Area roundup: Dixon baseball sweeps Rochelle; Newman baseball, softball top Morrison

The Dixon baseball team improved to 21-1 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Rochelle in a pair of five-inning games Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field, winning the opener 1-0 and the second game 8-7.
Bryce Feit (3-1) struck out six in a two-hitter in Game 1, and Gage Burdick drove in courtesy runner Lucas Sheridan with the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Trey Scheidegger had two hits, and Burdick and Beau Evans each had one.
In Game 2, Dixon scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for the victory. Feit and Quentin Seggebruch had the only two RBIs for the Dukes, and Seggebruch also had two hits and scored twice. Brody Potter doubled and scored a pair of runs, while four Dixon pitchers combined to strike out eight and walk four while allowing three earned runs. Chris Sitter (1-0) got the final out in the top of the fifth to pick up the victory.
Sterling swept on road: The Golden Warriors dropped a pair of Western Big 6 games in Galesburg, falling 8-0 and 8-1.
Blake Nettleton and Colt Adams had the only hits for Sterling in the opener, and three pitchers combined to allow six earned runs and eight hits, with three strikeouts and three walks. The Silver Streaks scored four runs in the first, then added two in the second and two more in the fourth.
Nettleton, Braden Hartman and Trevor Dir all had hits for the Warriors in Game 2, and Garrett Polson scored the lone run. Three pitchers combined to give up six earned runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out two.
Newman 13, Morrison 2, 5 inn.: The Comets scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from the Mustangs in a Three Rivers crossover game in Sterling.
Kyle Wolfe had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan Van Landuit doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Jaesen Johns added a pair of RBIs for Newman. Grant Koerner and Brennen Cook each had an RBI and scored two runs, Joe Oswalt and Daniel Kelly both scored twice, and Kory Mullen and Jared Carney also drove in runs.
Wolfe gave up two earned runs and four hits in a complete game, striking out nine without a walk.
Brenden Martin and Chase Decker each had a hit and an RBI in Morrison’s two-run fourth inning, and Mason Dykstra and Trey Strating both had a hit and scored a run. Three Mustang pitchers allowed eight earned runs and eight hits, with six walks and a strikeout.
Forreston 10, Oregon 0, 6 inn.: The Cardinals finished off a nonconference run-rule win on the road with seven-run sixth inning.
Jacob Fiorello had two hits and two RBIs, and Owen Greenfield, Dylan Greenfield and Alec Schoonhoven each drove in a run. Dylan Greenfield, Schoonhoven and Noah Johnson all scored twice for Forreston. Dylan Greenfield pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking four and walking one; Owen Greenfield allowed one hit in two shutout innings of relief, with two strikeouts and one walk.
Softball
Dixon splits at home: The Duchesses played a pair of Big Northern Conference games at Reynolds Park, beating Byron 10-8 and falling to North Boone 6-4.
Ana-Kate Phillips went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs against Byron, and Sam Tourtillott was 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored for Dixon. Arianne Smith and Bailey Tegeler both had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, while Ava Valk had two hits and an RBI, and Elle Jarrett added a pair of singles. Tourtillott struck out seven and walked seven while allowing eight earned runs and six hits.
Against North Boone, Phillips had two singles and two RBIs, and Tourtillott had a pair of doubles and scored a run. Tegeler scored three times, and Izzi McCommons drove in a run. Jarrett took the loss, striking out seven and walking one while allowing six hits and six runs; none of them were earned.
The win gave North Boone the outright BNC title.
Oregon 10, Harvard 0, 5 inn.: The Hawks rolled to a nonconference road win, as Mia and Lena Trampel combined on a one-hitter.
Mia Trampel allowed one hit in four shutout innings, striking out eight without a walk. Lena Trampel struck out one of the three batters she faced in a perfect fifth inning.
Liz Mois doubled, homered and drove in five runs for Oregon, and Gracen Pitt added a pair of RBIs. Reilee Suter singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Lena Trampel and Ella Dannhorn added RBIs, and Lena Trampel and Bella Koertner both scored two runs.
Newman 11, Morrison 3: The Comets and Fillies were tied 3-3 through five innings, but an eight-run sixth inning sent Newman to a Three Rivers crossover win.
Madison Duhon and Ady Waldschmidt both had two hits and two RBIs, and Waldschmidt scored two runs. Amiya Rodriguez had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Ellie Rude drove in a pair of runs for the Comets. Jess Johns added an RBI, and Sophia Ely scored twice. Johns went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run and six hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Bella Duncan hit a solo home run for Morrison, and Jordan Eads and BayLeigh Brewer each had a hit and scored on an error.
Forreston 14, West Carroll 7: Rylee Broshous had two doubles, two triples and six RBIs to lead the Cardinals past the Thunder in an NUIC crossover game in Thomson.
Kara Erdmann added two singles, a double and a home run, Brianna Kloster had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jenna Greenfield had two hits and an RBI for Forreston. Alaina Miller started and lasted 2+ innings, allowing four runs and four hits while notching a strikeout, and Aubrey Sanders gave up three runs and three hits over five innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Abbey Skiles singled, doubled and drove in a run for West Carroll, and Bella Smith had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs. Lacey Eissens and Aspen Eizenga also drove in runs, and Kendal Asay took the loss in the circle.