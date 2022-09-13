SVM area roundup: Sterling tennis sweeps Kewanee; Dixon volleyball tops UT

Sterling swept Kewanee, 5-0, in a home nonconference match.
At No. 1 singles, Ellie Aitken defeated Noelia Martinez 6-1, 6-0, while at No. 2 singles, Layla Tablante prevailed 6-0, 6-1 over Amaris Sanchez.
Riley Dunn and Eva Dillon downed Rachel DeRycke 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles match; Leticia Caudillo and Emma Trader topped Natalie Maxon and Harper Gillespie 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles; and Anna Hutchison and Teagan Morris beat Londyn Washburn and Abbie Bartell 6-1, 6-2 to complete the doubles sweep in the third slot.
Girls volleyball
Dixon def. United Township 25-16, 25-12: The Duchesses won a nonconference match against the Panthers, getting solid contributions throughout their lineup.
Ella Govig totaled seven kills, five blocks and five digs, Morgan Hargave had five kills and five digs, Joey Brumbly tallied five kills and seven digs, and Sydney Hargrave chipped in 10 assists, three kills and five digs. Hanna Lengquist compiled nine assists and three digs, while Natalie Davidson added 11 digs for Dixon.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Winnebago 1: Miley Smith scored both goals for the Hawks as they edged Winnebago, improving to 7-4-2 overall and 3-0 in Big Northern Conference play.
Jacob Uegliando and Roberto Hernandez had one assist each for Oregon.
Gavin Morrow recorded 11 saves for the Hawks.
Boys golf
East Dubuque beats Warren, Amboy in triangular: East Dubuque was the winner with a team score of 206, Warren was the runner-up with 213, and Amboy competed with an incomplete team in the triangular at Coach’s Golf & Grill in Lena.
Amboy’s Wes Wilson was the medalist, shooting a 37 on the Par-35 course. Hayden Wittenauer fired a 44 and Carson Barlow added a 58 for the Clippers.
Dakota 230, West Carroll 245: Dillon Hill was the medalist with a 51, but West Carroll couldn’t keep up in the NUIC dual at Sandburr Run in Thomson.
Thomas Krontz turned in a 55, Wilson Bressler carded a 66, and Tanner Diestelmeier and Erik Kice fired 73s for the Thunder.
Girls golf
West Carroll 284, Dakota 440: The Thunder easily outpaced the Indians in a NUIC dual at Sandburr Run, led by runner-up Victoria Reiland’s 62.
Karissa Andrews and Corinne Krontz turned in 69s, while Brianna Jensen added an 84 for West Carroll.
Rockridge tops Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Island in triangular: The Rockets tallied a 188 to pick up the triangular win at Highland Springs, fending off the Panthers (236) and Rocks (no team score).
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Isabella Johnston’s 57 and Taylor Wilson’s 58. Lillian McWilliams fired a 60, McKenzie Winckler shot a 61, Jaelin Hawkins carded a 62, and Hannah Huisman chipped in a 66 for the Panthers.