Area roundup: Rock Falls volleyball rolls past United Township at home

The Rock Falls volleyball team rolled past United Township in straight sets Wednesday at Tabor Gym, winning 25-13, 25-12.
Nicolette Udell led the Rockets (3-1) with seven kills, and Emily Lego had five kills and two blocks. Denali Stonitsch finished with eight assists, 13 points and two aces, Claire Bickett had two kills and four digs, and Carli Kobbeman and Sophia Moeller each chipped in six digs. Ellisa Russell dished three assists in the victory.
Milledgeville def. Warren 25-20, 25-18: The Missiles swept the Warriors in a NUIC match, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Milledgeville was led by Emma Foster with two kills and two aces, and Lydia Faulkner with three aces and two kills. Marissa Sturrup, Lily Smith and Olivia Schurman added two kills apiece, and Sturrup led the team in digs.
Maliah Grenoble paced the Missiles in assists.
Scales Mound def. Polo 22-25, 25-22, 25-19: The Marcos dropped an NUIC match at home in three sets.
Bekah Zeigler had seven kills and 14 digs, and Lindee Poper finished with 16 digs, five kills, four blocks and an ace for Polo. Teah Almasy added 10 assists, two kills and an ace.
Dakota def. Forreston 25-23, 25-17: The Cardinals dropped an NUIC road match, led by Brooke Boettne’s 12 assists and 10 digs.
Jaiden Schneiderman finished with eight kills, six digs and an ace, while Alaina Miller had 15 digs and an ace for Forreston.
Boys soccer
Dixon 1, Byron 0, PKs: The Dukes picked up their second Big Northern win in as many days, winning on the road in a penalty-kick shootout.
After the teams played to a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime, Dixon won the PK shootout 4-3. After Byron took a 1-0 lead, Rex Blackburn saved the next shot before Jacob Duet, Damien Beck and Walker Tilton all scored for the Dukes.
Another Blackburn save in that stretch forced the Tigers to make their fifth attempt to tie the game 3-3, then Kristian Prather scored on Dixon’s final shot to win the game.
Oregon 3, Stillman Valley 2: Jacob Vegliando scored one goal and assisted another, leading the Hawks past the Cardinals in a Big Northern Conference matchup.
Cruz Hernandez and Miley Smith scored one goal apiece for Oregon (4-3-2, 1-0 BNC), while Roberto Hernandez added one assist. Gavin Morrow recorded seven saves in goal.
Boys golf
Mendota 165, Rock Falls 174: The Rockets fell to the Trojans in a nonconference dual at Rock River, led by co-medalist Carter Dillon’s 40.
Brody VanWeelden was the next-best Rock Falls golfer, recording a round of 42, while Conner Porter shot a 45, and Colby Ward had a 47 to complete the team score. Nick Vickers fired a 48, and Cheyenne Hansen chipped in a 50 for the Rockets.
Mendota’s Clay Buffington and Owen Aughenbaugh also fired 40s.
Rochelle 184, Oregon 193, North Boone 198: The Hawks split a triangular at Fairways Golf Course, falling to the host Hubs but defeating Big Northern foe North Boone.
Jackson Messenger led Oregon (3-4, 1-4 BNC) with a 47, Brogan Wilkinson fired a 48, and Dom Terlikowski and Logan Sarver both shot 49s. Kylar Early added a 51, and Brady Davis had a 54.
Rochelle’s Griffin Ohlinger was medalist with a 43.
Fulton 161, Eastland 203: The Steamers won a dual against the Cougars at Fulton Country Club, led by medalist Jacob Voss’ 37.
Landon Meyers shot a 39 for Fulton (9-1, 8-0 NUIC), Reed Owen shot a 41, and Zach Winkel and Dawson Price shot a pair of 44s. Brady Read added a 49 for the Steamers.
Parker Krogman led the way for Eastland with a round of 48, Braden Anderson shot a 50, Camron Huber fired a 51, and Colton Hendrick and Keegan Strauch added 54s. Cooper Dollinger chipped in a 57 for the Cougars.
Forreston 191, East Dubuque 207: The Cardinals downed the Warriors in a NUIC dual at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris.
Kaden Brown led Forreston as the runner-up, shooting a 43. Heath Schubert fired a 47, Darin Greenfield had a 50, and Kendall Erdmann shot a 51 to round out the team score. Hayden Stralow and Kaden Ganz added a 53 and a 56 for the Cardinals.
Cross country
Eastland hosts NUIC quadrangular: The Cougars won the boys title and had the individual winner in the girls race in a four-team meet at Lake Carroll.
In the boys race, Eastland scored a 24 to top Durand-Peactonica (31), while West Carroll and Stockton only had three runners each.
West Carroll’s Connor Knop won the race in 18:13.9, with Du-Pec’s Jaden Gocken placing second (18:23.0) and the Thunder’s Roscoe Davies taking third (19:41.2). Zaiden Smith was West Carroll’s other runner, finishing ninth (22:35.3).
Hudson Groezinger was Eastland’s top finisher in fifth place, clocking a 20:44.4, while teammates JJ Prowant (21:58.8) and Chase Bremmer (22:02.8) finished seventh and eighth. Reid Witt was 11th (23:44.9), Trevor Janssen took 12th (24:17.2), Jameson Pannkuk placed 16th (25:07.3), and Mayson Meinert was 19th (27:29.9).
Du-Pec fielded the only full team in the girls race, while Eastland had four runners, and West Carroll and Stockton only had one runner each.
Eastland’s Delaney Wilhelms won the race in 24:08.1, well ahead of runner-up Katie Crome of Stockton (25:56.6). West Carroll’s Olivia Shelly took third (26:13.2).
The Cougars also got a fourth from Lily Mullen (26:38.8), a sixth from Leslie Mayne (27:15.3), and a ninth from Mallory Misiewicz (31:52.8).
Tuesday’s late results
Girls golf
Dixon 222, North Boone 254: Kate Drew shot a 2-over-par 38 as medalist to lead the Duchesses to a Big Northern dual win at Timber Creek.
Reese Dambman fired a 53 for Dixon, while Zoey Williams and Tya Collins both shot 66s. Kiana Olalde had a 68, and Saida Bajrami added a 69.
Girls tennis
Dixon 3, Belvidere 2: The Duchesses won a nonconference road match, sweeping the doubles matches to secure the victory.
Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Nour Alsarama and Ariel Rockwood won 7-5, 6-7, 10-5 at No. 2 doubles. Olivia Gingras and Siena Kemmeran won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.