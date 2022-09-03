Boys golf: Sterling secures big-school team title at Rock Falls Invite

ROCK FALLS - Out of the six Sauk Valley area schools represented at the 16-team Rock Falls Invitational Saturday at Rock River Golf and Pool, three produced medalists and one was crowned team champion.

Sterling’s Mason Hubbard and Newman’s Kyle Wolfe were the individual runners-up in the small and big school divisions.

Wolfe shot a 76 for the third-best overall score at the tournament.

“It was good. I felt good. Making sure to hit fairways and stuff, and tried to score out here as best I could,” Wolfe said. “Top five was good for me. Chipping [was probably the strongest part of my game]. I felt like I could chip the ball really close to the hole, and it helped me get some key up-and-downs.”

Hubbard fired a 79 for a top-10 overall finish, helping Sterling (326) secure the big-school team title.

“I played pretty well. Front nine, 38 — front nine was definitely better than the back nine, for sure,” Hubbard said. “My goal was definitely in the 70s, and I accomplished that just by a teeny bit, so it made me feel good.

“It meant a lot just to get second, but it really meant a lot to me to get first for our team. We haven’t had a trophy in a while.”

Newman’s Logan Palmer drives off the tee on on No. 11 on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Woodstock took second in the big-school division with a 329, Dixon nabbed third with a 332 and Rochelle took fourth with a 334.

Sycamore landed in fifth with a 341, Sandwich was sixth with a 349 and Rock Falls came in seventh with a 352.

St. Bede was the small-school champion, recording a team score of 323. Riverdale came in second, tallying a 332, Bureau Valley was third with a 339, Princeton was fourth with a 345, and Newman took sixth with a 366. Forreston finished the day seventh with a 392, Alleman totaled 459 for eighth and Dakota registered a 506 for ninth.

Rochelle’s Griffin Ollinger was the first-place finisher for big schools with a 73, and St. Bede’s Jake Delaney posted a tournament-best 72 in the small-school division.

Steven Kitzman was a medalist for the Dukes, finishing fourth among big-school golfers with a round of 79.

Starting off the day, Kitzman didn’t foresee a medal-winning performance, but as he got deeper and deeper into the round, his play picked up substantially and spring boarded him into a top-five position.

“I think [finishing fourth is] great. Out of all those teams there and all those guys — there’s close to 100 guys here — fourth is perfect,” Kitzman said. “On the front nine, I didn’t play too well, but I started getting going toward the end of that nine. On the back nine, I played pretty good for me. I wanted to be around top 10 going into it, but once I got going in the front nine, I didn’t think I was going to play too well.

“Once I got going [about midway through the round], I stayed in it and started playing better.”

Rock Falls’ Carter Dillon drives off the tee on on No. 16 on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Also competing for Dixon on Saturday were Alex Harrison (81), Mason Weigle (84), Ben Oros (88), Cade Hey (96) and Sage Magnafici (94).

Rock Falls was led by Carter Dillon’s 84 and Conner Porter’s 86. Nick Vickers finished the day with a 90, Colby Ward shot a 92, Brody VanWeelden fired a 93 and Cheyenne Hansen chipped in a 113 for the Rockets.

“I could not putt today, putting was a bit rough. I think I three-putted five holes, so I need to work on that,” Dillon said. “But [competing in the tournament] is really fun. It’s much more fun than just nine holes. It definitely tests what your game has because you can have one bad hole but you have a whole other 17 holes to fix it.”

Big-school champion Sterling got an 81 from Braden Hartman, an 82 from Bryce Hartman, an 84 from Cam O’Brien, a 93 from Carter Morris and a 103 from Trevor Dir.

Bureau Valley was led by Wyatt Novotny with an 82, Cooper Balensiefen with an 84 and Seth Spratt with an 85. Landon Birdsley fired an 88, Parker Stier chipped in a 93 and Colin Stable added a 96 for the Storm.

Newman got an 85 from Logan Palmer and a 96 from Carson Palmer. Tate Downs fired a 109, Sam Neisewander had a 122 and Andrew Downs added a 126 for the Comets.

Leading Forreston was Kaden Brown with an 85. Heath Schubert posted a 100, Darin Greenfield recorded a 101 and Kaden Ganz had a 106. Hayden Stralow and Hannah Harvey added a 112 and 113 for the Cardinals.