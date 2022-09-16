Prep roundup: Rock Falls volleyball drops Big Northern home match to Genoa-Kingston

The Rock Falls volleyball team lost a Big Northern Conference match at Tabor Gym on Thursday night, falling 25-21, 25-18 to Genoa-Kingston.
Denali Stonitsch had 13 assists and eight digs, Claire Bickett had seven kills and nine digs, and Nicolette Udell spiked four kills for the Rockets. Emily Lego finished with four blocks and two kills, Carli Kobbeman had six digs, and Zoe Henson and Sophia Moeller chipped in five digs each.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Riverdale 20-25, 25-8, 25-19: The Panthers bounced back from an opening-set loss to roll past the Rams in a Three Rivers West match in Port Byron.
Olivia Purvis and Aylah Jones both spiked 11 kills; Jones added 10 digs, and Purvis served three aces for E-P. Sarii Kochevar had seven kills, two blocks and two aces, Kennedy Buck finished with 30 assists, eight digs, two blocks and two aces, and Jamie Neumiller chipped in 10 digs for the Panthers.
Fulton def. Polo 25-21, 25-15: The Steamers cruised to a two-set NUIC win over the Marcos.
Leaders for Fulton were Annaka Hackett with 11 kills and three digs, Brooklyn Brennan with 19 assists, six digs and three kills, and Miraya Pessman with 10 digs and five kills. Ava Bowen tallied six digs, five kills and two blocks, while Reese Germann added 11 digs for the Steamers.
Leaders for Polo were Teah Almasy with six assists and four kills, Lindee Poper with three kills and one block, and Bekah Zeigler and Sydnei Rahn with two kills apiece. Zeigler also had a block.
Pearl City def. Amboy 25-20, 25-18: The Wolves swept the Clippers at home in an NUIC match.
Leaders for Amboy were Emersyn Noble with 15 digs, Elly Jones with 11 digs, Addison Shaw with seven digs, Courtney Ortgeisen with three blocks, and Kiera Karlson with three aces.
Boys golf
Newman 172, Kewanee 213, Morrison 222: The Comets topped the Boilermakers and Mustangs in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Deer Valley, led by medalist Logan Palmer’s 38.
Kyle Wolfe was the next-best Newman golfer, logging a round of 40, Carson Palmer carded a 42, and Garet Wolfe and Tate Downs shot matching 52s. Andrew Downs added a 74 for the Comets.
Morrison was led by Zayden Boonstra’s 50. Adam Tichler fired a 54, Austin Boonstra recorded a 55, Blake Huizenga had a 53, and Sarah Wetzel chipped in a 65 for the Mustangs.
Rockford Lutheran 174, Rock Falls 196: The Rockets dropped a Big Northern dual to the Crusaders at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See in Rockford.
Brody VanWeelden led Rock Falls with a 46, Nick Vickers fired a 48, and Carter Dillon and Jayce Ericks both carded 51s. Conner Porter shot a 53, and Riley Anderson added a 57.
Lutheran’s Jake Guse was medalist with a 40.
Galena 169, Oregon 191: The Hawks lost a nonconference dual on the road.
Dom Terlikowski led Oregon with a 46, Kyler Early and Jackson Messenger both fired 48s, and Nole Campos shot a 49. Brady Davis had a 53, and Brogan Wilkinson added a 56.
Galena’s Connor Glasgow was medalist with a 40.
Princeton 161, Erie-Prophetstown 206, Rockridge 207: The Panthers spilt a Three Rivers triangular in Princeton.
Caden VanHorn led Erie-Prophetstown with a 43, Blake Geuns shot a 51, Bryce VanDeWostine fired a 55, and Colin Ashdown had a 57. Keith Goodson (64) and Eli Wetzell (69) also played for the Panthers.
Princeton’s Karter Patterson was medalist with a 40.
Fulton 169, Forreston 198, Polo 256: The Steamers swept a triangular at Silver Ridge, led by medalist Jacob Voss’ 38.
Dawson Price had a 42, Landon Meyers fired a 44, and Reed Owen shot a 45 for Fulton. Zach Winkel added a 48, and Brady Read had a 49.
Kaden Brown led Forreston with a 45, Kendall Erdmann had a 50, Darin Greenfield fired a 51, and Kaden Ganz shot a 52. Heath Schubert had a 54, and Hayden Stralow added a 59.
Cody Buskohl’s 54 paced Polo, while Caleb Sutton shot a 62, Aiden Messer had a 69, and Wyatt Brooks added a 71.
River Ridge-Scales Mound 173, East Dubuque 207, West Carroll 260: The short-handed Thunder came in third at the triangular at Eagle Ridge South Course in Galena.
West Carroll was led by Dillon Hill’s 58 and Thomas Krontz’s 61. Erik Kice chipped in a 65, and Noah Johnson had a 76 for the Thunder.
East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange was medalist with a 40.
Girls golf
Princeton 235, Erie-Prophetstown 236, Sterling 278: The Panthers spilt a five-team nonconference meet at Emerald Hill, with Kewanee and Indian Creek not fielding full teams.
Isabella Johnston led Erie-Prophetstown with a 55, while McKenzie Winckler and Michelle Naftzger shot 60s, and Taylor Wilson added a 61. Lillian McWilliams had a 63, and Jaelin Hawkins added a 66.
Carmen Camacho led Sterling with a 66, Makayla Wolfe shot a 69, Brinley Francis had a 71, and Deyanie Alfaro added a 72. Rileigh Wren (75) and Emily Schwingle (79) also played.
Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha was medalist with a 39.
Oregon 190, Galena 198: The Hawks got a 37 from medalist Ava Hackman on their way to a nonconference dual win in Galena.
Lexi Davis had a 48 for Oregon, Sarah Eckardt shot a 50, and Aniyah Sarver fired a 55. Kendra Ehrler (64) and Hailey-Jane Becker (71) also competed.
River Ridge-Scales Mound 205, West Carroll 278: Brianna Jensen shot a 62 to lead the short-handed Thunder, as they fell in a dual at Eagle Ridge South Course.
Victoria Reiland fired a 68, Karissa Andrews tallied a 72, and Corinne Krontz added a 76.
RRSM’s Celia Turner was medalist with a 43.
Boys soccer
Sterling 9, Princeton 0: The Golden Warriors rolled to a nonconference victory at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Cross country
Amboy runs in Rochelle: The Clippers took third in the boys race and did not field a full girls team in the Rochelle European-Style Invite.
All five Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio boys finished in the top 21, led by Charlie Dickinson in fifth (18:44.4) and Atticus Horner in sixth (18:54.5). Garrett Pertell took 13th (19:53.6), Kelton Schwamberger was 20th (20:57.8), and Jaden Haley finished 21st (21:05.1).
DeKalb won the team title with 30 points, followed by Rochelle (61), the Clippers (63), Camanche (Iowa) with 94, and Genoa-Kingston (104). Rochelle’s Luis Hernandez won the race in 17:31.0.
On the girls side, all four Amboy co-op runners finished between 11th and 15th. Addison Pertell was 11th (25:59.3), Anna Carlson took 12th (26:01.7), Samantha Nauman placed 13th (26:21.2), and Natalie Pratt finished 15th (26:53.3).
DeKalb won with 20 points, followed by Rochelle (48) and Genoa-Kingston (69). Rochelle’s Yuelma Ortiz won in 21:40.9.