Area roundup: Sterling, Dixon, Rock falls softball all win; Dixon, Rock Falls baseball also victorious

The Sterling softball team defeated Forreston 4-1 in a nonconference road game Monday, as Elizabeth Palumbo pitched a complete game and also drove in two runs.
The Golden Warriors scored two runs in the second and two more in the third, while the Cardinals managed their lone run in the fourth.
Palumbo gave up one run and seven hits, striking out eight without a walk. Sienna Stingley had two hits, and Marley Sechrest and Carley Sullivan added RBIs for Sterling.
Brooke Boettner homered for Forreston. Aubrey Sanders took the loss, allowing four runs, five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts. Kara Erdmann struck out four and walked three in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, giving up one hit.
Dixon 7, Genoa-Kingston 4: The Duchesses scored four runs in the fifth inning to take control in a Big Northern Conference win at Reynolds Park.
Sam Tourtillott singled, homered, drove in two runs and scored three times for Dixon (11-5, 8-4 BNC), while Izzi McCommons and Ava Valk also drove in two runs each. Ana-Kate Phillips doubled and scored, and Arianne Smith, Bailey Tegeler and McCommons each had a hit and scored a run.
Tourtillott allowed four runs (two earned) and three hits in a complete-game victory, striking out nine and walking one.
Christine Venditti hit a two-run home run for the Cogs. Reese Tomlinson went the distance in the circle, giving up seven earned runs and nine hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.
Rock Falls 10, Rockford Lutheran 0: The Rockets scored three runs in the first inning, then scored four more in the sixth of a Big Northern Conference road win.
Brooke Howard was 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Rock Falls, and Taylor Reyna and Abby Whiles both singled, doubled and drove in two runs; Whiles also scored twice. Savanna Fritz added a pair of RBIs, and Maddison Morgan and Patty Teague also drove in runs; Morgan had a single and a double.
Whiles pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Oregon 5, Stillman Valley 4: Mia Tampel pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out 12, to lead the Hawks to a Big Northern road win.
Liz Mois went 3 for 4, Mia Trampel went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and Gracen Pitts went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Oregon at the plate.
Maddie Smith went 3 for 3 with one RBI, Josie Larson went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Addison Wythe went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Stillman Valley hitters.
Wythe took the loss, allowing seven hits and two runs across 4 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one.
Princeton 6, Newman 1: The Comets fell behind 2-0 in the first, trailed 4-0 in the top of the third, and never recovered in a Three River East loss at home.
Ady Waldschmidt drove in Addison Forster with Newman’s lone run in the fifth inning, and Waldschmidt and Sophia Ely each had a pair of hits for the Comets. Waldschmidt allowed one earned run and three hits in four innings, striking out two and walking one. Jess Johns pitched the final three innings, giving up one earned run and two hits, with three strikeouts.
Erie-Prophetstown 6, Riverdale 1: Emma Davis and Jaden Johnson drove in three runs apiece to lift the Panthers over the Rams.
Davis went 3 for 3 and Johnson went 2 for 4. Aylah Jones went 3 for 4, and Jaiden Oleson went 2 for 4, adding to the 13-hit game for Erie-Prophetstown.
Jones got the complete-game win, surrendering six hits, one run and one walk, while striking out 10.
Alivia Bark went 1 for 2, hitting a solo home run for Riverdale. Addie Secker took the loss, allowing six hits and three runs over two innings. She struck out two and walked one.
West Carroll 7, Milledgeville 4: The Thunder grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth to pull away from the Missiles.
Abbey Skiles went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Tori Moshure went 2 for 4, and Lacey Eissens went 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead West Carroll hitters.
Domynique Lego got the complete-game win, striking out six, walking eight, and allowing seven hits and four runs.
Maliah Grenoble went 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Emma Foster went 2 for 4 for Milledgeville.
Kendra Hutchinson took the loss, scattering nine hits, surrendering seven runs, walking two, and striking out four over six innings.
Baseball
Dixon 12, Rockford Lutheran 0, 6 inn.: The Dukes finished off a run-rule Big Northern Conference win with an eight-run sixth inning in Rockford.
Max Clark doubled, tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kyan Adkins had a double and three RBIs to lead Dixon (14-1, 12-1 BNC). Gage Burdick drove in a pair of runs, Beau Evans had a single, double, two runs and an RBI, and Ethan Van Horn also drove in a run. Jake Gaither and Bryce Feit scored two runs each.
Burdick (6-0) pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out 13 and walking one. Clark gave up a hit and two walks while striking out two in an inning of relief.
Rock Falls 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: Gavin Sands allowed just three hits, and Dillon Schueler drove in a pair of runs to lead the Rockets to a Big Northern Conference win on the road.
Sands allowed one earned run and two walks while striking out three in a complete-game victory.
Schueler went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run, scoring twice for Rock Falls. Cooper Hewitt and Victor Rivera also drove in runs, and Brady Richards added a single and a double.
North Boone 8, Oregon 0: The Hawks suffered a shutout at the hands of the Vikings in a Big Northern home game.
Riverdale 13, Erie-Prophetstown 0, 5 inn.: The Rams scored six runs in both the second and third innings on their way to a Three Rivers West win over the Panthers.
Mason Misfeldt, Reese Duncan, Noah Wiseley, Bryce Jepson, Kolby Franks and Connor Sibley had one hit each to lead E-P at the plate.
Bryce VanDeWostine took the loss, allowing nine hits and 12 runs, while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings.
Zach Duke went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Riverdale. Kye Smeltzly threw a six-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Boys tennis
Newman 5, Camanche 4: The Comets won their last three singles matches and two doubles matches to edge Camanche (Iowa) in a nonconference matchup.
At No. 1 singles, Camanche’s Lucas Goble topped Logan Palmer 6-1, 6-1; at No. 2 singles, Camanche’s Chase Sbertoli downed Koda Brininger 7-5, 6-4; and at No. 3 singles, Camanche’s Kaiden Jenkins bested John Craft 6-6 (5), 6-4.
Newman’s No. 4 singles player Ryan Partington defeated Tristan Smith 6-0, 6-1, while Griffin Moran took down Tyler Hoerschelmann 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, and Carson Palmer triumphed over Pierson White 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 6 singles match.
Goble and Sbertoli each picked up their second win of the day against Brininger and Logan Palmer in the No. 1 doubles match, winning 6-1, 6-0. Carson Palmer and Partington got the better of Jenkins and Smith, prevailing 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Moran and Craft topped Hoerschelmann and White 7-5, 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles match to secure the Comet victory.
Girls soccer
Rockford Christian 2, Dixon 0: The Duchesses dropped a Big Northern Conference game at A.C. Bowers Field.
Boys track & field
Newman wins in Lena: The Comets scored 120 points to edge out the host Panthers (117) at the Lena-Winslow Invite.
Dakota was third with 111 points, and Morrison finished fourth (80) at the six-team event.
Carver Grummert had the only individual win for Newman, taking the 3200 (11:34.60). The Comets also won the 4x400 in 8:46.21 with the team of Jacob Donald, Wyatt Widolff, Lucas Simpson and Thomas Powers; that quartet also took second in the 4x400 (3:34.19).
Marcus Williams was second in the 100 (12.04 seconds) and third in the 200 (24.51), while Drew Scott was runner-up in the 800 (2:10.68), and Lucas Schaab took second in the 1600 (4:55.34). Ethan Pruess added a second place in the triple jump (10.32 meters).
Widolff took third in the 400 (54.65 seconds), Zac DeForrest was third in the 800 (2:20.04), and Ken Boesen placed third in the 1600 (4:58.00). The team of Owen McBride, Ayden Batten, Cody McBride and Williams was third in the 4x200 (1:39.81) for the Comets.
Brady Wolf won both the 110 hurdles (18.73 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.58) for Morrison, and Alex Anderson took the 400 (52.76). They teamed up with Justice Brainerd and Thomas Dauphin to win the 4x400 (3:34.07), and take second in the 4x100 (44.97 seconds).
Brainerd was runner-up in the 400 (54.10), and Tyler Shambaugh took second in the discus (35.62 meters), just ahead of teammate Beau Brackemeyer (34.46 meters).
Sycamore 95, Sterling 41: The Golden Warriors won three events, took second in seven more, and added three thirds in a dual on the road.
Anthony Amezola won the shot put (15.27 meters), while teammate Alejandro Arellano won the discus (42.40 meters); Amezola was second in the discus (38.61 meters). Ayden Schoon took the long jump (5.98 meters).
Other runners-up for Sterling were Mateo Vasquez in the 400 (55.80 seconds), Manuel Cano in the 110 hurdles (45.40 seconds), JP Schilling in the high jump (1.73 meters), Brandeis Shore in the pole vault (3.20 meters), and Andrew Bland in the long jump (5.63 meters). The foursome of Antonio Tablante, Dylan Doss, Cale Ledergerber and David Tessman finished second in the 4x100 (44.90 seconds).
Isaac Halverson (1600, 5:09.30), Cameron Schneider (shot put, 12.89 meters) and Andre Klaver (high jump, 1.58 meters) all took third for the Warriors.
Girls track & field
Sycamore 92, Sterling 54: The Golden Warriors won five events and added 15 other second- and third-place finishes in a dual on the road.
Alice Sotelo won the 200 (27.10 seconds), Lillian Peavy took the 400 (1:09.80), and Kylie Nicklaus won the 800 (2:32.20) on the track, while Maggie Rowzee took the triple jump (8.86 meters) and Kate Rowzee won the shot put (9.94 meters) and took third in the discus (28.15 meters) for Sterling.
Kaydence Weeks was runner-up in both the 100 (13.50 seconds) and 200 (27.60 seconds), and Kayleigh Bentz was second in the long jump (4.21 meters) and triple jump (8.54 meters). Madison Austin took second in the 300 hurdles (58.50 seconds) and third in the long jump (4.17 meters), while Kirra Gibson was second in the 100 hurdles (18.90 seconds) and Emma Wilson placed second in the pole vault (2.45 meters).
Other third-placers for the Warriors were Anna Aulwes in the 200 (27.80 seconds), Rhylee Wade in the 800 (2:38.60), Jesseka Boyer in the 100 hurdles (19.20 seconds), Brooke Artman in the 300 hurdles (1:01.60), Finley Ryan in the pole vault (2.30 meters), and Alyssa Gaffey in the triple jump (8.33 meters).