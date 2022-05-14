Area roundup: Newman softball falls to Princeton; Rock Falls grabs early lead over Galesburg

The Newman softball team lot 10-4 to Princeton in a Three Rivers East road game Friday.
Ady Waldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Jess Johns had the other RBI for the Comets. Johns, Madison Duhon and Molly Olson also scored runs.
Johns started in the circle for Newman, allowing four earned runs and six hits in four innings, with a pair of walks. Waldschmidt didn’t allow a run or a hit in the final two innings, striking out one.
Rock Falls 7, Galesburg 3 susp.: The Rockets scored seven first-inning runs and maintained a four-run lead over the Silver Streaks before the game was called due to inclement weather after 1 1/2 innings.
Patty Teague went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, and Abby Whiles, Taylor Reyna and Katie Thatcher added one RBI apiece for Rock Falls.
Forreston 3, Polo 1: The Marcos scored their lone run in the second inning to tie the game, but the Cardinals added runs in the third and fifth to pull away for a win.
Jenna Greenfield went 2 for 3, Brooke Boettner went 1 for 3 with a home run, and Rylee Broshous had one RBI for Forreston. Kara Erdmann hit a triple, and also pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 12, walking zero, and allowing six hits and one run.
Nicole Boelens took the loss, pitching six innings. She earned five strikeouts, and allowed seven hits, three runs and one walk.
Fulton 5, Eastland 3: The Steamers built a 5-0 lead through five innings and held off a late Cougar charge to earn an NUIC crossover win.
Annaka Hackett went 3 for 3 with one RBI, and Madyson Luskey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Fulton hitters. Teegan Germann pitched a complete game for the win, striking out seven, walking four, and allowing seven hits and three runs.
Sarah Kempel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Mallory Misiewicz went 2 for 3 to lead Eastland at the plate. Jenica Stoner took the loss, allowing eight hits, zero earned runs and two walks in seven innings, while notching two strikeouts.
Galena 6, West Carroll 3: Emily Watkins went 3 for 3, and Aspen Eizenga went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell to the Pirates in an NUIC West matchup.
Taylor Hilby went 3 for 3, and Madelyn Ries and Emma Furlong tallied two RBIs each for Galena.
Baseball
Forreston 22, Polo 1, 4 inn.: The Cardinals exploded for 13 runs in the third inning en route to a four-inning win over the Marcos.
Leading hitters for Forreston were Dylan Greenfield, who went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs; Owen Greenfield, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Noah Johnson, who tripled, homered and drove in two runs. Mason Fox also hit a home for the Cardinals.
Brendan Greenfield and Alec Schoonhoven each pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief of Forreston starter Logan Dyson. Schoonhoven had three strikeouts.
Nolan Hahn drew a walk and scored Polo’s only run. Scott Robertson took the loss, pitching 1 1/3 innings.