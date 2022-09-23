SVM area roundup: Dixon’s Drew second, Oregon’s Hackman fourth at Big Northern girls golf meet

Dixon’s Katie Drew was runner-up and Oregon’s Ava Hackman finished fourth at the Big Northern Conference Tournament on Thursday at Timber Pointe in Poplar Grove.
Winnebago’s Kyra Simon shot a 73 to win the individual title, while Drew fired a 78, Stillman Valley’s Amelia Dunseth had an 83, and Hackman shot an 87. Byron’s Abby Baker and Winnebago Ella Provi rounded out the top five with matching 89s.
Winnebago won the team title as well, shooting a 370 to top runner-up Byron (389). Stillman Valley took third (395), Oregon finished fourth (399), and Genoa-Kingston was fifth (410). Dixon placed seventh with a 431.
Rock Falls’ lone golfer, Cheyenne Hansen, tied for 10th with Oregon’s Lexi Davis, as both shot 98s.
Oregon’s other golfers were Aniyah Sarver (107), Sarah Eckardt (107), Hailey-Jane Becker (111) and Kendra Ehrler (129).
Dixon’s Reese Dambman also shot a 107, while Kiana Olalde (122), Tya Collins (124), Saida Bajrami (140) and Zoey Williams (143) also competed.
NUIC Tournament: Polo’s Kamryn Stockton took second at the NUIC Meet, shooting a 95 to finish one stroke behind medalist Celia Turner of River Ridge-Scales Mound.
RRSM won the event with a 421, while Galena was second (439) and Polo took third (455). Lena-Winslow/Pearl City finished fourth (479), Eastland-Milledgeville was fifth with 510, West Carroll was sixth with 523, and Amboy came in seventh with 637. Forreston competed with an incomplete team.
Eastland-Milledgeville’s Belle Lego finished fifth individually with a 105, and Forreston’s Hannah Harvey was sixth with a 106.
Also for Polo, Alivia Schmidt took 12th with a 115, and Anna Faivre and Avery Faivre added a 122 and 123 for the Marcos.
Eastland-Milledgeville’s Cheyanne Schmit and Allison Weese fired a pair of 129s, Kaya Van Matre chipped in a 147, and Jaden Brower added a 148.
Competing for Amboy were Emma Dinges (129), Greta Horner (134), Andrea Buhrow (151) and Gracie Holmgren (223).
Forreston’s Aspen McGlynn shot a 116.
West Carroll was led by Victoria Reiland’s 116. Karissa Andrews fired a 124, Brianna Jensen shot a 133, and Corinne Krontz added a 150.
Boys golf
NUIC Tournament: Fulton’s Landon Meyers birdied the final hole to win the individual title at the NUIC Tournament, shooting a 77 to defeat Galena’s Ryan Stoffregen and East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange by one stroke. Amboy’s Wes Wilson finished fourth with an 80, while River Ridge-Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau was fifth after also firing an 80. Amboy’s Hayden Wittenauer was sixth with an 81.
River Ridge/Scales Mound (342) was the team champion, while Fulton (346) finished as the runner-up. Amboy took sixth with 387, Forreston was seventh with 389, Eastland/Milledgeville was eighth with 394, and West Carroll came in 10th with a 419. Polo did not field a full team.
The Steamers got matching 89s from Jacob Voss and Brady Read, matching 91s from Reed Owen and Zach Winchel, a 93 from Dawson Price, and a 102 from Chase Dykstra.
Also for Amboy, Carson Barlow fired a 111 and Bryson Full carded a 115 to round out the team score. Logan O’Brien also competed for the Clippers, recording a round of 129.
Eastland/Milledgeville was paced by Bradon Anderson’s 89 and Parker Krogman’s 97. Camron Huber shot a 102, Keegan Strauch fired a 106, Perry Stoner had a 113, and Colton Hendricks added a 118.
Kaden Brown led Forreston with an 87 (10th overall), while Darin Greenfield and Hayden Stralow shot matching 100s. Heath Schubert and Kaden Ganz fired a pair of 102s, Kendall Erdmann totaled a 106, and Colton McGlynn added a 115 for the Cardinals.
Polo got a 103 from Cody Buskohl, a 126 from Caleb Sutton, and a 131 from Aiden Messer.
West Carroll was led by Dillon Hill’s 102 and Wilson Bressler’s 103. Thomas Krontz shot a 106, A.J. Boardman carded a 108, Alex Hardin shot a 115, Tanner Diestelmeier chipped in a 123, and Erik Kice added a 135 for the Thunder.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Durand-Pecatonica 0: The Hawks got two goals from Roberto Hernandez in a shutout nonconference win over the Rivermen.
Noah Near had one assist for Oregon, and Gavin Morrow recorded eight saves.
The win improved the Hawks to 10-6-1 overall.
Girls tennis
United Township 4, Newman 1: The Comets took a nonconference loss to the Panthers, losing every match but No. 3 doubles.
Emmy Burger and Sarah Murray got the lone Newman win against Deborah Komassi and Ayawa Dussey, 6-2, 6-3.
Dixon 3, Geneseo 2: The Duchesses won two of three doubles matches and one singles match to edge the Maple Leafs in a nonconference dual.
Addison Arjes picked up a Dixon win in No. 1 singles, defeating Aubrey Brumbaugh 6-2, 6-0.
Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson were winners in the No. 1 doubles slot, downing Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Olivia Gingras and Nour Alsarama topped Sierra Krueger and Taylor Krueger 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
Girls volleyball
Geneseo def. Sterling 25-19, 25-12: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 road match to fall to 6-6-2 on the season, and 2-5 in conference play.
Kirra Gibson led Sterling with five kills and two blocks, while Delali Amankwa finished with 11 digs, five assists and an ace. Emma Smith chipped in six digs.
Fulton def. Milledgeville 25-9, 25-17: The Steamers downed the Missiles in two sets of NUIC play.
Leaders for Fulton were Brooklyn Brennan with 10 kills, four assists and three digs, Annaka Hackett with seven digs, four kills and two blocks, and Miraya Pessman with 12 digs, 10 assists, two blocks and two kills.
Ava Bowen chipped in five kills and four digs, while Resse Germann added nine digs for the Steamers.