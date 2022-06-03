Wacky end to a wild spring season

Sterling’s Neveah Frey swerves around Dixon’s Ava Valk to make it to second base on a fielders choice during their Class 3A Sterling Regional championship May 28. The Golden Warriors won 7-6 in Elizabeth Palumbo's walk-off RBI single, but the Duchesses tied the school record for wins in a season and made their first appearance in the regional final in program history. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)