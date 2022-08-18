Area roundup: Rock Falls boys golf tops Erie-Prophetstown

The Rock Falls boys golf team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday, defeating Erie-Prophetstown 171-181 in a nonconference dual at Rock River Golf and Pool.
The Rockets’ Carter Dillon shot a 39 to edge the Panthers’ Blake Geuns by one stroke for medalist honors, and Rock Falls’ Conner Porter also shot a 40.
Brody VanWeelden fired a 45, and Nick Vickers shot a 47 to complete the Rockets’ team score, while Cheyenne Hansen had a 48 and Riley Anderson added a 53.
Also for Erie-Prophetstown, Caden VanHorn shot a 42, Keith Goodson fired a 49, Colin Ashdown had a 50, and Bryce VanDeWostine chipped in a 57.
Eastland 214, West Carroll 243: The Cougars won an NUIC dual at Lake Carroll, led by medalist Braden Anderson’s 49.
Parker Krogman was runner-up with a 53, and Keagan Strauch fired a 54. Cameron Huber had a 58, Cooper Dollinger shot a 62, and Kayden Knutti added a 78 for Eastland.
Dillon Hill led the Thunder with a 55, and AJ Boardman fired a 57.Thomas Krontz (60), Alex Hardin (71) and Erik Kice (83) also played for West Carroll.
Girls golf
Eastland hosts West Carroll: The Cougars fired a 265 in an NUIC dual at Lake Carroll, as the Thunder did not field a full team.
West Carroll’s Victoria Reiland was the medalist with a 55. Eastland’s Belle Lego was runner-up with a 57.
Eastland also got a 63 from Jaydn Brower, a 66 from Cheyenne Schmit, and a 77 from Kaya Van Mate.
Karissa Andrews shot a 63, and Brianna Jensen added a 67 for West Carroll.