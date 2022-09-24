September 24, 2022
Sauk Valley Prep Sports

A look at Week 5 of high school football in the Sauk Valley

By Ty Reynolds
Sterling’s Mason Emin is hoisted after an early third quarter touchdown Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 against Geneseo.

Sterling’s Mason Emin is hoisted in celebration after an early third-quarter touchdown catch Friday night against Geneseo. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Friday’s results

Sterling 40, Geneseo 0: Game story. Photos

Winnebago 29, Dixon 25: Roundup

Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6: Game story. Photos

Rockford Lutheran 27, Oregon 6: Roundup

Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0: Game story

Sherrard 26, Morrison 22: Game story

Orion 27, Erie-Prophetstown 7: Roundup

Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36: Roundup

Forreston 46, Galena 14: Game story

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32: Roundup

Decatur LSA 58, Milledgeville 56: Roundup

Polo 44, Hiawatha 32: Game story

Saturday’s games

West Carroll at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Amboy-LaMoille at Orangeville, 1 p.m.

Ashton-Franklin Center at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.

