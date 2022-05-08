Area roundup: Oregon softball sweeps West Carroll; Dixon tennis wins Hub Invite title

The Oregon softball team swept West Carroll in a doubleheader Saturday, winning 14-3 and 15-1 in a pair of five-inning wins to improve to 20-8 on the season.
Bella Koertner went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Lena Trampel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Oregon at the plate in Game 1. Ella Dannhorn had two hits, and Liz Mois, Katelyn Bowers and Ava Hackman added two RBIs apiece for the Hawks.
Hackman pitched three scoreless innings in Game 1, allowing two hits and zero walks, while striking out four. Mia Trampel pitched the other two innings, striking out two and allowing four hits and three runs.
Emily Watkins went 2 for 2 and Lacey Eissens went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, including a home run, to lead West Carroll hitters in the first game.
Leading hitters for Oregon in Game 2 were Reilee Suter, who went 4 for 4 with two RBIs; Jesse Suter, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs; and Dannhorn, who went 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Lena Trampel went four innings in the circle for the win, striking out one, walking one, and surrendering one hit. Hackman threw one inning in relief, allowing zero hits, one run and three walks, and striking out one.
Haley McGinnis had the only Game 2 hit for West Carroll, while Watkins drove in the lone run.
Baseball
Ashton-Franklin Center 16, Kirkland Hiawatha 0, 5 inn.: Michael Cochrane pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks, leading the Raiders to a five-inning victory over the Hawks in a nonconference game.
Leading hitters for AFC were Evan Kopp, who went 3 for 5 with four RBIs; Dylan Gonnerman, who went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; and Carson Rueff, who went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Thomas Giebel and Caden Warren had one hit apiece for the Hawks. Cooper Fisher took the loss, allowing two hits and six runs in one inning.
West Carroll 6, Polo 2: The Thunder rallied from a 2-0 third-inning deficit, scoring three runs between the fourth and fifth, then adding three more runs in the seventh to secure a NUIC crossover win.
Ashton St. Ores went 3 for 3, and Logan Appel went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead West Carroll at the plate. AJ Boardman pitched three scoreless innings for the win, striking out six and conceding zero hits or walks.
Scott Robertson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to pace Polo hitters. He also took the loss, allowing seven hits, three runs and zero walks over five innings. He earned seven strikeouts.
Boys tennis
Dukes take title in Rochelle: Dixon won four out of five divisions, tallying 23 points to capture the team title at the seven-team Hub Invite. Host Rochelle finished as the runner-up, totaling 16 points, and Geneseo took third with 11 points.
Newman placed fourth with 10 points, Princeton was fifth with nine points, and Morrison and Rock Falls tied for sixth with three points each.
Dixon’s Logan Moeller won all four of his No. 1 singles matches, defeating Rock Falls’ Dawson Newendyke 9-7, Princeton’s Tyson Phillips 8-1, Newman’s Logan Palmer 8-3, and Rochelle’s Alex Gilbert 8-0.
The Dukes’ Leith Elbzour earned the No. 2 singles crown, winning 8-2 against Morrison’s Mark Cyphers, 8-2 against Princeton’s Asa Gartin, 8-6 against Newman’s John Craft, and 8-2 against Rochelle’s Jason Zheng.
Dixon’s Lucas Healy and Owen Grot swept the No. 1 doubles bracket, beating Newman’s James Rhodes and Koda Brininger 8-1, Rochelle’s David Wanner and Owen Haas 8-2, Geneseo’s Sam Mosbarger and Eric Vergane 8-6, and Princeton’s Matthew Sims and Chase Sims 8-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Dixon’s Grant Boss and Bashar Elbzour won two matches for a third-place finish, beating Princeton’s Ben Anderson and Josh Orwig 8-5, and Newman’s Griffin Moran and Kaden Welty 8-3.
The Dukes’ Kaiser Khawaja and Alex Ullrich claimed the No. 3 doubles title, prevailing 8-1 against Rochelle’s Nolan Fonfara and Devansh Patel, 8-5 against Geneseo’s Ben Robinson and Jacob Nelson, and 8-2 against Princeton’s Michael Ellis and Eli Skaggs.
For Newman, Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington took second in the No. 3 doubles bracket, winning 8-0 against Ellis and Skaggs, 9-7 against Robinson and Nelson, and 8-5 against Khawaja and Ullrich.
Also for the Comets, Palmer picked up his lone win at No. 1 singles, 8-5 over Newendyke. Craft won one match at No. 2 singles, topping Gartin 9-8 (1). Rhodes and Brininger picked up an 8-3 win against Sims and Sims at No. 1 doubles.
Rock Falls’ Newendyke won one match at No. 1 singles, downing Rochelle’s Alex Gilbert 8-3.
At No. 2 singles, Morrison’s Cyphers won two and lost two, defeating Gartin 8-2 and Craft 8-1, and falling 8-2 to Leith Elbzour and 8-4 to Zheng.