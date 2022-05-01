Area roundup: Dixon, Rock Falls softball both split; Forreston baseball, softball both win; Sauk men’s tennis headed to nationals

The Dixon softball team split a pair of games Saturday at Reynolds Park, defeating Eastland 15-0 in four innings and falling 6-1 to Rock Island.
Sam Tourtillott struck out six in a one-hitter against the Cougars, and also went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and three runs scored. Arianne Smith ripped a three-run double and also scored twice, and Elle Jarrett also doubled and drove in two runs. Ana-Kate Phillips had three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Ava Valk and Olivia Mowery also drove in runs. Izzi McCommons had two hits and scored twice as Dixon (10-5) scored three runs in the first, five in the third, and seven in the fourth to end the game.
Gracie Steidinger had the only hit for Eastland. Addison Burkholder allowed 10 runs – only two were earned – and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out one. Jenica Stoner allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief, walking one.
Against the Rocks, Dixon trailed 2-1 going into the fifth inning, but Rock Island scored twice in the fifth and once each in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away. Phillips drove in Bailey Tegeler for the Duchesses’ only run, and Jarrett allowed two earned runs, eight hits and four walks in a complete game, with five strikeouts.
Rock Falls splits in Sycamore: The Rockets fell 14-7 in Game 1 vs. the Spartans, but bounced back for a 2-1 victory in Game 2.
Rock Falls built a 7-3 lead through four innings in the opener, but surrendered 10 runs in the fifth to fall into a six-run deficit.
Katie Thatcher went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Patty Teague went 1 for 4 with three RBIs, Abby Whiles went 3 for 4, and Zoe Morgan went 2 for 4 to lead Rockets in Game 1. Whiles took the loss, notching five strikeouts in six innings.
Sycamore was led by Tia Durst, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Paige Collie, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Savanna Fritz went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Brooke Howard went 1 for 4 with one RBI to lead Rock Falls at the plate in Game 2. Thatcher threw a complete game for the win, allowing three hits, walking zero, and striking out eight.
Emily Puentes drove in the lone run for Sycamore in Game 2. Becca Allen took the loss, pitching all seven innings and allowing seven hits, two runs and three walks, with four strikeouts.
Forreston 10, Indian Creek 8: The Cardinals scored six runs in the third inning, then broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run sixth to edge the Timberwolves.
Leading hitters for Forreston were Brooke Boettner, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Rylee Broshous, who went 3 for 3, including a double; and Alaina Miller, who went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Kara Erdmann hit a triple for the Cardinals.
Miller and Aubrey Sanders pitched three innings apiece for Forreston. Miller scattered six hits and gave up five runs and one walk, while Sanders allowed two hits, three runs and one walk, and struck out five. Erdmann threw one inning in relief, striking out two, and conceding zero hits, runs or walks.
Mahala Gonzalez took the loss, going six innings in the circle.
Baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 9, Oregon 5: The Hawks dropped a nonconference game at home.
Forreston 15, Indian Creek 5, 4 inn.: The Cardinals hit it hard from the start, scoring eight first-inning runs before tacking on seven more to seal a run-rule victory over the Timberwolves.
Owen Greenfield, Noah Johnson, Brendan Greenfield and Logan Dyson drove in two runs apiece to lead Forreston hitters.
Alex Ryia earned the win, going 2 2/3 innings on the mound. He allowed three hits and two runs (zero earned), while striking out three and walking one.
Men’s tennis
Sauk 2nd at regionals: The Skyhawks men’s tennis team took second at the Region IV Tournament at Moraine Valley, advancing to nationals for the second consecutive season.
Sauk Valley scored 20.5 points to finish behind only College of Lake County (24). Moraine Valley and McHenry tied for third with 10 points each, but Moraine Valley held the tiebreaker to advance to nationals.
Corey Engel (No. 5 singles) and Jared Mitchell (No. 6) both won the title in their division, while Preston Engel (No. 1), Abbot Haner (No. 2) and Jon Rhodes (No. 3) all placed second. Zach Wallace took third at No. 4 singles.
Rhodes and Mitchell won the No. 3 doubles title, while Preston and Corey Engel (No. 1) and Wallace and Haner (No. 2) both placed second. It’s the first time in school history the Skyhawks have taken first or second in five different singles divisions and all three doubles brackets.
Sauk will compete at the NJCAA national tournament May 14-21 in Tyler, Texas. Meanwhile, the women will play at nationals starting Thursday in Tucson, Arizona. It’s the first time in SVCC history that both the men’s and women’s tennis teams placed second at regionals in the same season, and both will advance to nationals for the second straight season.