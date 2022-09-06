SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Katie Drew

After a strong start to the season that has seen her win medalist honors at every dual – most with scores in the mid-30s – and earn a third-place finish at the Oregon Invitational on Aug. 27, Dixon junior Katie Drew is enjoying being part of a full team this fall after the Duchesses had only three girls golfers last season.
Drew has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the key to your hot start to the season?
Drew: I played in a lot of tournaments this summer and practiced as much as I could, but golf is a crazy game and I have been fortunate to have things go my way to start the season off right.
What’s your favorite memory as a Dixon golfer?
Drew: My favorite memory is winning regionals as a team during my freshman year.
What’s the best shot you’ve ever hit? The worst?
Drew: The best shot I have ever hit was this summer when I dunked a 9-iron [into the hole] from 133 yards.
The worst shot I’ve hit was my freshman year at Rock River where I topped a ball right into the water on hole 14.
What’s the best part of being able to field a full team this year?
Drew: It brings a more competitive approach to meets. Last year, a few of us would go out there and have fun, while this year we get to go out there and try our best to win. The absolute best part, though, has to be having teammates to go out and practice and play with.
Besides Timber Creek, what’s your favorite golf course you’ve played on?
Drew: My favorite course would have to be Red Tail Run in Decatur, IL.
What’s your favorite movie?
Drew: My favorite movie is Seven Days in Utopia.
What is your perfect meal?
Drew: My perfect meal would be tacos, with ice cream for dessert.
What superpower would you like to have?
Drew: I would like to have the ability to be invisible.
What songs fire you up for competition?
Drew: Before a golf meet, I typically listen to rap to get fired up.
What songs relax you for a casual round of golf?
Drew: If I’m trying to relax for a round of golf, my go-to is country music.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Drew: My favorite class is business, because we learn a lot about the real world and the challenges that businesses face. Plus, the teacher is my golf coach, so that is a bonus.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Drew: My favorite professional team is the Chicago Cubs.
My favorite athlete would 100% be Tiger Woods.
You get to have dinner and talk golf with three pro players. Who are you picking?
Drew: I would pick Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy.