A look at Week 5 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

Friday’s results
Sterling 40, Geneseo 0: Game story. Photos
Winnebago 29, Dixon 25: Roundup
Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6: Game story. Photos
Rockford Lutheran 27, Oregon 6: Roundup
Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0: Game story
Sherrard 26, Morrison 22: Game story
Orion 27, Erie-Prophetstown 7: Roundup
Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36: Roundup
Forreston 46, Galena 14: Game story
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32: Roundup
Decatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56: Roundup
Polo 44, Hiawatha 32: Game story
Saturday’s games
West Carroll at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Amboy-LaMoille at Orangeville, 1 p.m.
Ashton-Franklin Center at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.