Area roundup: Rock Falls, Dixon baseball notch run-rule wins

The Rock Falls baseball team notched its second straight win, defeating Oregon 16-0 in four innings in a Big Northern Conference road game Tuesday.
Gavin Sands struck out seven in a one-hitter, and also had a single, double and grand slam at the plate. Brady Richards had four hits, Victor Rivera had three hits, and Austin Castaneda had a pair of hits for the Rockets.
Dixon 17, Byron 2, 4 inn.: The Dukes rolled to a Big Northern win at Veterans Memorial Field, as every player in the lineup had a hit, and seven of the nine scored runs.
Max Clark had two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Mikey Bivins doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored four times for Dixon (11-1, 9-1 BNC). Beau Evans also had a pair of doubles and scored three runs, and Gage Burdick singled, tripled, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Ethan Van Horn had a pair of base hits to go with three runs and two RBIs, and Kyan Adkins also had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Gaither, Bryce Feit and Trey Scheidegger also drove in a run, and Feit and Scheidegger also had two hits.
Gaither (3-0) gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits in a complete game, striking out seven and walking one.
Kewanee 11, Newman 1, 5 inn.: The Comets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Boilermakers tied it in the bottom of the second, then scored two runs in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth for a Three Rivers East win.
Kyle Wolfe had two hits and scored the run for Newman, and Nolan Britt drove him in. But Grant Koerner had the only other hit for the Comets, who saw the game get away from the bullpen.
Jaesen Johns allowed three runs (one earned) and two hits in three innings, striking out two and walking five. Joe Oswalt and Tyler Garman combined to allow eight runs (five earned) and four hits in 1+ innings of relief, with no strikeouts and six walks.
Amboy 10, Polo 0, 6 inn.: The Clippers built a 6-0 lead through three innings and cruised to an NUIC South victory over the Marcos.
Sam Russell went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Andruw Jones went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Haden McCoy had two RBIs for Amboy. Ian Eller and Caden Wittenauer combined for the shutout, as each pitched three innings. Eller was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and zero walks, while striking out three. Wittenauer struck out nine, walked zero, and surrendered one hit.
Nolan Hahn went 2 for 3 to lead Polo at the plate. Scott Robertson took the loss, conceding eight hits, six runs (three earned) and one walk, while striking out three over four innings.
Ashton-Franklin Center 21, Milledgeville 14: The Raiders established a 21-13 lead through five innings and leaned on their defense to close out an NUIC win.
AFC racked up 19 hits on the day, led by Michael Cochrane, who went 4 for 4 with four RBIs; Carson Rueff, who went 4 for 6 with three RBIs; Griffin Bushman, who went 3 for 5 with two RBIs; and Jordan Harris, who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Harris was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits, eight runs and five walks, while striking out nine over 4 1/3 innings.
Milledgeville tallied 13 hits. Kieren Harris went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, and Cayden Akers, Ashton Nobis and Connor Nye had two RBIs apiece for the Missiles. Nobis and Nye both had two hits. Harris took the loss, striking out three and allowing 12 hits and 13 runs over 3 1/3 innings.
Eastland 10, Forreston 6: The Cougars compiled an 8-3 lead through four innings and held off the Cardinals for an NUIC South win.
Carson Heckman and Jaxson Sturtevant drove in two runs each to lead Eastland; Sturtevant had two hits. Kellen Henze went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars. Owen Rogers picked up the win in six innings, allowing six hits, four runs and three walks, while striking out six.
Owen Greenfield went 2 for 4, Dylan Greenfield went 1 for 1 with three walks and one RBI, and Brendan Greenfield drove in two runs to lead Forreston. Owen Greenfield took the loss, allowing two hits, four runs and two walks, and striking out two in one inning.
Fulton 8, River Ridge-Scales Mound 2: The Steamers scored six runs in the third inning to claim an NUIC West win at Drives Park.
Drew Dykstra singled twice, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Ethan Price added two RBIs to lead Fulton. Ian Wiebenga and Ryan Eads each had an RBI and scored a run, and Davis Ludin also drove in a run.
Brock Mason allowed an unearned run and six hits in six innings, striking out 10 without a walk. Kannon Wynkoop gave up an unearned run with a walk and a strikeout in an inning of hitless relief.
Softball
Winnebago 8, Rock Falls 7: The Rockets fell behind 6-0 in the second, then battled back to take a 7-6 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth before the host Indians tied it with a run in the fourth, then scored another in the fifth that proved to be the winning run in a Big Northern Conference contest.
Zoe Morgan had two hits and two RBIs, and Savanna Fritz singled, tripled, drove in a run and scored another. Rylee Johnson tripled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Olivia Osborne also scored two runs and drove in another. Brooke Howard added an RBI and a run for Rock Falls (12-6, 7-2 BNC).
Abby Whiles started in the circle, allowing six unearned runs and four hits in an inning and a third, striking out two and walking one. Katie Thatcher took the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six without a walk.
Reese Erdahl went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Winnebago, and Jordyn Wogomon added two RBIs. Veronica Gilley-Amdal earned the complete-game win, surrendering seven hits, five earned runs and three walks, striking out 10.
Rockridge 14, Sterling 1, 6 inn.: The No. 1 team in Class 2A scored in every inning except the third, and the Golden Warriors couldn’t keep up in a nonconference loss at home.
Sterling, ranked No. 9 in the Illinois Coaches Association 3A poll, got its run in the fifth, when Katie Dittmar drove in Marley Sechrest. Elizabeth Palumbo and Carley Sullivan also had hits for the Warriors, as Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis struck out 13 in a three-hitter.
Sienna Stingley took the loss for Sterling, giving up 14 runs and 18 hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.
Payton Brown went 5-for-5 with a double and three home runs for the Rockets, and Lewis also homered.
Kewanee 11, Newman 5: The Boilermakers scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, downing the Comets in a Three Rivers Conference clash.
Ady Waldschmidt went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Newman, while Sophia Ely and Carlin Brady drove in one run each. Jess Johns took the loss, allowing seven hits and six runs, while striking out one in one inning. Waldschmidt threw five innings, conceding seven hits, five runs (three earned) and four walks, while notching five strikeouts.
Cheyenne Rodgers went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Kewanee. Makaela Salisbury got the win, surrendering six hits, five runs and two walks, and striking out four.
Erie-Prophetstown 10, Orion 0, 6 inn.: The Panthers combined for six runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a Three Rivers West win over the Chargers.
Mya Jones went 3 for 3 with one RBI, Jenna Gibson, Jaden Johnson and Aylah Jones each went 2 for 4, and Sydney Schwartz and Jaiden Oleson both went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Erie-Prophetstown.
Jaylynn Hamilton threw a complete game for the win, striking out two, walking zero, and allowing four hits over six innings.
Amboy 6, Polo 4: The Clippers scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull out an NUIC South win at home.
Hannah Blanton homered, and Kaysi Schaffer drove in two runs for Amboy. Blanton got the win in relief of starter Baylie Nickel, allowing one run while striking out eight and walking two in four innings of one-hit ball. Nickel gave up three runs, two hits and three walks in three innings, with four strikeouts.
Nicole Boelens homered for the Marcos, and also took the loss in the circle.
Eastland 5, Forreston 3: The Cougars managed just three hits in the game, but scored five runs in the first inning and held off a Cardinals rally for an NUIC South win.
Chloe Sweitzer, Mallory Misiewicz, Addie Burkholder and Kennedy Bryant drove in run one each to lead Eastland. Jenica Stoner, Sweitzer and Bryant had the hits for the Cougars. Burkholder earned the win, allowing four hits, three runs and zero walks, while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings. Stoner threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, allowing one hit and zero runs, while striking out two and walking zero.
Kara Erdmann doubled, tripled and drove in a run, Brooke Boettner went 2 for 4, and Rylee Broshous had two RBIs for Forreston. Boettner had two doubles. Erdmann took the loss, allowing one hit, zero runs and three walks, while tallying 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Fulton 8, River Ridge-Scales Mound 1: The Steamers built a 5-1 lead through three innings and cruised to a decisive NUIC West win.
Resse Germann went 2 for 2 with a home run, Brenna Bell went singled and homered to go with two RBIs, and Ariana Nielsen went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead Fulton. Addison Hartman went the distance for the win, conceding four walks, one hit and one run, while notching 13 strikeouts.
Emily Wurster had the lone hit for SMRR. Mickayla Bass took the loss, allowing nine hits and eight runs over six innings, striking out six.
Galena 20, West Carroll 5, 4 inn.: The Pirates scored 10 runs in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth on their way to an NUIC West win over the Thunder.
Emily Watkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Abby Skiles went 2 for 3 to lead West Carroll. Maddie Eppenstein and Aspen Eizenga drove in one run each for the Thunder.
Grace Hillard went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Emma Furlong, Kiera Lyden and Ayden Wells each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Galena. Furlong picked up the win, conceding seven hits, five runs and two walks, while striking out three.
Boys tennis
Geneseo 9, Sterling 0: The Maple Leafs swept the Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 matchup.
At No. 1 singles, Alex Slaymaker topped Brecken Peterson 6-2, 6-0; at No. 2 singles, Samuel Robinson downed Connor Pham 6-0, 7-5; and at No. 3 singles, Eric Vergane beat Luke Valentino 6-1, 2-6, 10-5.
No. 4 singles player Conner Nelson triumphed over Benjamin Boze 6-3, 6-0; Sam Mosbarger took down Ethan Melcher 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 5 singles match; and Logan Pardoe bested Kayden Loos at 6 singles, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles tandem Slaymaker and Robinson prevailed over Peterson and Melcher 6-1, 6-0; Vergane and Nelson downed Pham and Valentino 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; and Pardoe and Mosbarger defeated Loos and Boze 6-1, 6-2.
Girls soccer
Moline 9, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors dropped a Western Big 6 game at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Caroline Hazen scored a hat trick for the Maroons, Emma Rangel added two goals, and Vivian Veto scored a goal and dished three assists for Moline.
Girls track & field
Locals fare well in Rock Island: The Newman, Erie-Prophetstown and Fulton girls track teams competed at the Phil Sailer Invite, hosted by Alleman.
Erie-Prophetstown went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Hayley Wuebben (2.90 meters), Olivia Purvis (2.60) and Gracelyn Abell (2.60), while Kennedy Buck won the 400 (1:02.34) and Madyson Bushaw took the triple jump (9.84 meters) for the Panthers.
Buck, Dylan Chandler, Jade Nickerson and Riley Packer placed second in the 4x400 (4:22.96), and Chandler, Nickerson, Jillian Norman and Packer were second in the 4x800 (11:06.44). Brianna Neumiller took third in the discus (34.25 meters).
Annaka Hackett won the 200 (28.64 seconds), and Lara Bielema won the 100 hurdles (17.20) and took second in the 300 hurdles (50.72) for Fulton. Miraya Pessman, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney won the 4x100 (51.93), and Thyne, Hackett, Gazo and Mahoney took the 4x200 (1:51.23).
Pessman was second in the long jump (4.80 meters), and Emery Wherry was runner-up to Bielema in the 100 hurdles (17.94 seconds). Kylie Smither took third in the shot put (10.64 meters), and the Steamers added thirds in the 4x400 (4:32.34 with Pessman, Olivia Knott, Mahoney and Gazo) and the 4x800 (11:50.97 with Kali Brewer, Aliya Bueno, Jasmine Moreland and Knott).
Syrinidie Fowkes led Newman with a third in the 100 (13.55 seconds) and a fourth in the long jump (4.70 meters). Brooke Sanchez took third in the triple jump (9.60 meters).
Boys track & field
Cardinals 2nd at own relays: Forreston-Polo scored 93 points to take second in the Forreston Relays, finishing behind only Lena-Winslow (100).
Oregon was third (60), Stillman Valley finished fourth (53), and Milledgeville-Eastland rounded out the top five (45). Fulton placed sixth (40) in the nine-team event.
Matthew Beltran won the high jump (6 feet, 1 inch) for the Cardinals, who also took first in the 4x800 (9:23.08 with Carson Jones, Micah Nelson, Thomas Falk and Wyatt Queckboerner), the distance medley 1200-400-800-1600 (12:18.80 with Jones, Falk, Nelson and Ben Plachno), the 4x70 hurdle shuttle (43.92 seconds with Beltran, Nelson, Dane Setterstrom and Kale Grobe), and the 4x100 hurdle shuttle (58.51 seconds with Beltran, Nelson, Kameron Grobe and Setterstrom).
Devonte King-Black was runner-up in the triple jump (11.07 meters) for Forreston-Polo, which also took second in the 4x100 meters (46.34 with Michael Taylor, Avery Grenoble, Brock Soltow and McKeon Crase), the 4x200-yard relay (1:46.38 with Soltow, De’Angelo Fernandez, Josh Conway and Micah Sankey), the 4x400 meters (3:55.98 with Jones, Nelson, Queckboerner and Payton Encheff), and the sprint medley 200-200-400-800 (4:01.18 with Grenoble, Taylor, Queckboerner and Encheff). Crase also took third in the long jump (5.19 meters).
Daniel Dominguez won both the shot put (14.75 meters) and discus (144 feet, 9 inches) for Oregon, and Caleb Brooks took the 1000 meters (3:21.59). The Hawks also won the 4x100 throwers relay (52.22 seconds with Dominguez, Anthony Bell, Evan James and Michael Jacinto).
James finished second behind Dominguez in the discus (128-10.5), and Oregon was runner-up in the sprint medley 100-100-200-400 (1:51.42 with Huston Arterbrun, Lucas Cole, Trevor Burkardt and Caleb Brooks) and the 4x70 hurdle shuttle (53.82 with Kenrick Oriyavong, Hunter Bartel, Cole and Noah Johnson). The Hawks added a third in the 4x200-yard relay (1:48.98 with Emmett Peterson, Isaac Brooks, Chase Harvell and Oriyavong).
Kolton Wilk led Milledgeville-Eastland with a win in the long jump (5.66 meters), and also teamed with Gage Wilk, Bryce Aude and Kacen Johnson to take the 4x200 meters (1:39.95). Gage Wilk, Aude and Johnson teamed with Hudson Groezinger to win the sprint medley 200-200-400-800 (4:01.02). Reid Witt took third in the 1000 meters (3:40.86) for the Missiles.
Daken Pessman notched Fulton’s lone win in the triple jump (12.00 meters). Isaac Taylor took third in the 3200 (14:53.32) and Lukas Schroeder was third in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), and the Steamers also placed third in the 4x100 meters (48.57 seconds with Carson Wherry, Pessman, Joel Ford and Schroeder), the 4x110-yard relay (52.13 seconds with Josiah Heald, Lucas Hartman, Daniel Holman and Zeke VenHuizen), and the 4x200 meters (1:41.90 with Wherry, Schroeder, Pessman and Zach Dykstra).