46th (21:19.90), Delaney Wilhelms was 54th (22:09.40), Lily Mullen took 69th (26:08.00), and Mallory Misiewicz placed 72nd (27:43.30).
Boys soccer
Freeport 1, Oregon 0: The Hawks finished the regular season with a shutout loss to the Pretzels at home.
Oregon will host Winnebago in a semifinal game at the 1A Oregon Regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oregon Park West.