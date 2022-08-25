Area roundup: Bureau Valley takes top spot in four-team meet in Kewanee

The Bureau Valley boys golf team won a quadrangular Wednesday at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, scoring a 170 to defeat Erie-Prophetstown (195), Morrison (227) and Annawan-Wethersfield (244).
Medalist Wyatt Novotny’s 38 led the Storm, while Landon Birdsley shot a 41, Parker Stier fired a 45, Seth Spratt and Atticus Middleton added 46s, and Cooper Balensiefen had a 49.
Bryce VanDeWostine led Erie-Prophetstown with a 46, Caden VanHorn fired a 47, and Blake Geuns shot a 49. Colin Ashdown added a 53, Keith Goodson shot a 60, and Robert Winters chipped in a 69.
Adam Tichler paced Morrison with a 49. Austin Boonstra fired a 57, Jordan Luhrsen shot a 60, Blake Huizenga had a 61, Zayden Boonstra added a 63, and Sarah Wetzel had a 70.
Rockford Christian 165, North Boone 183, Oregon 187: The Hawks lost in a Big Northern triangular at Beaver Creek Golf Course near Capron.
Brogan Wilkinson fired a 44 for Oregon (3-2, 1-2 BNC), while Kylar Early shot a 46, Brady Davis added a 48, and Dom Terlikowski had a 49.
Rockford Christian’s Gavin Hultman was medalist with a 38.
River Ridge 166, Amboy 192, Polo 287: The Clippers fell to the Wildcats and topped the Marcos in an NUIC triangular at Silver Ridge in Oregon.
Wes Wilson led Amboy with a 44, and Hayden Wittenauer fired a 45. Carson Barlow shot a 50, Bryson Full had a 53, and Logan O’Brien added a 62.
Cody Buskohl fired a 55 to lead Polo, while Aiden Messer (75), Caleb Sutton (76) and Wyatt Brooks (81) also played.
River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau was medalist with a 36.
Girls golf
Rockridge 195, Rock Island Alleman 245, Sterling 287: The Golden Warriors lost in a triangular at Emerald Hill.
Oregon 183, Rockford Christian 214, North Boone 215: The Hawks cruised to victory in a Big Northern triangular at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Ava Hackman was medalist with a 37, and teammate Lexi Davis was runner-up with a 43. Aniyah Sarver shot a 48, and Sarah Eckardt fired a 55 for Oregon (5-0, 3-0 BNC).
River Ridge 234, Polo 239, Amboy 278: The Marcos lost to the Wildcats but downed the Clippers in an NUIC triangular at Silver Ridge in Oregon.
Kamryn Stockton was runner-up with a 46 to lead Polo, while Anna Faivre fired a 57, Avery Faivre shot a 66, and Alivia Schmidt added a 70.
Emma Dinges led Polo with a 60, and Andrea Buhrow and Greta Horner both shot 66. Gracie Holmgren chipped in an 86.
River Ridge’s Sara Winter was medalist with a 44.
Erie-Prophetstown 241, Princeton 241: After nine holes of back-and-forth, the Panthers and Tigers tied in their Three Rivers Conference matchup at Lake Erie.
Michelle Naftzger was the medalist for Erie-Prophetstown, shooting a 55. McKenzie Winckler fired a 61, Taylor Wilson added a 62, and Hannah Huisman and Lillian McWilliams chipped in a pair of 63s for the Panthers. Isabelle Johnston also competed for E-P, recording a 71.
Boys soccer
Oregon 0, DePue-Hall 0: The Hawks played to a scoreless tie in their first road game of the season to improve to 0-1-1.
Volleyball
Serena def. Amboy 25-13, 25-16: The Clippers fell to the Huskers in a nonconference match on the road.
Leaders for Amboy were Emersyn Noble and Ellie McLaughlin with four digs apiece, Tyrah Vaessen with 10 assists and one ace, and Kiera Karlson with four kills and one ace. Elly Jones added two kills for the Clippers.
Tuesday’s late results
Girls golf
Oregon 196, Genoa-Kingston 205: Ava Hackman fired a 40 to lead the Hawks past the Cogs in a Big Northern dual at Swanhills Golf Course in Belvidere.
Lexi Davis finished with a 49 for Oregon, with Aniyah Saver’s 52 and Sarah Eckardt’s 55 counting toward the team score. Kendra Ehrler (61) and Hailey-Jane Becker (63) also competed.
Boys golf
Oregon 187, Genoa-Kingston 189: The Hawks pulled out a close Big Northern dual at Swanhills in Belvidere.
Kylar Early was runner-up with a 45 to lead Oregon, while Logan Sarver shot a 46, and Brogan Wilkinson and Jackson Messenger both fired 48s. Dom Terlikowski (51) and Brady Davis (53) also played.
G-K’s Landen Richey shot a 37 to earn medalist honors.
Volleyball
Galena def. Fulton 25-18, 25-22: The Steamers dropped their season opener on the road in an NUIC contest.
Annaka Hackett had four kills and three digs, and Ava Bowen and Miraya Pessman both had three kills and five digs for Fulton. Pessman dished four assists, Reese Dykstra had four aces and three blocks, Resse Germann finished with seven digs, and Brooklyn Brennan added five digs, four assists and an ace.
Local golf
Ladies league plays in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Black Marks” in their weekly playday on Tuesday.
Connie Wolber and Janet Freil tied for first place over 18 holes, while Mimi Boysen had low gross and Jean Hermes had low putts. Boysen was closest to the pin on the sixth hole.
In the nine-hole competition, Julie Pratt, Linda Giesen and Meta Rastede tied for first. Giesen had low gross and tied with Karla Anderson for low putts.
Sue Nestor and Vicki Carlson both had chip-ins.