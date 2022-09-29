SVM area roundup: Fulton golfers take team, individual titles at 1A Galena Regional

Led by medalist Landon Meyers, Fulton took the team title at Class 1A Galena Regional on Wednesday at Galena Golf Club.
The Steamers shot a 347 to defeat River Ridge by two strokes. Galena was the third team advancing with a 360.
Meyers fired an 82 to defeat East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange by one stroke and River Ridge’s Camden Flack by two. Jacob Voss and Reed Owen both shot 86s to tie for fifth for the Steamers, while Brady Read finished 14th with a 93, Zach Winkel tied for 20th with a 97, and Dawson Price tied for 30th with a 102.
Forreston freshman Kaden Brown advanced as an individual with a 94, tied for 15th overall. Eastland freshman Braden Anderson also moved on to Monday’s 1A Riverdale Sectional at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, carding a 97 to make the cut by a stroke.
West Carroll’s Dillon Hill and Wilson Bressler both shot 99s to miss out on advancing by one shot.
Forreston finished sixth as a team with a 411, Eastland was seventh with a 413, and West Carroll placed ninth with a 429.
Cross country
Clippers host meet at Shady Oaks: Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio hosted Polo, Hall and DePue in a four-team meet.
For the boys, the Clippers defeated Polo 23-34; Hall had only three runners, and DePue had none. Polo’s Carson Jones won the race, clocking a 16:35.0 to outpace runner-up Kyler McNinch of the Amboy co-op by 19.1 seconds.
The Clippers also got a third place from Charlie Dickinson (17:11.5), a fourth from Atticus Horner (17:16.2), a sixth from Garrett Pertell (18:24.9), an eighth from Kelton Schwamberger (19:08.0), a 10th from Jaden Haley (19:45.8), and an 11th from Ryan Dickinson (21:58.4).
For Polo, Ben Plachno finished fifth (17:34.6), Kameron Grobe was seventh (18:27.2), Kale Grobe placed ninth (19:33.9), and Joey Rowand took 12th (22:00.3).
In the girls race, none of the four schools fielded a full team. Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio’s Natalie Pratt won in 22:20.5, while teammates Anna Carlson (22:43.9), Samantha Nauman (24:40.2) and Addison Pertell (24:49.8) finished 2-3-4.
Polo’s Ramsie Grenoble placed fifth (26:25.6), and Avalyn Henry was sixth (26:27.7).
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 8, Oregon 0: The Hawks lost a nonconference game on the road to the Cogs.