Area roundup: Dixon, Sterling tennis players see seasons end at state

Dixon’s doubles team of Lucas Healy and Owen Grot, and Sterling singles player Brecken Peterson both won three matches at the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Tournament before bowing out Friday.
Healy and Grot, who won their first-round match Thursday, fell to Dunlap’s Douglas Yoo and Graham O’Leary 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-2 in the second round Friday, but bounced back to defeat Mascoutah’s Tommy Beck and Sam Norrenberns 8-6 in the second round of the consolation bracket, and pick up a win by default against Chicago Payton’s Jonah Karafiol and Nathan Sullivan in the third round. They then fell 8-2 to Peoria Richwoods’ Caleb Brinkman and Joe Settelmeyr in the consolation fourth round.
Peterson rebounded from a close opening-round loss Thursday to win his first three consolation-round matches Friday. He topped Oak Forest’s Dru Prajapati 8-0 in the first round, then won by default over Schaumburg Christian’s Michael Todorov in the second round before defeating Urbana U-High’s Aryan Sachdev 8-3 in the third round. Peterson’s tourney run came to an end with an 8-0 loss to Nazareth’s Ryan Nelson in the consolation fourth round.
Dixon’s other doubles team of Leith Elbzour and Logan Moeller lost to Champaign Centennial’s Tyler Luchinksi and Ben Kirby 8-3 in its first-round consolation match, while Sterling’s Connor Pham and Luke Valentino lost by default in their consolation match against Troy Triad’s Andrew Carter and Tanner Vosholler.
Baseball
1A Lena-Winslow Sectional
Warren-Stockton 4, Fulton 1: The Steamers lost in a sectional semifinal Friday, as the WarHawks broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the fourth, then scored a pair of insurance runs in the fifth at Lions Park in Lena.
Jacob Jones, Ian Wiebenga and Kannon Wynkoop had hits for Fulton, and the lone run in the second inning scored on an error. Brock Mason gave up four earned runs and seven hits in four innings, with four strikeouts and two walks, while Jones struck out five in three innings of shutout relief, allowing three hits and two walks.
Caleb Mammoser gave up an unearned run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking four for Warren-Stockton, and Alex Marsden struck out the two batters he faced to finish the game. Austin Chumbler and Drew Mensendike both had two hits and an RBI, and Marsden and Brady Broshous also drove in runs for the WarHawks, who will take on Newman for the sectional title at 11 a.m. today.
2A Knoxville Sectional
Brimfield 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The underdog Panthers’ postseason run came to an end in the sectional semifinals, as Brimfield scored four runs in the third inning and five in the sixth.
Connor Sibley had a hit and an RBI for Erie-Prophetstown, and Kolby Franks and Mikey Biba also had hits. Connor Meadows allowed five runs (two earned) and six hits in three innings, with four strikeouts and three walks, and Franks gave up five earned runs and four hits in three innings of relief, striking out five and walking four.
Drew Bryant was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians. Three Brimfield pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with nine strikeouts and two walks.