Area roundup: Locals fare well at Oregon’s Art Carlson Hawk Classic

The Forreston-Polo boys track team finished fourth at the 44th annual Art Carlson Hawk Classic on Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field, while Erie-Prophetstown was close behind in fifth at the 20-team event.
The Cardinals scored 66 points and the Panthers finished with 60. Woodstock North won the team title (91), followed by Rockford Christian (86) and Winnebago (76). Newman was seventh (46), Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio-AFC placed 11th (30), Oregon took 12th (28), and Milledgeville-Eastland finished 16th (11).
Matthew Beltran was a double-winner for Forreston-Polo, taking the 110 hurdles (15.59 seconds) and the high jump (1.83 meters). The Clippers’ Brock Loftus won the 3200 (10:04.98) by 46 seconds, and he was runner-up in the 1600 (4:46.61). Newman’s 4x800 team of Kaden Welty, Thomas Powers, Wyatt Widolff and Lucas Simpson won in 8:41.97.
Erie-Prophetstown had a trio of winners: Ben Lantz took the 300 hurdles (43.88 seconds), Parker Holdorf won the pole vault (4.11 meters), and Braxton Froeliger finished first in the long jump (5.84 meters) and added a fourth in the 200 (24.20 seconds).
Forreston-Polo’s 4x800 team of Micah Nelson, Carson Jones, Wyatt Queckboerner and Payton Encheff took second in 8:48.41, while Newman’s Ken Boesen was runner-up in the 3200 (10:50.99), and also finished fifth in the 1600 (5:04.25). Oregon’s Joey Gelander took second in the long jump (5.76 meters) and fourth in the triple jump (12.49 meters), and Erie-Prophetstown’s Trevor Cobo was second in the high jump (1.83 meters).
Newman’s Jacob Donald (400, 53.39 seconds) and Lucas Schaab (3200, 11:10.47) were both third, and Oregon’s Daniel Dominguez took third in the shot put (14.40 meters) and sixth in the discus (39.77 meters). Forreston-Polo got thirds from Carson Jones in the 1600 (4:58.51) and McKeon Crase in the long jump (5.69 meters).
Owen McBride teamed with Widolff, Powers and Simpson as Newman finished fourth in the 4x400 (3:37.46), and Atticus Horner was fourth in the 3200 (11:15.70) for the Amboy co-op. Kacen Johnson had Milledgeville-Eastland’s top finish with a fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.87 seconds).
The Cardinals added a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 (44.99 seconds with Michael Taylor, Avery Grenoble, Brock Soltow and Crase), while Grenoble was fifth in both the 100 (11.88 seconds) and 200 (24.21 seconds), and Soltow added a fifth in the 400 (54.02 seconds). Oregon’s Kenrick Oriyavong finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.21 seconds), and Erie-Prophetstown placed fifth in the 4x800 (9:19.69 with Andrew Bomleny, Lucas Dreisbach, Charlie Link and Wyatt Beck).
Softball
Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 2: The Rockets built a 4-0 lead through three innings and cruised to a Big Northern Conference win over the Cogs.
Patty Teague went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, while Abby Whiles went 2 for 2 with one RBI, and Savanna Fritz went 2 for 4 to lead Rock Falls at the plate.
Katie Thatcher got the complete-game win, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Oregon 12, Rochelle 1, 4 inn.: Reilee Suter went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Mia Trampel pitched a gem to lead the Hawks past the Hubs.
Trampel threw a two-hitter, allowing an unearned run with three strikeouts and no walks.
Bella Koertner went 2 for 3 and added two RBIs for Oregon. Ella Dannhorn and Katelyn Bowers each chipped in two hits and one RBI for the Hawks.
Newman 11, Fulton 0, 5 inn.: The Comets piled up seven runs in the first three innings and rolled to a shutout victory over the Steamers.
Sophia Ely went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Amiya Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Carlin Brady went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and three walks. Ady Waldschmidt and Jess Johns each added two hits, three runs and an RBI for Newman (11-4), and Madison Duhon also scored three times.
Waldschmidt (6-2) earned the complete-game win, pitching five scoreless innings. She conceded two hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Addison Hartman and Arianna Nielsen had the hits for Fulton. Hartman took the loss, striking out six and allowing 11 hits and 11 runs over four innings.
St. Bede 11, Morrison 5: The Fillies took an early three-run lead, but fell in a Three Rivers crossover in Peru as the Bruins scored eight runs over the third and fourth innings.
Erie-Prophetstown 5, Bureau Valley 1: The Panthers plated two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for a win over the Storm.
Mya Jones went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Aylah Jones went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead E-P hitters. Aylah Jones got the complete-game win, striking out 13, allowing two hits and one run, and walking zero.
Lesleigh Maynard and Madison Smith had the hits for lead Bureau Valley, and Smith drove in one run. She also took the loss, pitching all seven innings and allowing six hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out eight.
Baseball
Quincy sweeps Sterling: The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first, third and six innings on their way to an 11-0, six-inning win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Golden Warriors at Gartner Park.
Noah Harbin threw a complete game one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in the opener. Grayson Cook drove in four runs to lead Quincy at the plate.
Gio Cantu had the lone hit for Sterling. Garrett Polson went three innings on the mound for the Golden Warriors, allowing three hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out four.
Quincy took the nightcap 12-2 in five innings, as Harbin drove in four runs.
Daylen Stage, Garrett Polson and Dale Guerrieri had one hit apiece for the Warriors. Colt Adams and Blake Nettleton each pitched two innings, allowing two hits and four runs each, while walking three. Nettleton had two strikeouts, and Adams had one.
Bureau Valley 14, Erie-Prophetstown 10: The Storm built a 12-6 lead through five innings and held off the Panthers for a Three Rivers crossover win.
Brock Foster drove in four runs, and Carter Salisbury went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Bureau Valley at the plate. Justin Kopp also drove in two runs for the Storm. Seth Spratt earned the win, going 3 1/3 innings on the mound and allowing three hits, three runs and three walks, striking out six.
Kolby Frank, Connor Sibley and Tucker VanDeWostine drove in two runs each for E-P. Franks went 3 for 5, and Sibley was 2 for 4. Noah Wiseley took the loss, conceding three hits, seven runs and two walks, while striking out one in two innings.
Amboy 11, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: Andruw Jones, Tucker Lindmeyer and Quinn Leffelman drove in two runs apiece to lead the Clippers past the Raiders.
Leffelman went 2 for 3, and Jordan Gulley added a pair of hits for Amboy (7-6, 5-2 NUIC South). Jones pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing one hit.
Griffin Bushman had the lone hit for AFC.
Pearl City 4, Eastland 2: The Cougars tied the game at 2-2 in the top sixth inning, but the Wolves responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to pull out the NUIC crossover win.
Leading hitters for Eastland were Kellen Henze, who went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Max McCullough, who went 1 for 2 with one RBI. Trevor Janssen took the loss, surrendering eight hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He earned two strikeouts and conceded one walk.
Riley Schauer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Pearl City at the plate. Tanner Purdue was the winning pitcher allowing nine hits, two runs and a walk, while striking out five in a complete game.
Girls soccer
Princeton 6, Oregon 3: The Hawks lost a nonconference game at Oregon Park West.