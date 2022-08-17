Area roundup: Sterling boys golfers roll to victory; Dixon boys improve to 3-0

The Sterling boys golf team notched its first dual win of the season Tuesday, defeating Western Big 6 foe Alleman 161-214 at Indian Bluff.
Braden Hartman was medalist with a 37, while Trevor Dir shot a 39 and Cam O’Brien fired a 40. Carter Morris’ 45 rounded out the team score, and Mason Hubbard and Bryce Hartman finished with 48s.
Dixon 170, Freeport 174, Rochelle 189: The Dukes improved to 3-0 on the year with a triangular win at Park Hills.
Alex Harrison was medalist with a 37, while Steven Kitzman fired a 42, Mason Weigle shot a 45, and Cade Hey had a 46 to count toward the team score. Ben Oros shot a 49, and Jayce Kastner added a 53 for Dixon.
Princeton 170, Newman 201, Cambridge 204: The Comets came in second in a three-team meet at Emerald Hill, led by medalist Kyle Wolfe.
Wolfe shot a 38 to edge Princeton’s Jaden Eggers by one shot for low score. Logan Palmer shot a 47, Garret Wolfe fired a 54, and Sam Neisewander and Andrew Downs added 62s for Newman. Tate Downs chipped in a 69.
Oregon 199, Erie-Prophetstown 217: The Hawks had five of the six lowest scores in a nonconference dual victory over the Panthers at Silver Ridge.
Dom Terlikowski shot a 48 as meet runner-up, while Kylar Early and Ryan Fox fired 50s. Logan Sarver shot a 51, Brogan Wilkinson had a 52, and Brady Davis added a 58 for Oregon.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Blake Guens was medalist with a 45. Also playing for the Panthers were Bryce VanDeWostine (54), Keith Goodson (57), Caden VanHorn (61) and Colin Ashdown (62).
Fulton 161, East Dubuque 220: The Steamers cruised to their second dual win at home in as many nights, as Landon Meyers blazed to a 3-under-par 33 to earn medalist honors.
Jacob Voss added a 40, and Brady Read fired a 42 for Fulton. Zach Winkel and Reed Owen shot matching 46s, and Dawson Price had a 47.
Dakota 233, Polo 268: The Marcos lost an NUIC dual at Freeport, despite Cody Buskohl winning medalist honors.
Buskohl shot a 48 to top Dakota’s Doug Smith by three shots. Also for Polo, Aiden Messer shot a 66, Wyatt Brooks had a 72, and Caleb Sutton added an 82.
Forreston 209, Warren 224: The Cardinals won their season opener at Sunset in Mt. Morris, led by medalist Kaden Brown’s 46.
Kaden Ganz and Heath Schubert both fired 54s, and Kendal Erdman added a 55 for Forreston. Colton McGlynn (59) and Hannah Harvey (63) also competed.
Durand-Pecatonica 204, West Carroll 240: The Thunder dropped an NUIC dual at Sandburr Run.
AJ Boardman led West Carroll with a 54, Thomas Krontz shot a 60, and Wilson Bressler had a 61. Alex Hardin finished with a 64, Dillon Hill had a 68, and Erik Kice shot a 70.
Du-Pec’s Evan Folk was medalist with a 46.
Girls golf
Oregon 218, Erie-Prophetstown 271: Led by medalist Ava Hackman, the Hawks had the three lowest scores in a nonconference dual win at Silver Ridge.
Hackman shot a 45, while teammate Aniyah Sarver was runner-up with a 54. Lexi Davis fired a 55, and Sarah Eckardt added a 64 for Oregon. Hailey-Jane Becker (68) and Kendra Ehrler (69) also played.
Isabella Johnston shot 63, and Jaelin Hawkins had a 64 to lead Erie-Prophetstown. Hannah Huisman and Michelle Naftzger both shot 72s, McKenzie Winkler had a 73, and Taylor Wilson chipped in a 77.
Polo 243, Dakota 310: The Marcos had four of the five low scores an NUIC dual victory in Freeport.
Kamryn Stockton was medalist with a 54, and Avery Faivre fired a 58 for Polo. Anna Faivre shot a 61, and Alivia Schmidt added a 70.
Newman plays at Spring Creek: The Comets had a pair of golfers compete in a quadrangular hosted by St. Bede in Spring Valley.
Rockridge won with a 186, and the host Bruins shot a 240. The Rockets’ Hannah Graves was medalist with a 40. Newman and Hall did not field full teams.
Ellie Rude fired a 53 to lead the Comets, and Sophie Ely shot a 59.